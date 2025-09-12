Water is not only a vital source of life but also a fundamental natural resource that supports food and energy production, transportation, waste management and industrial development. The total volume of water on Earth is estimated at approximately 1,386 million cubic kilometers; however, only %2.5 (roughly 35.2 million cubic kilometers) is freshwater. Of this, %68.7 is stored in glaciers, which are increasingly threatened by climate change; %30.1 is found in groundwater; and only %0.4 is available in surface and atmospheric sources. Even within this limited portion, most is stored in lakes, swamps and soil moisture, while rivers and atmospheric water account for only a small fraction. Consequently, economically accessible freshwater is extremely limited and unevenly distributed across the globe.

As the core of the global life cycle, water is under increasing pressure from population growth, industrialization and urbanization. Since the Industrial Revolution, rising carbon emissions have significantly altered the global climate system, directly affecting the water cycle and ecosystems. Components of the hydrological cycle, including snowfall, rainfall, evaporation, groundwater recharge and soil moisture, are undergoing major shifts, generating deep and adverse impacts on water resources. Globally, water consumption is rising at nearly twice the rate of population growth. If current trends continue, an estimated 5 billion people could be living in water-stressed regions by 2050.

Climate change, with rising temperatures and irregular precipitation patterns, directly affects water resources, while population growth rapidly increases water demand. Agriculture consumes about %70 of global freshwater resources, yet a significant portion is lost due to inefficient irrigation techniques. UNESCO projected in 2022 that global agricultural yields may decrease by %20 by 2030 and by %30 by 2040, threatening food security. Industrial pollution, agricultural chemicals and household waste further compromise both surface and groundwater quality. Weak governance, insufficient infrastructure and mismanagement exacerbate existing water stress.

The impacts of water scarcity are multidimensional. Agricultural yield losses, food insecurity and economic recessions are among the most significant outcomes. These challenges are not only economic but also social and public health-related. Inequalities in access to water can trigger population movements, while every day around 1,000 children die from diseases linked to unsafe water and poor sanitation. Water stress is therefore widely recognized as one of the greatest obstacles to achieving the U.N.'s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Addressing the global water crisis requires comprehensive action at technical, governance and societal levels. Technical solutions include drip and micro-irrigation, rainwater harvesting, wastewater reuse and drought-resistant seed varieties. Agricultural transformation can be advanced through less water-intensive crops, conservation tillage, mulching and crop rotation. From a governance perspective, effective water pricing, water markets and transparent institutions are critical to ensuring equitable and efficient water use. On the societal side, raising public awareness, promoting behavioral change, integrating water education into school curricula and ensuring the active participation of especially women and youth are important to building a culture of water efficiency and strengthening collective resilience.

Türkiye under direct threat

Türkiye, located in the Mediterranean Basin, is among the countries most directly affected by climate change. The Mediterranean region is recognized by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as one of the most vulnerable hotspots globally, warming %20 faster than the world average and experiencing significantly reduced rainfall. Türkiye’s per capita annual available water is approximately 1,300 cubic meters, placing it in the “water-stressed” category under the Falkenmark Index. Projections suggest that Türkiye’s total water potential could decline up to %25 by the end of the century.

The Drought Hotspots report, prepared under the U.N. Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), highlights that %88 of Türkiye’s land is at risk of desertification. Rainfall is expected to decrease by %30 by the end of the century, while temperatures are projected to rise by 4-5°C in coastal areas and 5-6°C in inland regions, further intensifying stress on water resources.

Such climatic shifts directly impact both the availability of water and the way it is consumed, creating a dual challenge for Türkiye’s water security. On the supply side, reduced rainfall and increased evaporation limit natural water renewal, depleting groundwater and shrinking lakes and reservoirs. On the demand side, around %70 of total water use stems from agricultural irrigation, where traditional practices increase pressure during drought periods.

The implications extend beyond agriculture into energy security. Türkiye’s energy sector is also directly affected, as hydroelectric power constitutes a significant portion of the supply. Reduced flows and irregular rainfall decrease hydropower capacity and pose risks to energy security. To address this, Türkiye has begun diversifying toward water-independent renewable sources such as solar and wind power, while also deploying floating solar plants to mitigate evaporation losses from reservoirs.

Türkiye's water policies

In response, Türkiye has implemented a range of policies to reduce water stress and adapt to climate change. The Water Efficiency Mobilization Campaign, launched in 2023 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, encompasses measures from households to municipalities, including water-saving practices, leakage reduction, greywater reuse and rainwater harvesting. Basin-based management plans are being prepared, drought-resistant crops promoted, and modern irrigation systems, such as drip irrigation, supported, and closed-pipe irrigation systems constructed. Nature-based solutions, including wetland restoration, forest conservation and water-sensitive urban design, have also gained traction. This comprehensive vision aims not only to transform agricultural irrigation but also to promote efficiency in drinking water, industry and domestic use.

Beyond the national dimension, Türkiye also plays a critical role regionally in addressing the impacts of climate change on water resources. Hosting five transboundary river basins – three as an upstream state and two as a downstream state – Türkiye has developed dual experience in water diplomacy. Its policy approach emphasizes viewing water as a tool of cooperation rather than conflict. Accordingly, Türkiye seeks to strengthen both national adaptation and regional collaboration in developing shared solutions to water challenges.

Global, regional and national water challenges represent growing tests of resilience. Yet with the appropriate policies, innovative technologies and strengthened regional cooperation, this crisis can also serve as an opportunity to advance sustainable development, protect food security and build climate resilience. Improving water efficiency and implementing integrated management strategies will be critical in meeting current needs while also ensuring a secure water future for coming generations.