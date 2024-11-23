2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye. To commemorate this significant milestone, we are holding a range of collaborative events with relevant ministries and agencies in Japan to promote and deepen the bilateral relationship, with particular emphasis on expanding economic cooperation. Japan and Türkiye have been strategic partners since 2013, yet there is still room to improve ties.

Over the years, both Japan and Türkiye have endured significant natural disasters, particularly earthquakes. The recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaraş in Türkiye last year and the 7.6 magnitude earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in Japan in January 2024 exemplify the shared vulnerability of the two countries to seismic events. Disaster management cooperation between the two governments has been ongoing since before these earthquakes, when the Memorandum of Disaster Risk Reduction Cooperation was signed in 2018.

In September 2024, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Türkiye co-hosted the “Japan-Türkiye Disaster Management Joint Seminar” in Istanbul. Through this seminar, a wide range of cooperation possibilities with the participation of both public and private sectors were explored, including experience sharing regarding the recent earthquakes. The event showcased the disaster risk reduction technologies of Japanese companies, such as sensors measuring seismic intensity. This data collection method was announced right after the earthquakes in Japan. However, Türkiye is not familiar with this technology yet. The acceleration of public-private cooperation in the field of disaster response is the path forward to protect as many lives as possible. With Türkiye’s young and vibrant technological sector, we believe that exciting new Japanese-Turkish collaborations are soon to become a reality.

Tourism connections

Japan and Türkiye are renowned global tourism destinations, each with a wealth of cultural heritage and natural beauty. To further expand people-to-people exchanges, the Japan Tourism Agency of the MLIT and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye held the “2nd Japan-Türkiye Tourism Cooperation Dialogue” in March 2024. The dialogue aimed to use the centennial year as an opportunity to enhance mutual tourism flows between the two countries. Consequently, All Nippon Airways (ANA), a Japanese airline, announced plans to launch direct flights between Haneda (Tokyo) and Istanbul, starting on Feb. 12, 2025.

In November, the Japan National Tourism Organization hosted “Japan Travel Fairs” for citizens and “Japan Travel Seminars” for travel agencies in Ankara and Istanbul, to increase the number of tourists to Japan. It was the first time we had held a tourism event for Turkish citizens. Such events, held in cooperation with the Japanese private sector, are a fantastic way to increase awareness of everything Japan has to offer as a holiday destination. The events in Istanbul were held as part of the “Istanbul Japan Week 2024,” offering a variety of cultural events to further increase the interest of Turkish citizens in Japan.

The number of Japanese tourists visiting Türkiye has already recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels. Moreover, the number of Turkish visitors to Japan has reached an all-time high of nearly 35,000 as of September this year, showing the strong interest of Turkish people in Japan. The upcoming “Osaka-Kansai Expo” will open on April 13, 2025, and will be a key opportunity to promote both Japan and Türkiye’s cultural and tourist attractions, fostering even greater people-to-people exchange for the next 100 years of friendship.

Business collaborations

More than 250 Japanese companies are operating in Türkiye and collaborating on various levels with Turkish counterparts. This cooperation extends beyond Türkiye and Japan, with both nations increasingly working together in third-party markets. As a means of supporting this work, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has appointed officers in charge of cross-border economic affairs for the African and Central Asian markets at the Embassy in Türkiye and the Consulate General in Istanbul to effectively support Japanese companies engaged in cross-border activities.

A notable example of this cooperation was the “Japan-Türkiye Overseas Cooperation Conference” held in May 2024 in Istanbul. Organized by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Japan Business Group in Türkiye (JBGT), the conference introduced the LEAD Initiative, which is a trade insurance tool designed to facilitate cross-border business ventures. Business representatives from both countries came together to exchange ideas and explore new avenues for collaboration in markets across Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Some companies also signed loan agreements based on this tool, further cementing the bilateral economic partnership.

Later in October 2024, the “7th Japan-Türkiye Overseas Construction Cooperation Conference” was held in Istanbul, co-hosted by the MLIT, the Ministry of Trade, the Overseas Construction Association of Japan and the Turkish Contractors Association. The conference provided a platform for both Japanese and Turkish delegates to exchange insights on key topics, including the reconstruction of Ukraine and opportunities in the African market. In addition, the event featured a business matchmaking session for the companies. The deputy prime minister for the restoration of Ukraine and minister for communities and territories development, H.E. Oleksii Kuleba addressed the participants through a video message.

The cultures of Turkish and Japanese companies complement each other perfectly. Turkish companies are bold and unafraid to take risks, while Japanese companies are more cautious and proactive in planning for potential risks. This complementary approach creates a powerful synergy. We hope that the collaboration between the Japanese and Turkish companies will continue to be more successful in Türkiye and in third countries in the future.

Looking toward next 100 years

To strengthen our relationship for the next 100 years, Japan and Türkiye are exploring new areas of cooperation this year. Energy is one of these new sectors. Both Japan and Türkiye are energy-importing countries that rely on overseas sources for their energy needs. A stable energy supply is, therefore, a top priority. Japan plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through various policies aimed at decarbonization. With this aim, we are developing technologies to utilize clean energy, mainly nuclear and renewable energy. To achieve the emission reduction target in 2030, we are intensively promoting energy conservation.

The Japanese private sector is also implementing or considering various efforts in this regard. Based on these facts, we believe that there are many fields in which Japan can collaborate with Türkiye, as both our countries share the same challenge in the energy sector. For these reasons, then-Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura had a meeting with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar during his visit to Istanbul in September 2023 and signed a joint statement to initiate the “Japan-Türkiye Energy Forum.” This year, the “1st Japan-Türkiye Energy Working Group Meeting” was co-hosted by the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Ankara in September. This was followed by the “1st Japan-Türkiye Energy Forum” in Tokyo in October. The forum brought together public and private sector officials from both countries to discuss four areas of new energy cooperation including natural gas, renewable energy, energy efficiency, new technologies and fuels.

As the health care sector in Türkiye is one of the fields that is expected to further develop in the future, Japan’s expertise in medical technology offers significant opportunities in this field. Various age groups in both countries are concerned about their health at various stages of their lives, and the need for cutting-edge technology in the health care field utilizing AI and other technologies is increasing. Consequently, FUJIFILM, a leading Japanese manufacturer of medical equipment, hosted the “Türkiye-Japan Health Business Forum” in September in Istanbul. The forum covered topics such as the growth of longevity societies in both countries, the effects of medical advancements on the economies and societies of both countries and the potential for cooperation.

The opportunities to deepen economic relations between Türkiye and Japan through collaboration in emerging fields inspire a tremendous degree of hope. I also aim to expand the scope of our cooperation with a forward-looking approach, encompassing areas such as science and technology – including AI and digital technology – as well as in the fields of maritime affairs and space exploration.

With just one month remaining until the end of 2024, the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye, we will continue our daily efforts to further strengthen our ties, particularly in areas such as economic cooperation, for the next centenary.