On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion has likely resulted in tens of thousands of deaths on both sides and caused many regional and global crises, such as global food shortages and energy problems. It has received widespread international condemnation. The European Union has reacted very strongly, taken a stand against this illegitimate invasion and imposed sanctions on Russia.

Besides, Russia has threatened the EU by cutting off energy sources to discourage the European Union. In that respect, to reduce dependence on Russia and China, the EU has been seeking new ways to regain energy security and diversify international land freight lines.

One promising alternative is to push export and energy connections through the “Middle Corridor,” which runs from Europe to Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia, and from there, via the Black Sea, to Türkiye.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) has become increasingly important for transportation and cross-border trade. The corridor also has significant potential as a driver of inclusive and sustainable development. The Middle Corridor might never be the cheapest transport route, but in an increasingly raucous world where diversifying supply chains reduce risk, it could be viable and cost effective.

However, there are some challenges. There is no customs union, joint tariff coordination or transnational digital integration among Middle Corridor nations. Nor is there sufficient infrastructure to accommodate the volume of goods handled by the northern route. For example, current infrastructure can accommodate only about 5% of the intercontinental rail trade.

Furthermore, the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor is a more complicated route, requiring sea transfer hubs for goods to cross the Caspian and the Black Seas. This will undoubtedly increase costs and lengthen delivery times, but progress is being made.

A shared interest in Euroasia

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, which border the Caspian Sea, as well as Uzbekistan, play an important role in the corridor. They are rich in fossil fuels, and revenues from fossil fuels allowed them to invest substantially in port, road and rail infrastructure, and already newly established ports in 2018 are a significant development.

Türkiye is a crucial player in that sense as Türkiye’s unique geographical position is at the heart of Europe-Asia-Africa trade triangle. The EU and Türkiye have a common interest in enhancing Eurasian connectivity for several reasons: to promote peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, to improve commercial access to Central Asia, to increase the resilience of European supply chains and to diversify European energy supplies.

The inter-ministerial and governmental engagement among Middle Corridor countries and the formation of new multilateral initiatives and joint ventures, including those within the Organization of Turkic States and the TITR, point to the potential of integrated institutions dedicated to improved transportation and logistics. This would undoubtedly foster the development of regional trade and industrial zones and other forms of economic integration that would benefit Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye and Southern Europe. In doing so, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and other Middle Corridor countries must establish greater cooperation with the EU and China, attracting more freight and much-needed investment in the route’s hard and soft infrastructure. If this does not happen, the various agreements risk remaining only on paper as they fail to be translated into real politics.

The EU could play a key role in advising and supporting the implementation of intra- and extra-regional economic integration policies by sharing its best practices, expertise, and overall know-how. Alignment of the Middle Corridor countries’ transport and energy policies with the EU’s green agenda and sustainable connectivity goals would benefit all parties. Armenia’s inclusion in the Middle Corridor is also a critical issue for the route's success and excellent regional stability in this regard.

Hence, the Middle Corridor is not just a way of economic and commercial development, but also a symbol of peace, justice and uniting against iniquity. This is an opportunity just waiting to be seized.