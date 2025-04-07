The growing cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia aims to foster economic growth in both nations through trade partnerships and Türkiye’s support of security measures in Somalia, enabling political stability in the region.

The Turkish-Somali relationship dates back to the Ottoman Empire, when Türkiye provided military and economic support to Somali coastal states against European colonial powers. The two countries share profound historical, cultural and economic visions, including implementing trade liberalization policy to facilitate economic growth and reduce inflation rates that have affected both countries in recent years. Today, these historic ties continue to shape strong bilateral relations.

Facing hardships together

While Türkiye registered strong and steady economic growth in the 1950s and 1980s, and has remained a key member of global financial and political alliances, including the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), NATO and the European Union, its growth trajectory was affected at the turn of the century by high inflation rates as a result of increased oil prices and competition for market dominance by major powers. On the other hand, Somalia’s economic growth has been hampered by a long history of political instability owing to clan-based rivalry, which resulted in the country being alienated by major economic powers.

The initiation of the Türkiye/Somalia development cooperation launched in 2011 was therefore timely as it provided Somalia with the much-needed humanitarian relief and infrastructural support on the one hand, while Türkiye gained vital trade routes along Somalia’s coastal waters.

While Somalia had been deserted by other major world economic powers because of its prolonged civil war that had lasted since the 1980s, Turkish Airlines was the first major international airline to resume flights to Mogadishu in 2012, symbolizing Türkiye’s commitment to Somalia’s global reintegration. Türkiye also provided humanitarian and technical aid worth over $1 billion toward Somalia’s rehabilitation, which included the construction of hospitals, schools and roads, as well as the provision of scholarships and school running through the Maarif Foundation.

In addition to economic investments, deepening security ties with Somalia by expanding its military presence through establishing the TURKSOM Military Academy in Mogadishu in 2017 has enhanced Türkiye’s global standing as a rising power. The benefits to Somalia have been sustained long-term security and increased relevance in African and international affairs.

Yet another chapter is about to start between the two countries. The long-standing friendship between Türkiye and Somalia has created a positive public perception of Türkiye in Somalia, making it an ideal partner for long-term cooperation and there is so much that awaits to be done.

New projects ahead

As Türkiye seeks to expand its markets into Africa, Somalia presents a unique and valuable gateway. This cooperation culminated in a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries establishing Türkiye as a partner in the exploration, appraisal and development of Somalia’s oil blocks, with a possibility of Türkiye undertaking its sales and distribution.

Efforts toward increased relations between the two nations are geared toward yielding a number of significant economic, political and security benefits. First of all, Somalia boasts the longest coastline in Africa, stretching 3,333 kilometers (2,071 miles). Somalia’s strategic position makes it a key player in three major maritime regions, namely the Red Sea, a vital trade route for over $700 billion worth of goods annually; the Gulf of Aden, a major corridor for Middle Eastern and African trade; and the Indian Ocean, where global powers like China, the U.S., and India are competing for influence. Additionally, Somalia sits near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a critical passage where 12% of global trade and over 6 million barrels of oil pass daily.

This location is a gateway to the African continent, offering Türkiye a strategic advantage in maritime trade and security. Türkiye’s expertise in port development and maritime security positions it as a natural partner to help modernize Somalia’s maritime infrastructure. The planned areas of continued cooperation, such as the transformation of Somalia’s ports, would be a game changer in global trade. This includes developing modern port infrastructure in Somalia, upgrading the Port of Mogadishu into a world-class logistics hub to attract international shipping companies, developing the Hobyo and Kismayo ports to boost regional trade and investment, and constructing new deep-sea ports along Somalia’s extensive coastline to strengthen African maritime trade.

Secondly, a strong presence in Somalia can provide Türkiye with control over maritime trade flows between Africa, the Middle East and Asia. With the increase in illegal and overfishing in the Indian Ocean by western countries, which cost Somalia over $500 million annually, heightened narratives of “Somali piracy” and geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean, closer Turkish-Somali military collaboration provides essential security for Somalia’s waters while according Türkiye regional influence and boosting its international clout. Somalia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) covers 825,052 square kilometers, with rich marine resources that remain largely underexploited. With its advanced fishing industry, investing in Somalia’s blue economy will enable both countries to benefit from sustainable joint trade ventures. Türkiye receives 30% of the revenue from this (Somalia’s) exclusive economic zone.

Thirdly, given that water scarcity affects over 40% of the world’s population, access to clean and sustainable water sources is becoming a global priority. Studies suggest that Somalia possesses vast underground freshwater reserves, which will be potentially more valuable than oil and gas in the long run. Türkiye, renowned for its expertise in hydraulic engineering, water management and infrastructure, is aptly equipped to develop large-scale irrigation and desalination projects to support Somalia’s agriculture and food security. Potential projects include constructing modern water distribution systems for urban and rural communities and securing long-term access to freshwater resources. Such an investment would not only improve the living standards of Somali citizens but also strengthen Türkiye’s geopolitical influence in East Africa.

Somalis are among the most influential economic players across East, Central and Southern Africa, with significant commercial networks in Ethiopia, Kenya, Djibouti, Tanzania, Uganda, South Africa, Zambia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, contributing over $2 billion to the continent’s economy. Growing sectors such as logistics, retail, energy, property development and telecommunications provide opportunities for investment and trade for Turkish businesses to leverage these networks to expand their reach across Africa, and gain faster access to markets with reduced cross-border trade barriers.

Additionally, Türkiye's investment in Somalia’s industrial expansion would create mutual economic benefits. It would boost Somalia’s development while expanding Türkiye’s footprint in Africa. For example, by establishing Turkish-led industrial zones in Somalia, Türkiye could manufacture textiles, electronics and construction materials for the African market, reduce labor costs by utilizing Somalia’s growing workforce and create a regional supply chain for Turkish goods, reducing dependence on imports from Asia. A Turkish-led infrastructure boom in Somalia would create jobs, stimulate foreign investment and position Somalia as a major commercial hub for Africa.

With nearly 100% of the population sharing the same ethnicity, language and religion, Somalia has a homogeneous national identity, which promises national cohesion and potential to consolidate its governance with strategic partnerships. Continued fiscal and political support from Türkiye will hasten Somalia’s rebuilding of state institutions and promote a stronger and stable investment climate. A stable Somalia would ensure sustainable economic and political collaboration between the two countries and provide Türkiye with a strong regional ally.