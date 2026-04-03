Modern warfare accelerated with the steam engine and came of age through industrial firepower. By the post-World War II era, air and space technologies had redefined military power, pushing nations like Türkiye into alliances such as NATO in 1952. Yet dependence came at a cost. When sanctions followed the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, Türkiye was forced to confront a hard truth: true security required a domestic defense industry. Efforts to nationalize land, naval and air systems began to bear fruit in the early 2000s.

In the first quarter of the 21st century, the sector grew rapidly compared to its global competitors and entered the top 10 with an export capacity of $10 billion. With platforms such as the Altay tank, the Atak helicopter, the TCG Anadolu warship, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), Kızılelma and others, the Turkish Defense Industry has transformed into a new-generation production model. Major contributions to this growth have come from companies such as Aselsan, Havelsan, STM, MKE and Baykar Technology.

Among the key providers of the modern technological capacity achieved by the Turkish defense industry, Roketsan holds a particularly important position.

The company ranks as the 71st largest defense firm in the world, rising nine places compared to the previous year. Roketsan focuses on high-technology and research and development-driven missile and air defense systems. Established in 1988, the company was designed as a joint venture of other defense industry firms. Since its founding, it has produced modern weapons in line with the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Strategic Partnership Summit

The Roketsan Strategic Partnership Summit held on April 1 has significant importance within the company’s corporate vision. It was organized with the participation of more than 100 partner companies collaborating with Roketsan. Key topics discussed included joint production processes, digitalization, sustainability, risk management, innovation, supply chains and national capabilities.

Representatives from many countries also attended the summit. During the event, it was emphasized that Roketsan has surpassed the $1 billion threshold, while its annual product delivery capacity growth was also a major point of discussion. Particularly in the 2020-2025 period, Roketsan’s growth rate has significantly diverged from both the national economy and other companies. Utilizing 92% domestic resources, the company aims to expand its activities across a wide range of areas, from supply chains to next-generation technologies.

Among the key points highlighted at the summit were long-range systems, which are considered a necessity of modern warfare and represent an outcome of the company’s strategic focus. The transformation of existing capacity toward a space-centered structure and the development of infrastructure for long-range systems will be carried out in cooperation with more than 100 private sector partners. Initiatives to be implemented with a national vision can be regarded as one of the most significant outcomes of the summit.

Place in industry

The missile systems developed by Roketsan have been exported to various countries, and weapons tested in the field have both enhanced the striking power of the TSK and increased its deterrence capability. Operating across a wide range of areas, including space projects, air defense systems, land systems, naval systems, precision-guided systems, ballistic protection systems and subsystems, Roketsan stands at the center of global competition.

In the field of air defense systems, Roketsan designs and produces missiles and firing equipment. The company produces artillery rockets, multiple launch rocket systems and rockets for various platforms. The new-generation heavy-class torpedo and the anti-ship missile Atmaca are being delivered to the TAF by Roketsan.

The company, which is also responsible for the development and mass production of precision-guided missiles, focuses on medium and long-range ballistic missiles as well. The changing nature of conflicts and rapid advancements in missile technologies have highlighted Türkiye’s need for such capabilities. Therefore, deliveries of the Tayfun ballistic missile and the Som cruise missile are continuing at a rapid pace. Tayfun’s high cruising speed, which reduces its vulnerability to air defense systems, represents advanced technology by contemporary standards.

As Türkiye’s longest-range ballistic missile, Tayfun is capable of striking strategic targets such as air defense systems, armored and unarmored military assets, command and control centers, critical infrastructure, and even aircraft hangars.

The Som missile, on the other hand, provides a highly destructive capability against mobile land and naval targets in high-intensity conflict environments. With a range of 250 kilometers (155 miles) and the ability to carry various types of warheads, Som can also be deployed on unmanned aerial platforms. Its effectiveness against surface targets, bunkers, and air defense batteries highlights the advanced technological capabilities developed by Roketsan.

Shaping the future

It can be said that Roketsan is shaping the future, as it is expected to place greater emphasis on areas such as the use of space, shortening production and delivery times, extending the range of rocket and missile technologies, as well as communication, reconnaissance-surveillance, positioning and process management.

As part of the National Space Program, the firm focuses on achieving independent access to space through national capabilities. The company is expected to launch micro-satellites into space starting from the final months of 2026, and it is also anticipated to contribute to civilian aviation technologies.

With 2030 set as a strategic target, the company aims to become a global actor, especially in air defense systems. Having already exported to more than 50 countries, the company seeks to expand its export destinations from Latin America to Asia through increased capacity. It has also implemented joint production models with countries such as Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Azerbaijan, highlighting its emergence as a new-generation enterprise. With a projected revenue of $2 billion and a business volume of $10 billion, Roketsan is positioning itself among the largest companies in its region and representing an important outcome of the “Made in Türkiye” brand.

In conclusion, Roketsan has become a decisive, closely watched and innovative player in the Turkish defense industry on the global stage. The atmosphere at the April 1 summit reflects the company’s current capacity and the strong image it has built. At a time when new goals must be assessed in light of past achievements, Roketsan’s progress stands out as a model for other companies.