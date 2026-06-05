There is a particular kind of audacity that comes naturally to small nations with large ambitions and even larger European Union memberships. Greece, that ancient cradle of democracy and modern cradle of creative accounting, has apparently discovered a new weapon in its long-running territorial dispute with Türkiye: the marine park. Not gunboats, not diplomats in ill-fitting suits, but dolphins. Protected dolphins, at that.

Athens is reportedly weighing the declaration of new marine parks in the Aegean Sea, including near the Dodecanese Islands, or “On Iki Ada” (Twelve Islands), alongside an expansion of its territorial waters south of Crete. The context is not coincidental: Türkiye has just moved to codify its maritime claims into domestic legislation, the "Blue Homeland" doctrine, and Athens, characteristically, has chosen to respond not with diplomacy but with conservation zones.

The Greek foreign minister has already cleared his throat in that lawyerly fashion politicians deploy when they want to threaten without technically threatening, vowing to "absolutely utilize legal tools of response." The message to Ankara is clear enough, even if the paperwork has not yet arrived.

Conservation becomes cartography

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a coastal state may establish marine protected areas within its territorial sea and, to a more limited degree, within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). So far, so standard. The legal problem arises not from marine parks per se, but from where Athens intends to plant its metaphorical conservation flags.

The Aegean is a semi-enclosed sea in which Greek islands sit directly off the Turkish mainland, some within a handful of miles of the Anatolian coast, and Greece conflates two distinct legal questions at its convenience.

The first is the continental shelf: customary international law gives each state rights over the natural prolongation of its own landmass. The floor of the Aegean is, by this reading, Turkish geology wearing a Greek postcode.

The second is the EEZ, a creature of UNCLOS, which does not resolve delimitation between opposite or adjacent coastlines. Article 74 merely requires agreement "on the basis of international law." There is, notably, no such agreement between Athens and Ankara.

Several further inconveniences lurk in the fine print.

UNCLOS Part IV reserves "archipelagic State" privileges for nations constituted wholly by archipelagos, Indonesia, the Philippines and Fiji. Greece, with its large continental mainland, does not qualify.

Article 7 requires that straight baselines not depart appreciably from the general direction of the coast, a condition Greece strains when using small islands clustered near the Turkish shore as anchors for sweeping EEZ claims.

And while Article 121(2) provides that islands generate EEZ entitlements, entitlement is not the same as effect. Tribunals have repeatedly assigned reduced or zero weight to islands when full effect would produce a manifestly inequitable result (ICJ in Libya/Malta, 1985; ICJ in Romania/Ukraine, 2009; ITLOS in Bangladesh/Myanmar, 2012).

The Aegean also contains 152 contested features, "gray zones," whose rock status under Article 121(3) would eliminate their EEZ entitlement entirely. Greece's insistence on treating every gray smudge on an Admiralty chart as a full island with full effect is the territorial equivalent of counting car parks as residential property.

Marine park as legal fait accompli

What makes Greece's manoeuvre particularly sharp, one might say "creative," in the tradition of its public finances, is the use of environmental law to establish facts on the water. A marine park is not merely a haven for sea turtles. Once declared, it generates regulatory jurisdiction, creates administrative precedents, and establishes the kind of quiet, incremental sovereignty that solidifies into what lawyers call "established practice."

Greece declared two marine parks last year in the Ionian Sea and around the southern Cyclades. Now, with new parks planned near the Dodecanese, islands that were Ottoman until the early 20th century, Italian until 1947, and whose demilitarisation remains governed by the Treaty of Paris, the pattern becomes harder to dismiss. Jurisdiction by incremental conservation, one might call it.

Beneath waves, beyond

The stakes in the Aegean are not only about what lies beneath the waves. Türkiye operates one of the world's largest merchant fleets with over 2,200 vessels, and the Aegean is its primary gateway to international trade. Marine parks declared across contested waters without a bilateral agreement become instruments of economic pressure against a country whose logistics, supply chains and energy imports depend on free and unencumbered navigation. Athens knows this perfectly well.

Also, the Eastern Mediterranean contains substantial confirmed hydrocarbon reserves, enough to have reshaped the region's geopolitics entirely. The EastMed gas corridor, whose partners as recently as late 2025 reaffirmed their commitment even as a final investment decision remains elusive, represents a vision of European energy supply that deliberately routes around Türkiye.The

The Greek Cypriot administration, Greece and Israel have pursued joint energy frameworks that conspicuously exclude Ankara. Türkiye has responded with its own maritime delimitation agreement with Libya in 2019, grounded in the same principles of bilateral delimitation that Athens invokes when convenient, however much it protests when Ankara applies them.

Greek marine parks serve a triple purpose: they complicate Turkish hydrocarbon exploration, restrict freedom of navigation for a country whose trade depends on unencumbered Aegean passage, and generate the administrative record that proves useful in any future proceedings.

Every marine park decree, every patrol vessel log is a future exhibit. And since Türkiye has not accepted the compulsory jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice and falls outside UNCLOS dispute settlement as a non-party, there is no tribunal with jurisdiction over both parties. The legal architecture Greece invokes so fluently is, in practice, a one-way door: rhetorical ammunition that can generate no enforceable verdict against Ankara, which may, of course, be precisely why Athens prefers it to negotiation.

Dolphins, in short, are doing the work of diplomats.

Only map that works

Ankara's "Blue Homeland" doctrine, first conceived in 2006 by two former Turkish naval officers and now advancing toward domestic codification, is a direct response to this pattern of incremental encroachment. Its legal foundation is not maximalism: equidistance was never an appropriate starting point for a sea where one state's islands sit kilometres off another's mainland. The Dodecanese make the point sharply.

The 1947 Treaty of Paris is unambiguous: "these islands shall be and shall remain demilitarized." Athens has spent the intervening decades doing precisely the opposite.

Türkiye has documented the breach at the U.N. since 1975. Athens retorts that Türkiye was not a signatory and may invoke no rights, which is legally defensible, but conveniently ignores that the demilitarization obligation runs with the sovereignty transfer itself. That Ankara has nonetheless pursued this through law rather than force, holding a formal casus belli resolution since 1995 that it has never acted upon, is not a weakness. One might have expected Athens to notice and reciprocate.

The Imia crisis of January 1996, when a dispute over two uninhabited rocks brought two NATO allies within hours of armed conflict, resolved only by emergency United States mediation, is a reminder of what unresolved disputes, left to fester without good-faith negotiation, ultimately produce.

The solution is not complicated: international law, applied honestly and in full, not selectively brandished when useful and pocketed when inconvenient.

In 2003, both sides nearly got there, only for Prime Minister Costas Simitis to gamble on snap elections and lose his nerve. It could happen again if Athens chose diplomacy over dolphins.

International law, applied in good faith, is the only map that gets either side home.