At the end of June 2025, Parliament passed a law that may quietly shape the country’s future for decades to come. Türkiye’s first-ever climate law is a turning point, not only because it aligns the country with its 2053 Net Zero Emissions pledge, but also because it opens a new path to integrating climate policy with economic development, education and local governance. As someone who has followed Türkiye’s climate journey closely for over a decade, I see this law not only as a regulatory milestone but also as a bridge between tradition and transformation.

Why does this law matter? Until now, Türkiye had adopted various national strategies and action plans on climate change, but lacked a central legal framework to tie them together. This new law changes that. With 20 articles and several amendments to existing laws, it introduces critical mechanisms such as a national Emissions Trading System (ETS) to price carbon emissions, mandatory local climate action plans for all provinces by the end of 2027, the establishment of a Climate Change Presidency to coordinate national policies, carbon border measures to align with global trade developments, and integration of climate education across all levels of schooling. This is not just about reducing emissions; it is about enabling Türkiye’s economic sectors to become climate-resilient, globally competitive, and socially inclusive in the face of rapidly intensifying climate challenges.

More than policy: Cultural lens

Türkiye is currently the 17th largest greenhouse gas emitter globally. Since 1990, its emissions have more than tripled, driven by urbanization, industrialization and energy demand. The country is also increasingly vulnerable to climate impacts: 2021 saw Türkiye’s worst wildfire season on record, and drought now threatens over 70% of agricultural land.

At the same time, Türkiye’s geography and cultural diversity present both challenges and opportunities. Climate action must therefore be targeted, inclusive and regionally sensitive.

What makes this law unique is that it reflects not only international policy trends but also Türkiye’s deep-rooted respect for nature. In Anatolia, the idea that "nature is entrusted to us, not owned" has guided farming, architecture and communal life for centuries.

In the Black Sea region, small-scale farmers have practiced circular agriculture for generations, recycling organic waste and preserving biodiversity long before these became climate buzzwords. In Cappadocia, homes carved into rock maintained natural insulation, requiring no fossil fuels. These examples aren’t just folklore; they’re models of resilience and low-impact living.

For Türkiye, these traditions can provide the moral and cultural foundation for climate policy. For the world, they offer a reminder: sustainability does not always come from innovation; it often comes from intergenerational knowledge.

Just transition for diverse nation

As Türkiye steps into this new era of climate governance, it must strike a careful balance: aligning with global standards while honoring local realities. A successful transition will depend on a “glocal” strategy—one that integrates the best of international experience with place-based approaches rooted in Turkish society.

For example, aligning with the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is a smart trade strategy. But it must be implemented in a way that considers the structure and readiness of Türkiye’s export industries. Similarly, embedding climate education in school curricula is essential, but the message must resonate with both urban and rural learners.

Climate policy must not feel like something “imported.” It must feel familiar, accessible, and meaningful to local communities.

The law wisely includes the principle of a just transition, recognizing the varied needs of Türkiye’s regions. In Zonguldak, where coal mining supports livelihoods, the green transition must offer alternative employment and training. In Konya or Şanlıurfa, rich in solar potential, investment can generate green jobs and innovation.

According to the International Labour Organization, Türkiye’s shift to net zero could create up to 3.5 million new jobs by 2035, if supported by the right investments in human capital and infrastructure.

Türkiye can learn from South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership or the EU’s Social Climate Fund, both of which combine environmental ambition with social protection. The law provides the institutional tools; now, implementation must ensure nobody is left behind.

What comes next?

The law is a solid starting point, but success depends on execution. Several key questions remain: How will the ETS be designed to ensure efficiency and fairness? Will local governments have the resources and capacity to deliver meaningful plans? How will the private sector be involved in climate finance and innovation?

The World Bank estimates Türkiye will need over $165 billion in climate investment by 2040. Smart financing, public-private partnerships, and international cooperation will all be essential.

This Climate Law plants a vital seed for Türkiye’s sustainable future. But laws do not implement themselves. Real change will happen not in Ankara’s meeting rooms, but in the daily choices of cities, farms, schools, businesses and the hearts of citizens.

As the Turkish proverb goes, “Toprak doyana kadar değil, toruna kalana kadar,” that is, we cultivate the land not for ourselves, but so it may endure for the next generation. Let Türkiye’s climate journey be local – as global in its ambition as it is local in its soul.