“Be it known to you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom you crucified, whom God raised from the dead, by him this man is standing before you well (Acts 4:10)."

This verse and many others from the Bible stating that Jews crucified Jesus Christ will be deemed anti-Semitic in the U.S. as a new bill passed by the House of Representatives bans any acts and speeches that claim Jews killed Jesus. Whether the claim is from the Bible was apparently not considered by representatives while voting. What is more, the bill states the definition of anti-Semitism includes “contemporary examples of anti-Semitism” identified by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). One example is “Jews killed Jesus.” Thus, the definition was actually coined by a Jewish nongovernmental organization (NGO) and accepted as it is.

The bill passed with a vote of 320 to 91, with 70 Democrats and 21 Republicans voting against it. The legislation was brought to the agenda following pro-Palestine protests in universities, which developed spontaneously due to Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, resulting in the murder of 35,000 people so far. The move is yet another action taken by Jewish lobbies that control U.S. Congress members with lucrative donations to pass any decision they want. There is almost no request of Jewish groups declined by U.S. politicians.

As for requests regarding Israel’s crimes in Gaza in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack, the first bill had enabled the U.S. government to provide Israel with advanced weapons. Another bill forced China-origin social media platform TikTok either to sell its American branch or close it. The demand came again from Jewish lobbies, which are disturbed by the platform’s content busting Israel's killing of Palestinian people in cold blood. Most likely, it was subscribers’ posts in TikTok that made students not remain silent against the Gazan genocide. As per the bill, TikTok might soon be banned in America or sold to American Jewish businesspeople. Notice that pro-Israel Jewish groups and individuals try to turn the crisis into an opportunity. In this way, they will both silence TikTok regarding Israel’s crimes and make a profit by buying the platform with 170 million American subscribers.

Moreover, the very same politicians passed another bill that includes $17 billion in aid to Israel despite that it will be used for maintaining the genocide in Gaza. Meanwhile, the U.S. already gives $3.8 billion to Israel for funding Israel’s military every year. All mentioned bills with the request of pro-Israeli groups are passed thanks to donations, from which each Congress member gets $1 million on average.

However, banning the gospel is a new level for U.S. politicians. They may personally avoid reciting verses from the Bible but since the ban is mandatory for all U.S. citizens, more than 300 million Christian people in the country will fear saying “Jews crucified Jesus.” They will also not be allowed to criticize Israel while there is no ban to defame the American state.

In such circumstances, it would not be wrong to claim that America is not as free as it claims. There is a Gaza-like political besiege in the U.S., again perpetrated by Israel. If you are a politician, you cannot refuse to get donations from NGOs like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) as you will be demonized if you do otherwise. If you already received a donation, you are expected to defend Israel.

As for ordinary American taxpayers, they fund Israel’s war costs but they can not protest the Israeli government. If they do, they can be ousted from the school and even imprisoned for being anti-Semitic. American people also cannot discuss whether Jews are responsible for killing the Christian prophet despite the gospel saying so. Therefore, what they should believe is determined by a small but strong minority, which controls American decision-makers. The latest bill also shows that there was a fight between religions in the U.S., and Judaism bested Christianity in the first round.

The above claims in the previous two paragraphs might look exaggerated but they are not. Because nowhere in the world do politicians ban their religion’s holy book for the sake of lucrative paychecks received from people of another faith.