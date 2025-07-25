At present, Syria is once again the target of Israeli aggression. Israel is waging a sustained onslaught; besides the ongoing genocide in Gaza and settler violence in the West Bank, it has trampled the sovereignty of nearly all its neighbors: Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Iran. Acting with impunity, Israel behaves as if it is divinely chosen, treating others as expendable or less than human. But no divine mission is driven by hatred, vengeance or unrestrained violence. Israel is not the chosen of the divine; it is the chosen instrument of the American-led global order. Were that not the case, it could not carry out systematic crimes against humanity with such total immunity.

Israel is a source of profound insecurity for its neighbors and a destabilizing force across the region. Planted like a dagger in the heart of the Muslim world by the imperial powers of the time, its creation serves control, an extension of colonial designs.

From the dusty corridors of British imperial diplomacy in 1917 to the smoking ruins of Gaza in 2025, Israel’s project was never about defending a homeland. From the outset, the agenda has been one of dominance, military, territorial and ideological. The Zionist movement was not born in a vacuum of victimhood, but in a context of colonial backing and native dispossession.

The Balfour Declaration served as the ideological blueprint for a settler-colonial state under imperial patronage. A sentence passed on the Palestinian people, it sanctioned the promise of one people’s homeland to another, laying the groundwork for perpetual conflict, masked in the language of law and civilization. The Nakba of 1948 was its violent execution: villages emptied, families uprooted, an entire people exiled. Since then, Israel’s survival has relied less on peaceful coexistence and more on the strategic elimination of resistance.

Eliminate resistance in Gaza. Eliminate political unity in the West Bank. Eliminate neighboring threats, whether Egypt in the past, Iraq and Syria through war and destabilization, or now Iran through isolation and airstrikes. And when that is not enough, eliminate the very idea of a sovereign Muslim state capable of resisting Israel’s expansionist project, a project rooted in injustice and brutality, yet institutionalized as a security doctrine.

Israel’s so-called security architecture is not defensive. It is imperial. Its walls are not built to protect but to contain, divide and absorb. The “mowing the grass” doctrine, used to justify periodic bombardments of Gaza, exposes their real mindset: domination through sustained erosion.

And Israel has not done this alone. Western patrons of Israeli impunity have enabled every strike, justified every war crime and shielded every massacre under the guise of security. As professor Jeffrey Sachs observed in a conversation with American commentator Tucker Carlson, U.S. policy in the region is shaped less by principles and more by strategic interests prioritizing domination over peace.

But here lies the paradox: In its drive for total security, Israel has created a permanent state of insecurity. It cannot tolerate rivals. It cannot accept resistance. Thus, the cycle persists: Egypt was neutralized through the Camp David Accords; Iraq was destroyed by U.S. wars; Syria was fractured by civil war and foreign intervention; Libya and Sudan were dismantled; Iran, long besieged, was eventually bombed.

Yet the gravest threat to Israel comes from within, not missiles or tanks, but the corrosion of its moral core. The siege of Gaza is not just killing children; it is killing Israel’s soul. How can a nation justify bombing refugee camps, bulldozing hospitals and parading captives like trophies? What does it say about a society that cheers the starvation of civilians?

This is not about Judaism. It is not even solely about Zionism. It is about the psychology of permanent war. Occupation has become identity. And when violence becomes identity, peace becomes betrayal.

How long can this continue? How long can a state survive not through coexistence but through permanent conflict? If Israel’s very sense of nationhood now requires war as a condition of existence, then this is a self-destructive paradigm dressed up as security.

Even if Israel, with unwavering American and European support, conquers every frontier, will it finally feel secure? Or will it need to invent the next enemy? Will it claim divine authority not only to police borders, but also to control minds, suppress ideologies, and crush all forms of resistance?

The verdict of history is unforgiving: empires built on supremacy, injustice and occupation cannot endure. The arc of history may bend slowly, but it snaps the spine of systems rooted in cruelty. Rome fell. Britain receded. Apartheid crumbled, not by military defeat, but by its own internal contradictions.

Israel will be no exception. It may win battles. It may occupy land. But it cannot escape a fundamental truth: Injustice cannot last forever. No state, however armed, can crush the human will for dignity indefinitely.

The world has already moved from unipolarity to multipolarity. America, though still powerful, is no longer an unchallenged hegemon. It is retreating from costly wars and recalibrating its global posture. Europe, meanwhile, is drifting – caught in economic stagnation, political confusion and moral fatigue.

Who then will shoulder Israel’s burden tomorrow? Who will defend a state that refuses to reconcile with reality? Israel’s future is written on the wall. It simply refuses to read it.

It is racing toward a confrontation, not just with its neighbors, but with the unsustainable foundations of its own model: endless war, moral collapse and growing global isolation. No power, however ruthless, can outrun the tide of history. And no nation can outsource morality forever.

When war becomes the essence of the state, collapse is not a question of if, but a question of when. In its relentless search for absolute security, Israel is chasing a mirage. And in doing so, it is writing its own reckoning