Following years of hard work and commitment, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is nearly ready to take on the task of supplying 10% of the electricity generation of Türkiye, a country with an 85 million-plus population, growing energy demand and ambitious net-zero targets. What I want to touch upon in today's article is the hard work taking place at the backstage of this megaproject and the interesting details of Türkiye’s path in undertaking a smart energy transition.

But first let’s take a closer look at what is currently happening in Akkuyu, with a brief on the foreseeable timetable, and from thereon the challenges and opportunities surrounding this magnificent project. The Akkuyu NPP is a site at a gross size of 11 square kilometers (4.2 square miles), with over 30,000 workers, and technical infrastructure preparations for the site taking place in 11 cities across Türkiye. The project is in liaison with a growing community in efforts to support the local population in the beautiful Southern Mediterranean city of Mersin. It is a first in the innovative approach with four reactors being erected simultaneously, expected to operate one year apart. After completion, the Turkish energy mix will enjoy electricity generation through nuclear energy for 60 years. Though nuclear energy faces a fair share of objections due to incidents in the past, it is undeniable that the source offers a cleaner solution compared to its components and is a reliable continuous base load source of energy. The task of transition in Türkiye is not a simple one, and while many countries in the Global North have enjoyed the benefits of nuclear energy for decades, it is only timely and cannot be postponed for the Republic of Türkiye to also enjoy the benefits of nuclear energy.

The commitment of this government has meant that what was once a dream is now becoming a reality.

Plans for the use of nuclear energy in this part of the world have been evolving and discussed ever since the early years of the republic. One of the first energy-related institutions was in fact on nuclear energy research. The Turkish Nuclear Energy Commission was established in 1956. But due to political instability, Türkiye continued to long for the diversified energy mix it desperately deserved. Today, in 2024, following the completion of Akkuyu NPP, which will generate 4.8 gigawatts (GW), a second nuclear site in the northern region of Sinop (expected 4.8-5.6 GW), a third in the western region of the Thrace (expected 6 GW) and 5 GW in Small Modular Reactors (SMR’s) are planned, totaling the contribution of nuclear energy to 20.6-21.4 GW for Türkiye, and eventually making up to 30% of the total expected energy supply in 2053. Upon my recent visit to the Akkuyu NPP site, our team observed the recent developments. The first reactor is ready to be sealed off and is expected to become operational in the coming months.

The positive environmental impacts of the Akkuyu NPP regarding carbon emissions is another reason to adopt nuclear energy into the transition of Türkiye. We have set a target of achieving net zero emissions by the year 2053 and ratified the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2021, and 86% of our carbon load is from the energy sector so mainly it is a question of how to decarbonize energy. Nuclear energy demand and renewable energy supply would likely decrease carbon emissions to substantiate the green developmental agenda. We see nuclear energy as a carbon-free and reliable energy source that can serve as a base load. The Akkuyu plant will produce 35 billion kWh, covering up to 10% of the country's electricity demand and preventing carbon emissions of 35 million tons per year and 2.1 billion tons over 60 years.

Aside from the technical details of nuclear power plants, Türkiye has a very ambitious localization policy and is firm in supplying a fair proportion of the NPP workforce within the framework of the inter-governmental agreements with attention to detail regarding the environmental policies. Our localization policies also include social responsibility projects such as technical institutions and schools, including primary and secondary schooling. Socialization spaces and housing for the workers at the NPP are also important aspects of this picture, and we expect our partners to undertake this challenge for the comfort, well-being and continuation of the family life of our workers. As the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, education is an important aspect of the work we carry out and up-to-date technical training is one of the pillars of the successful infrastructure we own. Prior to the beginning of the site clear-outs, rehabilitation contracts and forestation agreements are also agreed upon and followed up on. Though Türkiye is constructing and planning the construction of nuclear power plants through inter-governmental agreements, our highly qualified technicians at the Nuclear Technical Support Joint Stock Company (NÜTED) are assisting many international projects as well as Akkuyu. Our engineers and technicians train and conduct ongoing research development programs to improve the efficiency, skills, health and safety of the labor forces on-site.

And from here, let us pull the strings together and see how the smart energy transition has fed this cycle. A smart energy transition seeks responsive, rational, flexible and digital energy systems. These systems require extensive planning and roots. Our human-centered policies also come into play here, whether in another part of the world or in Türkiye, we prioritize the quality of life and the environment and then we look at the financial contributions of a project toward our energy portfolio. Our aim is to build an energy future where generations will enjoy the benefits of the project.