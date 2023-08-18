When I made the decision to live and work in China in 2011, my understanding of this ancient country was limited. I possessed only a modest grasp of its rich historical heritage, marked by remarkable contributions to human civilization. China, the birthplace of inventions like gunpowder, paper and the compass, has indelibly enriched our world. Yet in the modern world, my envisioned China was a "distant" country, cut off from the rest of the world, with a distinctive economic model and political system.

After I started living in China, my perception of distance underwent a transformative shift. I realized that remoteness and closeness are shaped by the perception of geography and history rather than physical distance. The term "Far East," ascribed to this corner of the world, inadvertently predisposed the global community to perceive it as remote. When I return to Türkiye, inquiries arise such as, "What led you to China?" Implicit in these queries is an exploration of why I ventured so far afield. In response, I show them the example of refugees who came to the Turkish border on foot from Afghanistan. If one were to cross the northeastern Wakhan Corridor of Afghanistan, they would find themselves within the borders of China. As a matter of fact, it might not have been very difficult to come to Türkiye from China on foot or on a bicycle. It is surprising that the distance that our ancestors did not find long on horseback seems distant to us today in the age of modern airplanes.

What I came to realize subsequently was that China's connectivity with the world far exceeded my initial perception. It is, of course, ignorant to think that a country that has become the largest trading partner of many countries in the world today and is expected to replace the United States as the world's largest economy very soon, is disconnected from the world. On the other hand, this country persistently maintains its unique political system and develops the internet almost as a space of its national territory with the discourse of "sovereignty in cyberspace." China was able to close its borders to the world for months in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. During these strict shutdowns, China-based supply chains in many industries suffered major disruptions. This enigma highlights a curious duality: A profound interweaving with the currents of globalization on one hand, and an undercurrent of self-reliance that can unhesitatingly close all gates when circumstances dictate, on the other.

China becoming a global story

During our online meetings with university students in Türkiye, I consistently present them with a thought-provoking question: "Do you believe the world possesses a deeper understanding of China, or does China hold a more comprehensive knowledge of the world?"

A contemplative pause often ensues following this question. Those who, like myself a decade ago, conceived of China as an insular enigma might also surmise that China's grasp of global affairs remains wanting. Nevertheless, the current metamorphosis of China into a global power has necessitated a paradigm shift. China finds itself compelled to vigilantly observe and comprehend the global landscape, a prerequisite for sustaining and augmenting its worldwide influence.

Similarly, observing China demands a perspective that transcends borders, as this dynamic nation's reach extends across the globe. Whether casting one's gaze upon the island nations adorning the Pacific or the Panama Canal, traces of China's presence abound.

As pointed out in a new book by experienced China correspondent Chun Han Wong: “Today, encounters with China are no longer a matter of choice. Understanding China has never been more essential.”

Growing gap in awareness

Consider the realm of news media, for instance. It's likely that there's hardly a capital city anywhere in the world today without the presence of Chinese media reporters. This results in a significant influx of global news streaming into Beijing. When tuning in to a morning radio channel in Beijing, one is promptly greeted by a medley of international updates, spanning from the coup attempt in Niger to elections in Thailand, and the U.S.' alleged oil theft in Syria.

However, the impact of pandemic-related restrictions and geopolitical tensions has left the news bureaus of numerous foreign media outlets in Beijing empty. While China actively sources news firsthand from all corners of the globe, several nations find themselves lacking the capacity and resources to reciprocate when it comes to monitoring China. This information disparity has led to a growing gap in awareness between China and the rest of the world.

Turkish and Chinese officials have frequently expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the two countries had to depend on third-party sources to know each other. These intermediaries often consisted of Western news agencies. China appears to have taken proactive measures to address this issue; a substantial portion of information regarding Türkiye disseminated in China originates from China's own news outlets and intellectual think tanks. In contrast, Türkiye’s media presence within China remains comparatively modest. This makes Türkiye’s perception of China open to manipulations and disinformation; further, it poses risks that may adversely affect even the foreign policy-making process.

Beyond the realm of media, an illustrative exemplar lies in the languages offered as courses within Chinese universities. The Chinese academic arena imparts instruction in languages as diverse as Tamil, Hausa and even the artificial Esperanto. Upon completing their studies, these students are periodically integrated into corresponding divisions of state media and the global conglomerates emanating from China, spanning diverse industries across the globe. Concurrently, millions of Chinese students pursuing education in countries such as Australia, the U.S., the United Kingdom and other corners of the world, bring back with them an enriched global perspective alongside fresh insights and skills. Notably, despite growing youth unemployment pressures in recent times, China has managed to repatriate a significant proportion of its overseas students.

We do not yet know what kind of global story will emerge from China; a question perhaps constituting one of the paramount geopolitical queries poised to shape the coming century. From Washington to Tokyo, many think tanks and diplomats are working hard to anticipate possible answers to this pivotal question. Amid this uncertainty, one aspect stands out: China, sensing the opportune moment to claim a central role in world affairs, and harboring the belief that the U.S. influence is diminishing, aims to be fully prepared so as not to miss this historic opportunity. This resolve is mirrored in China's persistent preparations across diverse domains. As China's footprints expand globally, an enormous amount of data flows to Beijing every day from all over the world. While China's enthusiasm and capacity to get to know the world is increasing, many countries that have relations with China still lack a clear view of the current situation of this multifaceted country.

'Understanding China'

As China becomes more and more important to the rest of the world, it becomes imperative to reassess our comprehension of China and the channels through which we receive information about it. Moreover, our definition of "understanding China" warrants careful consideration. Comprehending China does not mean parroting conventional Western viewpoints on China or adopting China's official narrative; we must apprehend this country from our unique standpoint and assess it using our own terms.

How deeply should Western and U.S. apprehensions concerning China's rise resonate within our own concerns? Ismail Hakkı Musa, Türkiye’s ambassador to Beijing, recently shared his insights on this matter in a conversation with Ekotürk TV. He questioned the "China threat" discourse, urging us to contemplate both the nature of this purported threat and its intended targets. The ambassador aptly underscored his view that such discourse could be inherently subjective.

Therefore, as NATO, of which we are a member, expands its presence to East Asia, Türkiye should conduct its own competition-opportunity analysis in the context of its national foreign policy. It is evident that our engagement with not only China, but the entire East Asia transcends the confines of the NATO framework. In addition to this fact, the opportunities offered by China to certain developing nations might not align with our own interests. Moreover, an inevitable competition is poised to unfold between Türkiye and China in markets such as Southeast Asia, encompassing military drones and various sectors within the defense industry.

Ankara expands institutional presence in China

Each country has to shape its economic and commercial relations with China in line with its own economic model and expectations; this requires dealing with relations with China from a much more sophisticated perspective. In line with this trajectory, Ankara has progressively undertaken tangible measures aimed at augmenting and broadening its institutional presence within China in recent years. The initiation of novel consultancy offices across diverse domains like education and agriculture, the founding of a new consulate in the country's southwestern region, the presence of the Yunus Emre Institute in China as a conduit for public diplomacy, forging a direct connection with ordinary Chinese people, the expanding endeavors of the Presidency Investment Agency in China, the augmentation of Turkish Airlines' transportation capabilities in numerous Chinese cities, and the proactive venture undertaken by Turkish business figures to establish a chamber of commerce collectively bear the promise of fostering enduring benefits for Türkiye. This momentum should be sustained with bilateral cooperation projects in the fields of academia, media, culture and arts, and archaeology as a neglected field.

The integration between China and the world deserves a much more systematic analysis. A McKinsey Global Institute report titled "China and the World: Inside the dynamics of a changing relationship," published in 2019 presents remarkable findings on this matter. The report questions whether the pinnacle of integration with China has been reached. In my view, such a decoupling will not occur. As frequently emphasized by Chinese leaders, "the world is undergoing a profound transformation that has not been seen in a century," and this process of change is redefining the relationship between China and the rest of the world. As we enter a decade characterized by uncertainty, all countries must navigate these choppy waters skillfully and display their diplomatic skills adeptly.

Recognizing the inherent economic and trade disparities between China and other nations, it becomes imperative to cultivate a comprehensive understanding of China. While China is rising as a superpower in waiting, we can make China an equal actor by knowing it as much as it knows us. This pivotal awareness lays the groundwork for fostering a robust and stable relationship with this nation. While closing the trade gap with China is indeed crucial, the more fundamental undertaking involves closing the information gap that currently persists.

*Author and journalist based in China