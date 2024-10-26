"We are determined to further our dialogue with the BRICS family, with whom we have developed close relations based on mutual respect and win-win stances ... We believe BRICS makes unique contributions to building a more just global order by serving the goals of development of global commerce, economic growth and sustainable development," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said while reiterating Türkiye’s sincere intent to join BRICS in his address to the recent summit of the bloc in Kazan, Tatarstan.

Erdoğan's participation in the BRICS summit has certainly provided the impetus to Türkiye’s journey to eventually join this club – a bold and strategically well-timed move that is being viewed by the Western capitals with a lot of suspicions for a number of reasons. Türkiye’s NATO membership would mark a historic first, positioning the country as the only member of the alliance openly challenging Western powers. Relations between Ankara and its Western counterparts have been quite sour over the escalating violence in the Middle East. Erdoğan, during the "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security"-themed gathering, emphasized the inadequacy of post-World War II political and financial structures that have failed to adapt to a rapidly shifting global landscape, where socio-economic vulnerabilities are rising, and power balances are shifting.

The Turkish president’s message was clear: His country remains committed to the idea that a fairer world is achievable. In an era of deep global challenges – be it economic inequality, security threats or climate crises – Erdoğan’s stance is indicative of a growing discomfort between Türkiye and the West on these matters, particularly instability in the Middle East. Erdoğan’s one-on-one meeting with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Kazan summit was also taken with a pinch of salt by many in the Western capitals.

Türkiye’s formal application to join BRICS marked a key moment for this important group. Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has evolved into one of the most influential and effective blocs for economic and political stability across the globe. As a growing economy, Türkiye’s entry would certainly augment and beef up BRICS' role. The recent inclusion of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) highlights the group's expansion in the regions of the Middle East and Africa, which are strategically important for Türkiye. This change also shows that BRICS is quickly emerging as a significant platform giving a voice to the Global South.

With the recent expansion, BRICS now constitutes 28% of the worldwide economy, 45% of the global population and 44% of crude oil production, showing its growing potential to change the world stage. This strength supports the idea of a multipolar world and promotes fairer international relations. By uniting nations – with divergent economic and political outlooks – under one umbrella, BRICS can tackle urgent global issues and encourage fairer global governance. In a fragmented world where unilateralism often rules, a stronger BRICS alliance offers a spot for cooperation focused on inclusivity and respect.

Symbol for Global South

BRICS is a powerful symbol for the hopes of the Global South, reaching beyond its original members. Since it began, this group has built strong connections aligned with what emerging markets and developing nations want. BRICS has always supported openness and working together. Türkiye's membership application is a reflection of the appeal and strategic important BRICS has earned over the years.

It seems multi-polarity is gaining currency in the Global South. As BRICS keeps inviting new members, its role as an alternative to Western power will only get stronger. This will help shape global governance and build a fairer world order. The essence of what makes BRICS attractive is that it represents a united voice seeking an open system.

The flags of the BRICS members and guest participant countries are displayed at the BRICS summit, Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia, Oct. 24, 2024. (AA Photo)

Türkiye's push to join BRICS has stirred reactions in Washington and Brussels. It's quite understandable why. Türkiye has been on the path to EU membership for many years, but it hasn’t been easy or smooth sailing. After long frustrated negotiations for the EU membership, Erdoğan now seems ready to explore other options. By applying for full membership in BRICS, Türkiye is not only making a strong geopolitical statement, but also carving a role of an influential player in the ever-changing world order.

This is also symptomatic of the fact that power is moving away from traditional Western centers. Türkiye's own foreign policy stance often collides with NATO and the EU on topics like Gaza, Syria and Ukraine, depicting an independent foreign policy agenda. Ankara is trying to manage a complex diplomatic landscape that balances Western connections with aspirations in this new multipolar setting. What we're seeing isn’t merely a shift – it’s Türkiye reshaping its global role.

Why an alternative?

BRICS includes big emerging countries like Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa along with newer members like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran. It all centers on economic teamwork and growth. It champions diversity – all sorts of differences can coexist productively within it. Even though member states have varying political beliefs, they can still work together successfully, a real show of potential cooperation.

By joining BRICS, Türkiye would fit right into this focus on economic development since it's expected to be one of the top 12 economies by 2050. Joining would give Türkiye an alternative to the West-focused “rules-based” international framework. It’s more than just symbolic. It showcases what developing countries desire: fairness globally.

Plus, it could help ease tension between NATO and nations in BRICS like China and Russia by bridging gaps between cultures, showing that Western dominance doesn’t have to define everything.

Over nearly two decades, BRICS has attracted significant attention due to its successes in offering an alternative to today’s unfair international system – one that often leaves developing countries behind. That unjust setup pushes many toward BRICS, which symbolizes hope for better cooperation. While financial collaboration forms one part of what drives BRICS forward – as it remains magnetic – its original five members make up over half of global growth even during tough times. With new members added into this mix now coming onboard meaning higher growth potential and improved access thanks to enhanced resource capabilities throughout their developments, they stand united as numbers grow.

Positioning itself as an alternative to the World Bank rather than the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the New Development Bank (NDB), first proposed in 2011 and operational by 2015, was started with $100 billion in capital. Though its pockets are not as deep as that of the World Bank, the NDB’s policy of lending in local currencies has set it apart, which is a key reason why more and more countries are opting to join BRICS. Still, this development demands a nuanced analysis, neither overstated nor overlooked.

Official NDB figures divulge that 96 projects are currently being financed with loans totaling $32.8 billion. The majority are concentrated in China, Russia, Brazil, India and Egypt, with $20 billion of the total in U.S. dollars and the equivalent of $3 billion in euros. Interestingly, over $5 billion of the loans are denominated in renminbi, indicating a gradual shift. Although local currencies still have a tiny share, the movement is quite palpable in this direction. With around 75% of NDB loans still tied to the dollar and euro, it is too early to declare that BRICS is dismantling dollar hegemony. Yet it is challenging the influence of the dollar on the global economy. It is clear that BRICS is exploring alternatives – something neither the IMF nor World Bank offers. While the NDB may not rival the World Bank just yet, its existence signals the possibility of a broader financial shift. So, where does Türkiye fit into this equation, and why is BRICS so appealing to Ankara?

The NDB mobilizes funds for infrastructure across member nations. This initiative boosts confidence among other countries that seek membership too. Beyond merely finance operations, strong infrastructure aids in supporting peaceful resolutions during conflicts, stabilizing forces within security sectors and promoting cultural exchanges by nurturing respect among diverse backgrounds.

What is being termed as “BRIC wisdom” represents helping nations tackle tricky international relations through openness. This approach protects each member's dignity while maximizing benefits collaboratively amid starkly divided environments. BRICS leadership advocates for development goals globally as representatives of the Global South.

The bloc also serves as a central hub for shaping future governance worldwide and enhancing collaboration with new regions like the Middle East to boost overall synergy in the energy and finance sectors. It helps members expand their influence and gain traction to maintain balance and improve the necessary regional dynamics. Members are able to more effectively address challenges through gradual revisions in practices by managing complexities for successful integration and harmonious compatibility. This cooperation supports shared aspirations based on unchanged principles focused solely on collective growth and united efforts in establishing centers for fostering stronger partnerships.

So, Türkiye’s inclusion in this club would certainly be a win-win proposition.