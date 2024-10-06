The latest agreement between Türkiye and Somalia reflects the upgrade of already strategic bilateral relations while demonstrating increasingly robust Turkish naval capabilities and expanding naval activism. The "Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement" signed between Türkiye and Somalia on Feb. 8, 2024, was approved shortly after by the Somali Parliament and subsequently by the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM). In March 2024, the “Agreement Between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia in the Field of Oil and Natural Gas” and the “Memorandum of Understanding Between the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia on Onshore and Offshore Blocks in Somalia” were signed. The Oruç Reis seismic research vessel, which embarked on its first intercontinental mission, set sail on Oct. 5 as part of the oil and gas exploration agreement signed between Türkiye and Somalia in March.

For many years, Türkiye and Somalia have signed various cooperation agreements in fields ranging from education to development, agriculture to health care, and security to the economy. Relations between the two countries, initiated by President Erdoğan’s first visit to Somalia in 2011, have steadily advanced at an institutional level. A significant milestone in bilateral relations was the establishment of the TURKSOM military academy in Mogadishu in 2017, while another milestone was the “Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement” signed on Feb. 8, 2024, between Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Muhammed Nur.

In line with this framework agreement, an agreement and memorandum of understanding were signed in March 2024 by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Somalia's Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Abdirizak Omar Mohamed. Following these agreements, in July 2024, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and the Somali Petroleum Authority signed the “Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Agreement Between Türkiye and Somalia.” These successive agreements reflect Türkiye's partnership model in Somalia, referred to as the "Turkish Model," demonstrating Türkiye's swift and proactive approach to addressing African needs. Turkish officials and companies have embarked on seismic exploration in areas believed to have potential energy reserves in Somalia.

Energy cooperation has recently become one of the most prominent topics in Türkiye-Somalia relations. These energy advancements are particularly noteworthy when viewed alongside defense and security developments. Indeed, the agreements signed between Türkiye and Somalia provide strategic gains for both nations, paving the way for significant steps in terms of both security and economic opportunities.

Potential gains

The discovery of potential energy reserves will contribute not only to energy security but also to national security for both countries. A successful exploration outcome will make energy independence more achievable for both nations. This initiative, which could diversify Türkiye’s energy resources, will also reduce Somalia’s dependence on foreign energy sources if successful.

Moreover, a successful discovery will enhance Somalia’s national security, institutional capacity, and operational and intelligence capabilities in the fight against terrorism. As economic development increases, the Somali people’s access to energy will contribute to their overall welfare. Consequently, the positive progression of this process will lead to improvements in infrastructure, an increase in the standard of living, the meeting of basic needs, and more job opportunities, all of which will strengthen public trust in the government. In the long term, these developments will boost public confidence in the government, enhancing its legitimacy. This environment will also contribute to security by providing non-military avenues to support efforts combating al-Shabab.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s presence in the Horn of Africa will enable the country to gain both strategic and geopolitical depth in protecting its national interests in the Mediterranean, Black Sea and Aegean Sea. Türkiye will strengthen its geopolitical influence and presence in the Horn of Africa through this cooperation. The seismic activities of the Oruç Reis in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Somalia will provide Türkiye with valuable experience in oceanic operations. The frigates and ships accompanying Oruç Reis on this mission will also gain critical maritime experience. Along with acquiring open-sea experience, Türkiye will gain valuable lessons in long-distance logistical operations. Until now, Türkiye has had limited capacity to operate in oceans, but this mission will help expand its operational capabilities and contribute to the growth of its defense industry. In the long run, this experience will enable Türkiye to expand its naval capabilities globally.

Türkiye’s presence in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Somalia will provide strategic maritime supremacy. Strengthening maritime dominance and capacity will play a critical role in enhancing Türkiye’s operational capabilities beyond the Mediterranean. As such, this initiative will contribute to Türkiye’s geopolitical influence and serve as an important motivation for its foreign policy goals. The Turkish navy’s presence in the Indian Ocean and the Horn of Africa off the coast of Somalia is significant both for energy security and for bolstering Türkiye’s global maritime presence, as well as for ensuring Somalia’s maritime security. In summary, as Türkiye increases its geopolitical influence in the region, security cooperation and support for Somalia, particularly in the fight against terrorism, will also increase.

Ensuring the security of Somalia’s coast will be one of the most significant gains. With Türkiye’s consistent support and shared expertise, piracy, illegal fishing, marine pollution and terrorist threats along the Somali coast will gradually decrease. Along with Oruç Reis, the two accompanying frigates and other elements, as well as Türkiye’s ongoing military training and technical support, will also play an essential role in strengthening Somalia’s naval forces. Furthermore, just as in Somalia, by paving the way for new maritime cooperation opportunities with coastal African countries, Somalia’s status as a “model country” in Türkiye’s Africa policy will once again be affirmed. As expressed by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, “May the bow of Oruç Reis be clear, the helm steady, and the wind always in her favor.”

Blue-water force vision

The departure of Oruç Reis on its mission to Somalia is a significant development, yet only marks the beginning. In the near future, several new steps are likely to be taken under the “Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement” signed with Somalia. According to this framework agreement, Türkiye will assist in developing Somalia’s maritime capacity and provide protection against threats along Somalia’s coastlines. Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Muhammed Nur stated, “It is also essential to mention the Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, signed between Somalia and Türkiye, which made this expedition possible. This comprehensive agreement reflects our desire for collaboration with our Turkish allies across various sectors, from security to the economy. It is also essential to mention the Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, signed between Somalia and Türkiye, which made this expedition possible. This comprehensive agreement reflects our desire for collaboration with our Turkish allies across various sectors, from security to the economy.”

Türkiye's naval agreement with Somalia, and its current deployment of naval assets, represent the latest manifestation of Türkiye’s expanding use of maritime power to achieve its national objectives. This deployment is expected to enhance Türkiye’s operational reach in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea while further strengthening the already strategic relationship between Türkiye and Somalia. The Turkish Naval Forces Command has significant experience in the region, having participated in counter-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden under Combined Task Force (CTF-151) for many years. Türkiye took command of the task force for the seventh time in July 2024, underscoring its desire to assume a leadership role in regional security.

The agreement with Somalia and Türkiye’s naval deployment are also products of Türkiye’s growing naval power, expanding naval industrial capabilities, and the political will to extend its maritime influence. Most recently, Türkiye commissioned the TCG Piri Reis, its first air-independent propulsion (AIP) submarine. Currently under construction in Türkiye’s naval industry are three additional AIP submarines (Reis-Class), three more frigates (Istif-Class), and 10 Hisar-Class offshore patrol vessels. Türkiye also plans to begin constructing an air-defense warfare destroyer soon, with an aircraft carrier planned for the mid to long term. The construction of these advanced platforms will enable Türkiye to conduct extended maritime missions far beyond the Mediterranean, reflecting its intention to further adopt a forward-basing posture in the coming decade.

The naval agreement with Somalia is also the latest step in Türkiye’s growing naval activism. Other notable recent developments include the Far East deployment of TCG Kınalıada and operations in the Black Sea under the MCM Black Sea initiative. The former was a nearly five-month mission aimed at strengthening Türkiye’s foreign relations and showcasing its naval capabilities in the Far East. The latter has seen the Turkish navy, alongside NATO allies, play a critical role in securing stability in the Black Sea by countering the increased mine threat following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Overall, Türkiye’s enhanced relationship with Somalia in the maritime domain is the latest expression of its aim to further project its naval power. To date, Türkiye has sold a large number of armored vehicles and drones among others to various African countries, along with providing technical support, military training, and the export of military know-how. This has created what can be referred to as the "Turkish model," in which defense procurements are accompanied by a kind of security commitments. The addition of a naval component to this model is likely to attract more regional actors. With political determination, expanding naval capabilities, and the navy's vision to become a blue-water force, Türkiye is poised to continue this trend into the next decade.