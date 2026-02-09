The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics officially kicked off on Feb. 6. Amid a colorful atmosphere of spectacle featuring fashion, art, music and Italian-made products, the opening of the new edition of the winter games, hosted by Italy under the slogan "Harmony," was of intense emotion. Although the Olympics prove to be a concrete tool of sport diplomacy, some doubts, disappointments and protests have also arisen.

The start of Milan-Cortina 2026 ​​was a one-of-a-kind spectacle, not only for the majestic scenery and the perfect organizational synchronicity between the various venues where the competitions will take place, but above all for the messages it sought to convey. At a time of global fragmentation, marked by a high degree of uncertainty and several critical issues for international stability, where the main multilateral paradigms appear to be undermined by growing unilateral actions emphasizing the logic of power and domination, the 2026 Winter Olympics aim to be a watershed.

Under the slogan "harmony," the games evoke the essential importance of balance between parties and cultures by navigating the differences that inevitably exist in a plural and complex world. This is clear from the message of Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Highlighting the Olympics' role of providing an opportunity to meet peacefully and learn from each other, Matteralla said: "It is a great global event that sends a message to our difficult times. Wars, the disruptions to the serenity of international life, imbalances, suffering bring darkness and wound the consciences of peoples. Sport welcomes, produces joy, passion, hope. It is respect for others. It challenges one's own limits: it is the freedom to progress."

Thus, it is in this spirit that Italy, well known throughout the world for its hospitality, welcomed several delegations from 92 countries around the world. Representatives from every continent – 46 European states, 21 Asian, 15 American, eight African and one from Australia and one from New Zealand, will compete, plus athletes of Russian and Belarusian nationality entering as neutrals. A truly global vision aiming at uniting through sport, despite the genuine competitive spirit.

Furthermore, Milan-Cortina 2026 emphasizes the importance of cease-fires and truces in all ongoing conflicts and situations where tensions are at their highest. It was openly stated by the Italian government and explicitly released by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the label "Truce Olympics," explicitly referring to the ancient Greek Olympics, understood as a sublime moment in which all forms of conflict were put on hold in honor of sport and thus of physical, mental well-being and beauty.

Between diplomacy and dissent

The language of sport is universal. Therefore, it can be an excellent tool for building bridges, overcoming uncertainties, bridging diversity and strengthening synergies. Beyond the sporting arena, events become opportunities to foster international relations and spread influence in terms of soft power. Thus, in anticipation of the lighting of the Olympic flame of Milan-Cortina, there was no shortage of important diplomatic meetings.

Over 50 world leaders came to Italy for the occasion, but the most anticipated and controversial arrival was U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The numerous special forces units deployed to ensure their safety, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, generated a spiral of criticism and suspicion, evolving into strong declarations by the Italian opposition and even into more or less peaceful protests. For weeks now, the announcement of the presence of American special forces in Italy has fueled tensions in some sectors of society, especially in light of the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretty.

On the one hand, the Italian opposition has attacked the government and accused it of managing a country under “limited sovereignty” by allowing the infiltration of foreign and violent forces. On the other hand, it has been made clear that ICE and the special agents would be solely engaged in the security of the delegations without patrols or any action on the ground. However, in a climate of social and political polarization, in which the demonstrations by social groups and students have not subsided, attention has gradually turned to the meeting between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and American state representatives.

This meeting reaffirmed the convergence on several regional and bilateral issues, confirming the strength of the strategic relationship between Italy and the United States, as well as a shared vision on major global challenges, starting with energy security and the creation of safe and reliable supply chains for critical minerals. Moreover, Meloni reaffirmed the importance of shared values, such as the ones carried by the Olympics, between Europe and the U.S., and of cooperation as friends, also in the name of building a joint future. Key international policy issues, with particular reference to the latest developments in Iran and Venezuela where also addressed, a statement reads.

Italy’s nation branding

Meloni also met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, confirming that the Olympic ceremony is an opportunity to deepen the role of the two European countries in the continent's security and their posture toward Russia. The global and regional situation, with particular attention to the Middle East, and the efforts needed to foster a renewed process of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, as well as commitment to the stabilization and future reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, were discussed with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Libyan issue was also addressed, underscoring the importance of a joint commitment to combating irregular flows and human trafficking along the Mediterranean routes.

Those are crucial issues for Italy, which is revitalizing its international role through a pragmatic approach aiming at engaging with all key regional and international stakeholders to provide concrete responses to the growing global challenges.

Although the Olympic opening ceremony recorded massive participation, some empty seats were notable, as was the absence of French President Emmanuel Macron, along with criticism from some French media outlets regarding Italy's alleged disorganization and mismanagement.

However, the great Olympic machine set in motion by Italy is certainly commendable, not only for its spectacular presentation and attention to detail, but also as a tool of nation branding. Italy proves once more to be a place of elegance, inclusion, fraternity and diplomatic dialogue at every level.

Milan-Cortina 2026 is already becoming a symbol for the Olympic values that strive for peace, mutual understanding and shared culture. "Those same values," as President Mattarella stated, "have been embraced by the Italian Republic since its founding, 80 years ago." Nowadays, it is hoped that these same values may serve as a glue for the current fractured world order, thanks to sport and its pervasive communication power.