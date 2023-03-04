In 2016, Donald Trump shattered all expectations and won the presidential election in the United States, thanks in part to his personal wealth, celebrity status and ability to appeal to a wider base of voters beyond traditional country-club conservatives.

At the time, it appeared that his victory signaled a rejection of liberalism and the rise of populist conservatism. In retrospect, however, it is clear that Trump's win was not due to a seismic shift in American politics but rather the Democrats' mistake in nominating Hillary Clinton, who was widely disliked in many states. In 2020, Democrats chose the safer option of the dullest and least controversial candidate Joe Biden, who eventually defeated the flashy populism of Trump.

Nevertheless, Trump's victory in 2016 showed that the Republican Party was ready for a change, and he achieved this by appealing to anti-establishment voters and defeating old-school Republicans. Going forward, the challenge for the GOP is to nominate a suitable candidate for 2024 who can build on this new foundation and win general elections. Some believe that a moderate or "centrist" candidate is the key to attracting swing voters, but a majority of analysts believe that it is unlikely to succeed in the Republican primaries. Moreover, many candidates labeled as moderates are really just less clamorous liberals. Voices are emerging from lower ranks of Republicans for a presidential candidate with a broader appeal to American society. This means lowering the rhetorical temperature and avoiding the kind of belittling and disparaging language that has become all too common in American politics today.

With the announcement by former South Carolina Governor and U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley about her candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination, a heated debate has been kicked off in the media. She is expected to pose a somewhat reasonable challenge to Trump because of her potential and brand appeal to both Republican primary voters and independent swing voters. She knows that the Republican elders are looking for a candidate who can build on Trump's foundation without succumbing to his flaws.

Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, boasts an impressive political record, having never lost a race for office. Just like Trump, she is very adept in the skills to remain in the headlines on a daily basis. Ever since she announced her bid for the Republican presidential nomination, she has been deliberately trying either to create some sort of controversy or to play around with the populist theme against “China’s hegemonic designs.”

Mental test request

Recently, she instigated a massive controversy by making rather derogatory comments about aged politicians. Advocating for a “new generation” of leaders but offering few policy specifics except a call for political term limits and mental competency tests, she made very blunt comments about the aging cohort of politicians. She called for mental tests for politicians over 75, while indirectly targeting 80-year-old Biden, 76-year-old Trump and 81-year-old Bernie Sanders.

Her remarks were seriously flaked by the older generation of politicians from both sides of the divide as a toxic campaign of ageism. Though this controversy subsided within a few days, it provided enough room to occupy the limelight in the media, even prompting CNN anchor Don Lemon to retaliate her ageist remarks with equally disparaging remarks on the aging women. Though Lemon, who was taken off the air by CNN after his remarks, later on, offered his apologies for his pejorative comments. This controversy helped Haley to remain in the news – obviously, not for a good cause.

Similarly, following the footsteps of her main rival Trump, she has been deliberately playing the China card to attract the voters – a trend that is now fast becoming a vogue in domestic politics of most Western countries. We witnessed similar China-bashing between former British Prime Minister Liz Truss and incumbent Premier Rishi Sunak in the United Kingdom when both were competing for the top slot of the Tories. Haley is also playing the same tune because she thinks it is the most marketable proposition in the U.S. to win the voters’ support.

Speaking at her first rally in Charleston, South Carolina, Haley displayed the contours of her political and foreign policy outlook. She claimed that under her leadership, "Communist China will end up on the ash heap of history ... like the Soviet Union before it.”

Obviously, such a blunt and offensive comment attracted a severe reaction from Beijing – and more airtime for Haley on television and social media. But she did not stop there. Now again, Haley has made a smearing attack on China and Pakistan, whom she considers enemies of the U.S.

In her op-ed for the New York Post in the last week of February, she declared that, if voted to power, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate the U.S. This includes China, Pakistan and other countries as "a strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys." Like many other U.S. politicians, Haley is casting her eyes on the other side of the globe, while turning blind to U.S. domestic problems. It appears that she has been deeply influenced by the tactics of Trump, who resorts to such irritating and inflammatory stuff to keep engaging his target audience. So we must expect a roller coaster-styled foreign policy under Haley if she is able to win the keys to the Oval Office. But this still seems to be a distant dream at the moment.

Growing diversity in U.S. politics

Trump is far ahead of her and other key contenders for the Republican candidacy, as per recent surveys. Her skill in retail politics attests to her strength in connecting with voters on a personal level. This ability will certainly prove valuable in states like Iowa and New Hampshire, which hold early Republican nomination votes. Apart from her retail politics prowess, Haley does not have enough in her resume at this time to create any kind of anxiety in the Trump camp. She is good at creating new controversies and she is also good at speaking loudly against China. Soon, other Republican aspirants will jump into the fray to test her political credentials as a presidential material.

Despite her unique background and leadership style that make her a compelling candidate for the 2024 election, Haley's candidacy is a testament to the growing diversity of American politics and the increasing prominence of women and people of color in national leadership positions. Whether or not she ultimately succeeds in her bid for the presidency, Haley is already a trailblazer in her own right and a role model for future generations of young Americans.

Haley has also been accused of pandering to the GOP base and engaging in what some see as divisive identity politics, particularly with her emphasis on her Indian heritage. Despite these criticisms, Haley has shown a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue and work across the aisle. Her reputation as a skilled communicator and consensus-builder make her a compelling candidate for a party that the Trump era has fractured.

Haley's ability to speak to both the traditional Republican base and independent voters will be crucial in a general election. Her Indian heritage highlights the importance of diversity, but she must be careful not to overplay her hand and fall into the trap of identity politics. If Haley were to secure the Republican nomination and ultimately win the presidency, she would make history as the first woman and first person of Indian descent to hold the highest office in the land. Her candidacy would also represent a significant milestone for the Republican Party, which has traditionally struggled to attract diverse voters.

*Op-ed contributor based in Karachi, Pakistan