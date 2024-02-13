In the context of evolving global connectivity, the Trans-Caspian corridor takes center stage as a transformative infrastructure project, strategically linking Central Asia with the European Union. At its core lies the Central Trans-Caspian Network (CTCN), designed not merely as a conduit for trade but as a catalyst for reshaping economic dynamics.

This corridor, envisaged to facilitate transit in 15 days or less, is a testament to the EU's political and operational commitment to strengthening ties with the Central Asian region through the Global Gateway initiative. By sending a clear signal of dedication, the EU aims to kick-start the implementation of coordinated investments along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. This involves mobilizing investors for concrete projects with realistic timelines and financial commitments.

Promising sustainable regional development

The envisioned benefits extend beyond economic advantages, encompassing improved regional coordination, connectivity between economic centers, streamlined border-crossing practices, enhanced long-term planning and environmental considerations. The CTCN, traversing major population and production centers across all five Central Asian countries, holds the promise of sustainable economic development for the entire region.

Recognizing that challenges often lie not only in infrastructure but also in soft connectivity issues, the initiative focuses on concrete measures to lower transactional costs and enhance operational efficiency. Digitalization of transport documents, improved interoperability, public-private partnerships, trade facilitation, market liberalization and funding allocations for asset maintenance are identified as key soft connectivity interventions.

Moreover, the importance of this corridor is emphasized by its alignment with the EU's Global Gateway Strategy and the EU Strategy on Central Asia. The comprehensive approach aims to ensure the sustainability, competitiveness and operational efficiency of the CTCN. The identified priority infrastructure investment needs, totaling 18.5 billion euros ($19.9 billion), cover essential aspects like railway and road network rehabilitation, rolling stock expansion, port capacity enhancements and improvements to border crossing points.

In projecting the future, the potential increase in transit container volume on the CTCN signifies the transformative impact of these investments. If executed, the corridor could witness a substantial rise in container traffic, fostering economic growth and facilitating smoother trade between Central Asia and the EU.

In essence, the importance of the middle corridor connectivity, especially the Trans-Caspian corridor, lies not just in physical infrastructure but in its role as a catalyst for regional development, economic collaboration, and the realization of shared goals between Central Asia and the EU.