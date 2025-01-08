The Istanbul Education Summit, now in its fourth year, has solidified its position as one of the most significant global summits addressing pressing issues in education. Organized by the Turkish Maarif Foundation, the summit has become a cornerstone of the Foundation’s mission to foster international collaboration and dialogue in international education. This year’s summit, themed “Education for a Fair and Equitable Society for a Sustainable Future,” continues to champion transformative ideas and practical solutions for a more just world.

As the driving force behind the Istanbul Education Summit, the Turkish Maarif Foundation has once again demonstrated its dedication to international education. Over the past four years, the foundation has not only expanded its network of schools and educational initiatives worldwide but also established the summit as a vital platform for addressing critical global challenges in international education. By bringing together diverse voices and fostering collaboration, the foundation reinforces its mission of building bridges through education by respecting local cultures and systems.

A platform for dialogue

Since its launch, the Istanbul Education Summit has been a hub of inspiration for educators, policymakers, stakeholders and thought leaders globally. This year’s summit program has presented a comprehensive array of events, including three panels, a school leaders session, a youth session, two keynote speeches, good practices of education videos and a high-level meeting addressing critical topics such as the relationship between education and state policies, social justice in education and the role of sustainability in shaping the future educational ecosystem. Perhaps one of the most significant aspects of this year was the participation of a Turkish Maarif Foundation graduate, Bejda Torbani (from Prizren, Kosovo), who is currently a second-year biomedical engineering student at Samsun University in Türkiye, in the youth session. Graduates from Turkish Maarif Foundation schools have now started to make their voices heard globally. This is a truly honorable moment for Turkish soft power and diplomacy.

The summit commenced on Dec. 6 with an inspiring speech, a message from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which was shared with the participants. Erdoğan emphasized the need for a more equitable, just and sustainable future, drawing attention to Türkiye’s achievements in higher education. As of this year, Türkiye hosts 338,161 international students across its universities, ranking among the top 10 countries globally in this regard. Moreover, Yusuf Tekin, minister of national education, emphasized the pivotal role of the Turkish Maarif Foundation, highlighting its commitment to respecting local cultures and values. He underscored the foundation's educational philosophy, rooted in a vision of civilization centered on justice and wisdom. Minister Tekin also reflected on the transformative power of education, emphasizing its capacity to shape the societal fabric through principles of justice, equity and fairness. He reiterated the critical role of education in fostering a more inclusive and harmonious global community. Additionally, this significant gathering once again underscored the transformative potential of education and the values upheld by the Turkish Maarif Foundation in its mission to contribute to a better, more sustainable future.

One of the Istanbul Education Summit’s standout features is its focus on fostering global intellectual exchanges. Ministers from North Macedonia, Indonesia and Liberia gathered virtually to exchange insights and political perspectives in the high-level meeting moderated by professor Birol Akgün, president of the Turkish Maarif Foundation, regarding their in-country experiences. During this high-level meeting, Akgün highlighted the significant achievements of the Turkish Maarif Foundation in delivering quality Turkish language education worldwide. He also provided insights into the foundation’s internationally developed accreditation system, the International Maarif Program (IM). Additionally, he announced that the AI course developed with the support of an expert team has now been implemented in seven countries. Akgün emphasized that the Turkish Maarif Foundation closely follows and pioneers all educational trends required by the modern era. He underlined that the foundation has become a symbol of quality and trust in international education, setting a strong example for delivering excellence in education on a global scale.

With over 70,000 participants, including 10,500 teachers from 108 countries and 1,365 academics from 326 universities, the summit highlights its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, allowing educators from diverse backgrounds to participate in meaningful discussions. This year, it can be said that the Istanbul Education Summit has stepped into a different league.

The nexus of education

Another focal point of this year’s summit is the intricate relationship between education and state governance. The “Rethinking Relations Between State and Education” panel delves into how governments can create policies that balance national priorities with the universal right to education. These discussions are especially pertinent as nations strive to align educational goals with broader societal needs. Professor Ibrahim Hakan Karataş from Medeniyet University in Istanbul moderated the first panel and featured discussions by professor Amita Chudgar, the interim associate dean for international studies and the director of the Office of International Studies in Education at Michigan State University, U.S.; Mamphono Khaketla, former minister of education and training, Kingdom of Lesotho; and professor Fatos Tarifa, professor of sociology and international relations at the University of New York Tirana, Albenia.

The summit’s emphasis on social justice resonates deeply in a world grappling with inequalities. The second panel, titled "Social Justice and Education," was moderated by professor Macid Ayhan Melekoğlu from Bogazici University, Istanbul, and featured discussions by professor Kerry John Kennedy, chair professor and advisor of academic development in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at the Education University of Hong Kong; Robert Jenkins, lecturer at Harvard University and served as global director of education and adolescent development for UNICEF from 2019-2024; and Fella Lahmar, research fellow at Open University, U.K. A panel dedicated to “Education and Social Justice” explores how education systems can address disparities and empower marginalized communities. The experts discussed innovative strategies for ensuring that every child, regardless of socioeconomic background, has access to quality education – a crucial step toward achieving global equity. Fella Lahmar's emphasis on Gaza during the Istanbul Education Summit was particularly significant. Highlighting that 80% of schools have been destroyed and 625,000 students are unable to access education underscored the importance of equity within the context of this panel.

The theme of sustainability ran as a thread throughout the summit. From integrating environmental awareness into curricula to promoting lifelong learning practices, the discussions highlighted education’s pivotal role in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The summit’s commitment to sustainability reflected its forward-thinking approach, recognizing that education is both a tool and a goal for creating a sustainable future.

The third panel, titled "A New Sustainable School Culture," was moderated by professor Hayati Akyol from Gazi University, Ankara, and featured discussions by professor Takaharu Tezuka, Faculty of Architecture and Urban Design Department of Architecture, Tokyo City University, Japan; Sabba Quidwai, CEO and founder of Designing Schools, U.S.; and Claire Alkouatli, PhD holder in human development, learning and culture at the University of South Australia, Australia. In this panel, Takaharu Tezuka's discussion of his school designs from different parts of the world showcased modern schools that break away from traditional norms, and his innovative architectural designs truly challenged existing paradigms.

Keynotes

This year, the Istanbul Education Summit featured two keynote speeches. On the first day, professor Richard Falk delivered the opening keynote address, emphasizing the challenges of current global conditions and the need to focus education on equipping individuals with new skills and abilities. On the second day, professor Mutlu Çukurova delivered the closing keynote speech, discussing the transformative potential of AI in addressing grand challenges in education, such as fairness, equity and sustainability. He highlighted the importance of safeguarding humanity’s unique qualities, such as empathy and moral reasoning, within education systems while leveraging AI. Professor Çukurova further emphasized that AI tools should complement human intelligence rather than replace it, focusing on promoting equity, fairness and sustainability in education for a better future.

To sum up, the 4th Istanbul Education Summit began with an opening keynote delivered by an experienced professor and concluded with a closing keynote by a more dynamic and younger professor. In doing so, the summit benefited from both the depth and wisdom of experience as well as the energy and vibrancy of youth, creating a balanced and enriching dialogue.

Global call for action

At its heart, the Istanbul Education Summit is more than an event – it is a call to action. This year’s discussions are a reminder that education is the cornerstone of a fairer, more equitable society. As participants worldwide engage in this shared mission, the summit reaffirms its role as a catalyst for change. The 2024 summit’s online format ensures its message reaches a global audience, amplifying its impact. By addressing issues like social justice, sustainability and the interplay between education and state policies, the summit sets the stage for transformative action in education systems worldwide.

As the Istanbul Education Summit concludes its fourth edition, it leaves participants with a renewed sense of purpose. Through collaboration, innovation and shared vision, the event exemplifies how education can be a powerful tool for creating a better, more equitable future for all.