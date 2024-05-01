President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent visit to Iraq heralds a promising start to a new era of collaborative diplomacy between the two nations. This landmark visit, marked by the signing of 26 distinct agreements, underscores the critical importance of joint efforts in combating terrorism to ensure regional security.

Among the accords signed, the Security Cooperation Memorandum and Military Training Cooperation Memorandum stand out as concrete examples of proactive collaboration against the pervasive threat of terrorism.

In this context, Erdoğan’s visit seems to be a significant turning point in Türkiye’s fight against PKK terrorism.

In the last two decades, the PKK found a safe harbor in northern Iraq, and Turkish military operations destined to uproot the terrorist group there faced criticism from Iraqi authorities, citing concerns about sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the early days of Operation Claw-Lock, this lack of understanding appeared quite prevalent in Baghdad, leading to frictions in bilateral relations.

The atmosphere is different today. The recent decision by the Iraqi National Security Council to outlaw the PKK, a month before Erdoğan’s visit, underscores a considerable shift in Iraq’s stance. This move aligns with the spirit of Iraq’s 2005 Constitution, emphasizing the state’s commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms and safeguarding its territories from being used as launchpads for terrorist activities.

Türkiye has adopted a multifaceted diplomatic approach with distinctive elements. Ankara managed to convey its point that terrorism is not just a problem threatening its national security but also poses a threat to any initiative or socioeconomic order that could generate valuable financial returns for Iraq. For instance, once implemented, the multibillion-dollar Development Road will yield high economic dividends while boosting inter-regional connectivity, placing Iraq at the heart of international commerce. But, unless Iraq rids itself of terrorism, this vision will not materialize, warding off foreign investors. As such, Baghdad will remain trapped in the oil dependence that constitutes 90% of the federal budget’s revenue.

Therefore, being on the same page with Türkiye in combating terrorism means not only facilitating Iraq’s economic diversification goals but also paving the way for a more economically stable Iraq.

While the idea of a joint military operation against terrorism is not currently on the table, it is crucial to view steps toward intelligence cooperation and coordination as a significant starting point in the partnership dimension of counterterrorism efforts.

Moreover, increasing diplomatic engagement between during this process will demonstrate readiness on both sides to translate commitments into action.

Considering the impact of this new spirit of counterterrorism cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq, it is prudent to think about a few caveats ahead. For instance, the terrorist operatives, particularly those squeezed by Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, will seek new routes. If they shift their paths to Iran due to geographical proximity or some other reasons, this move could complicate the fight against terrorism. Tehran would need to walk the talk and move beyond giving lip service to Türkiye’s concerns. Effective cooperation must replace mere verbal compassion.

It is essential to refer to a point repeatedly emphasized by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan here. The Turkish military, with its advanced military and intelligence capabilities, can fight the PKK anywhere. However, Ankara has always sought constructive relations with its neighbors to carry out this fight while maintaining cordial relations and nurturing the spirit of trans-regional cooperation.

Echoes in Sulaymaniyah

A similar situation applies to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) based in Sulaymaniyah. PUK leader Bafel Talabani has adopted a peculiar stance. In this new chapter of cooperation, he continues distancing himself from the federal government while being apathetic towards the PKK. Perhaps due to Talabani’s lack of experience, he does not seem to understand that the winds of change are coming, and his stance on terrorism will have a serious impact on his political future.

Attempting to legitimize the arming and training of the PKK terrorist organization under the guise of the region’s socio-ethnic realities will not bring any economic benefit or infrastructure development, which are at the core of the local grievances.

On the contrary, an expanded cooperation scenario where Türkiye reopens flight access to Sulaymaniyah, increases investments in the PUK-administered areas and integrates the region as an extension into connectivity projects like the Development Corridor, ultimately leading to increased prosperity, would be beneficial for everyone. Therefore, reaching a mutual agreement among local and central actors on Türkiye’s fight against the PKK would bring a win-win situation in the long run.

The era of collaboration between Türkiye and Iraq spans a wide range of domains, from security and trade to transboundary waters and military advancements. A critical precondition for the continuity of numerous agreements is the establishment of a region free from PKK terrorism.

In this new phase of intra-regional collaboration, we expect the implementation of more effective and enduring strategies that will provide security and prosperity to all.