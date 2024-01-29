In an era of global connectivity and a travel renaissance, Türkiye finds itself at the helm of uncharted waters. Positioned between the Aegean, Mediterranean and Black Seas, this nation with a maritime legacy confronts an imperative question: Why has it not fully embraced the potential of the burgeoning cruise industry?

Here, we delve into the necessity for Türkiye to venture into the realm of cruise ship enterprises. Armed with concrete data, statistics, historical parallels and a discerning perspective, this narrative aims to uncover the compelling reasons driving the imperative for Türkiye to carve its own path in the cruise industry.

Current landscape: Sea of missed opportunities

While Türkiye's maritime allure is undeniable, recent initiatives such as the Astoria Grande remain drops in the ocean compared to industry giants like Italy. A closer look at the numbers reveals a stark reality – Türkiye's cruise tourism market share, with 1.5 million passengers in 2023, trails significantly behind its Mediterranean counterparts.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), Italy boasts a 19.3% share of the European cruise market, while Türkiye hovers only around 2.5%. This means that Türkiye has much ground to cover to attract more cruise tourists and, crucially, to establish its own cruise lines, thereby gaining flexibility in determining routes.

From a historical perspective, reflecting on the Ottoman Empire's maritime prowess, Türkiye's current position underscores missed opportunities in leveraging its historical maritime strength.

Infrastructure investments: New cruise ports in economic spotlight

Investing in state-of-the-art cruise ship terminals, exemplified by the Galata Port in Istanbul, is a cornerstone of Türkiye's recent maritime strategy. However, a deeper analysis is warranted. Beyond the picturesque visions of revamped waterfronts, what economic impact will these infrastructure investments truly yield? Can they propel Türkiye into the upper echelons of cruise destinations?

McKinsey & Company reports a direct correlation between advanced cruise infrastructure and increased tourist spending. Türkiye's investment in cruise ship terminals could potentially boost per-passenger expenditure, contributing significantly to the national economy. However, the potential is not fully realized if tourists travel to Türkiye on foreign cruise lines, which means a large amount of income and jobs are given up. It should also be noted that, according to a report by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), Europe had the second-highest share (30.4%) of global cruise passengers in the pre-pandemic year 2019, with the Mediterranean being a key region.

Considering Türkiye's historical significance as a maritime crossroads, the revival of the cruising port would echo the nation's timeless connection to seafaring.

As one of the largest cruise ship terminal operators, Turkish Global Ports Holding signifies Türkiye's global reach in the maritime sector. However, an analytical examination reveals a nuanced perspective. How has Global Ports influenced Türkiye's geopolitical standing in the maritime realm? Has it translated into tangible diplomatic and economic advantages for the nation?

Forbes' analysis of Global Ports suggests that while its global dominance is undeniable, Türkiye must leverage this influence to negotiate favorable terms and alliances that could bolster its standing in the cruise industry. Operating cruise terminals alone, therefore, does not appear to be sufficient for Türkiye, making entering the cruise line business essential if the country is to realize its natural potential across the seas.

Drawing parallels with the historical Silk Road, Türkiye's maritime reach through Global Ports mirrors its strategic positioning as a bridge between continents.

Economic advantages: Sailing beyond GDP growth

Beyond the broad promise of economic prosperity, a comprehensive analysis should scrutinize the specific economic advantages. Job creation and revenue generation are undoubtedly crucial, but what sectors stand to benefit the most? Is it just tourism and shipping? Are there potential pitfalls, such as environmental costs, that may offset the economic gains?

Firstly, a World Travel & Tourism Council study highlights that while tourism contributes to gross domestic product (GDP) growth, the environmental impact can be significant. Türkiye's strategy should include sustainability measures to mitigate potential ecological challenges, aligning with Ankara's resolute pursuit of sustainability under first lady Emine Erdoğan.

Secondly, numerous studies of successful cruise countries show that the positive impact of cruise line enterprises extends beyond just the traditional industries. For example, the Türkiye-based catering services (comparable to Turkish Do&Co in the aviation sector), logistics, entertainment industry, travel agencies and others will also benefit disproportionately, as they are indispensable for this kind of business.

With a rich historical maritime narrative from the Byzantine to the Ottoman and Republican eras, Türkiye's cruising endeavors can weave a cultural tapestry that resonates globally, boosting its economy. Also, remember that the trade coming across the sea through the merchants increased the economic prosperity of the Ottoman Empire immensely at times, as well as its supremacy in the Mediterranean. The historical significance of transferring this maritime connection to the present day is evident.

Geopolitical, cultural significance

The establishment of Turkish cruise ship companies not only amplifies economic benefits but also projects geopolitical influence and cultural richness. An analytical lens delves into the intricacies – how does cruising serve as a soft power tool and what narratives can Türkiye shape on the global stage?

The Cultural Diplomacy Platform's insights underscore the importance of showcasing cultural heritage. A strategic use of cruising could position Türkiye once again as a (cultural) ambassador, fostering international goodwill by continuing to connect the world, as with Turkish Airlines, facilitating intercultural exchange and creating a more robust climate for peace.

This point also aligns with Türkiye's push for stronger overall regional ties and the "Blue Homeland" concept, strategically allowing Türkiye to establish a more civilian presence in the former territories of the Ottoman Empire along the Mediterranean and Black Seas, for whose welfare Ankara still feels responsible today, as well as to open up to its own seas.

Analytical blueprint

Analyzing success stories from Italy, Greece, and Croatia provides a blueprint for Türkiye's potential triumph. What specific policies and strategies have propelled these nations to the summit of the cruise industry? Are there potential pitfalls to be avoided, and how can Türkiye tailor its approach for maximum efficacy?

The Journal of Tourism Research's analysis emphasizes the role of collaborative industry engagement. Türkiye should carefully adapt these lessons to its unique cultural and geographical context. After all, there is no doubt that the country has a historical connection with these countries anyway. In addition, Türkiye should ensure that potential synergies with Turkish port operators such as Global Ports are enabled when entering the cruise line business.

Reflecting on the historical rivalry and collaboration between Venice and the Ottoman Empire, Türkiye can draw inspiration for collaborative industry engagement in the maritime or, to be more precise, cruising industry.

As we conclude this analytical voyage, a pragmatic checklist for success emerges. Regulatory frameworks, strategic partnerships, marketing effectiveness, and sustainability commitments – dissecting these components illuminates Türkiye's path in the cruise industry.

The International Maritime Organization's analysis stresses, in particular, the importance of regulatory frameworks for sustainable maritime development. Türkiye's success will hinge on a well-crafted and adaptive regulatory environment.

As an ancient crossroads, Türkiye's cruise line success will hinge on its ability to adapt to its regulatory environment, mirroring its historical ability to navigate diverse cultures.

It is increasingly evident that Türkiye must not merely entertain the idea but urgently consider establishing its own cruise line – a strategic imperative for a nation shaped by a rich maritime history. Beyond the allure of pristine coastlines and revamped terminals lies a complex web of economic, geopolitical, and cultural considerations. Armed with meticulous analysis supported by compelling facts and figures, Türkiye should set sail on a venture that transcends mere tourism – a voyage into the strategic waters that define the 21st century.