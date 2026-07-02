On June 18, 2026, the Barack Obama Presidential Center opened with a ceremony in Chicago's Jackson Park. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Joe Biden were there. Jennifer Hudson sang the national anthem. Bono and The Edge took the stage, Bruce Springsteen performed with an acoustic guitar, and Stevie Wonder closed the night by pulling everyone to their feet. Stephen Colbert and David Letterman sat side by side. Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Dwyane Wade were in the crowd. Out on the nearby Midway Plaisance, a giant screen let 14,000 people watch the ceremony without an invitation. Obama spoke from the podium about hope, about resisting cynicism, about moving forward even when the ground feels unstable. And right there, one question quietly surfaces: What did an opening this grand leave in its shadow?

But this center did not arrive overnight. When the doors opened to the public the following morning, on Friday, on Juneteenth, the surrounding neighborhoods had already been living alongside this building for nearly a decade. In zoning meetings, in lease negotiations, in federal courts. In a long chain of lawsuits that never made it onto the ceremony's program.

Who does a park belong to?

The center was first pitched at around $350 million. By the time it opened, that figure had nearly tripled, to $850 million, making it the most expensive presidential library ever built in the U.S. On top of that, the city and state committed close to $200 million in public infrastructure spending, rerouting roads and rebuilding intersections around the site. And the land itself, 19.3 acres of public parkland in historic Jackson Park, was handed to the private Obama Foundation on a 99-year lease for a one-time fee of $10.

That last figure became its own story. Jackson Park was designed in the 1870s by Frederick Law Olmsted, the same landscape architect behind New York's Central Park, and is listed as a historic landscape. A preservation group called Protect Our Parks sued the city repeatedly. Their core argument was straightforward: handing a piece of public land this large to a private foundation, however well intentioned, sets a troubling precedent for how public space quietly stops being public. The courts ultimately let the project move forward. But the original question, who actually gets to decide the fate of a public park, never really got answered. It just got a building put on top of it.

The deeper battle, though, has been over what happens to the people already living nearby. In 2018, residents at a community meeting asked Obama directly whether the project would push longtime neighbors out. He played down the risk, suggesting the South Side had a long way to go economically before gentrification became a real concern. Six years later, residents say that point has already passed. Property records show that in South Shore, just south of the center, nearly 40% of single-family homes sold in 2023 went to business buyers, not families looking for a place to live. Community groups have a name for that pattern: land banking ahead of a price surge. Renters describe increases of hundreds of dollars within a single lease renewal. A 26-story hotel proposed right next to an affordable housing complex in Woodlawn sailed through a fast-tracked approval process, and residents say it will only accelerate what is already happening.

The battle, the neighborhood

None of this went uncontested. A coalition of local groups, organizing under the banner of a community benefits agreement, spent years pushing the city and the Obama Foundation to commit to concrete protections: property tax relief for longtime homeowners, a share of city-owned vacant lots reserved for affordable housing, the right for tenants to buy their building before a landlord can sell it elsewhere. The city eventually passed a partial version of those protections for Woodlawn in 2020, though it left out South Shore, the neighborhood now seeing the sharpest price increases. A review by the Illinois Answers Project found that in five years, only one development, a 58-unit apartment building, was actually completed under the ordinance. The Obama Foundation itself never signed a binding community benefits agreement, even as it built playgrounds, gardens and a basketball court meant, in its own words, to serve the neighborhood.

Richard Florida, one of the most widely read theorists of urban renewal, described a version of this paradox years ago in a different city. In "The New Urban Crisis," he wrote about New York's High Line, an abandoned elevated rail line converted into a public walkway. Once the park was built, he observed, what it attracted was not just people but real estate developers, and the luxury towers that grew up around it were something nobody had anticipated, himself included. The same dynamic is now playing out in Jackson Park. The difference is that the High Line was built in a white-collar neighborhood already on the rise. The Obama Center was built in a community that is over 90% Black and had been systematically starved of investment for decades.

The Obama Center did not come alone. Several large-scale development projects are taking shape around it. The most striking is Woodlawn Central, a $300 million plan led by the pastor of the local Apostolic Church of God and his son, which would transform the church's parking lots into an 870-unit mixed-income complex combining luxury and affordable housing. The project's developer, J. Byron Brazier, does not mince words: "Everyone knows that Woodlawn will gentrify. There won't be an African American majority because of the Obama Presidential Center. That is going to be a fact." It is a remarkable thing to hear from someone building in the neighborhood, not an outside critic but a local developer describing what he sees as simply inevitable. Data from DePaul University's Institute for Housing Studies suggests he may be right. Home prices in areas closest to the center have doubled since 2019. By 2024, less than a third of the local housing stock was considered affordable, half of what existed 15 years ago. Families who have lived there for decades are being priced out. If the trend holds, these neighborhoods risk becoming places that people visit rather than places where people live.

For who about in 10 years?

The debate around the Obama Center was never about a single issue. A piece of public parkland was handed to a private foundation for $10, and the courts did not stop it. A project's cost grew from $350 million to $850 million over five years, and no one was fully asked to account for that. In a process affecting thousands of residents, the foundation refused to sign a single binding protection agreement. Each of these things can be argued in isolation. Together, they describe something harder to dismiss: a model in which good intentions are allowed to substitute for accountability. And that model is not unique to Chicago. Across many cities, large projects follow the same pattern. Grand promises, rising costs, unsigned agreements.

Obama spoke of hope again at the dedication. The word that carried him from 2008, from posters to podiums, has now been carved into the story of a museum. But hope does not live in a dedication speech. For a renter in Woodlawn, for a homeowner in South Shore, hope is a far more concrete thing: still being at the same address next month. The true legacy of the Obama Center will not be written on opening night. It will be written about who is still living in these neighborhoods 10 years from now.