The Konya Plain Project (KOP), one of Türkiye's most ambitious regional development initiatives, continues to make strides in transforming the socio-economic landscape of central Anatolia. Speaking at the recent KOP Action Plan Information and Consultation Meeting at Selçuklu Congress Center, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz outlined the project's multifaceted goals and highlighted the significant progress made since its inception.

What is KOP Project?

Launched with the aim of addressing regional disparities and unlocking the potential of central Anatolia, the KOP initiative spans eight provinces, 89 districts and over 1,600 villages, covering approximately 12.2% of Türkiye's landmass. Managed by the Konya Plain Project Regional Development Administration under the Ministry of Industry and Technology, KOP focuses on integrated development across agriculture, water management, industry and social infrastructure.

The project aims to bolster agricultural productivity, strengthen water resource management and foster the integration of agriculture with industry. Vice President Yılmaz emphasized that the project’s objectives extend beyond economic development.

“Regional participation is not only an economic goal for us but also a social one,” Yılmaz stated. “Ensuring justice and spreading social reform to all segments of society are equally important. Investments in the KOP Region have significantly accelerated the region's economic and social development.”

Progress, investments

Over the last 12 years, the KOP Administration has allocated approximately TL 15.3 billion to 1,942 projects spanning areas such as water resource efficiency, rural development, green transformation and tourism infrastructure. The newly announced 2024-2028 Action Plan envisions an additional investment of TL 350 billion for 166 projects, focusing on sustainable growth and modernization.

Highlighting the project’s water management achievements, Industry and Technology Mehmet Minister Fatih Kacır noted that modern irrigation systems have replaced outdated canals, saving 264 million tons of water annually. This year, an additional 7,450 acres of land will transition to closed irrigation systems.

Kacır also detailed the region’s industrial and agricultural advancements; exports from the region have surged from $225 million to $5 billion in the last two decades; a new organized industrial zone has created over 104,000 jobs; early 10,000 investments, supported by incentives totaling TL 893 billion, have generated employment for 192,000 citizens.

Aimed outcomes of KOP

The KOP initiative is a cornerstone of Türkiye’s strategy to boost rural livelihoods while addressing critical challenges such as water scarcity and economic disparities. The region, which contains 21.5% of Türkiye’s arable agricultural land but only 7.7% of its usable water resources, is central to the nation’s agricultural output. Key goals of the new action plan include expanding irrigated farmland to 1.68 million hectares by 2028, increasing the region’s crop production value to 15.5% of Türkiye’s total and promoting smart agriculture and digital technologies to improve productivity.

Additionally, the project prioritizes balanced rural development with initiatives to support health, education, and entrepreneurship in smaller communities. These efforts aim to reduce migration to urban centers and encourage reverse migration, ensuring vibrant rural economies.

Minister Kacır highlighted plans to position Konya as a hub for medium-high and high-tech industries, particularly in defense and aviation. The region will also focus on R&D, innovation and branding to enhance its competitiveness in global markets.

In provinces like Aksaray and Karaman, efforts will focus on diversifying economic activities and boosting value-added production. Other provinces in the KOP region, such as Nevşehir and Kırşehir, will benefit from biogas production, marble processing and health tourism projects, leveraging the region’s geothermal resources.

KOP Regional Development Administration Chair Murat Karakoyunlu outlined the 2024-2028 vision as a roadmap for balanced and sustainable development. “Our vision is to ensure efficiency in water use, increase agricultural productivity, and strengthen the integration of agriculture and industry,” Karakoyunlu said.

He emphasized that reversing groundwater depletion, increasing irrigated areas, and enhancing land consolidation will be key to achieving these goals. Karakoyunlu also stressed the importance of supporting projects that improve agricultural products and machinery export value.

Vision for future

The Konya Plain Project is more than an economic initiative – it is a holistic effort to reshape central Anatolia's social, industrial, and environmental fabric. By investing in water management, rural development, and technology-driven industries, KOP aims to secure a more prosperous and sustainable future for the region and the country as a whole.

“Our KOP Action Plan will touch almost every aspect of life in our region,” Minister Kacır concluded. “It is a strategic vision that will shape the future and root itself in the daily lives of our citizens.”

These initiatives underscore the government’s dedication to promoting economic growth, technological advancement, and sustainable progress in the Konya Plain and neighboring regions. Through strategic investments and carefully designed projects, the administration seeks to harness the region’s potential while fostering greater equity and prosperity across the country. Moreover, by prioritizing water conservation, modern irrigation systems, and green transformation, the government is ensuring that environmental sustainability remains at the core of regional development efforts.