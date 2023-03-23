The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption to economies and societies worldwide, with countries implementing strict regulations to curb the spread of the virus. However, these restrictions have had detrimental effects, including increased stress, depression, and bankruptcies. As the world looks towards recovery, it is essential to consider lifting these restrictions and focusing on economic revival.

In this context, Indonesia and Türkiye have the potential to collaborate and contribute to each other's economic growth. With similar features, such as natural beauty and progressive business sectors, both nations can benefit from closer business and tourism ties.

Indonesia is one of my favorite countries in Asia, thanks to my close Indonesian friends. It is a kind, warm, smiling, welcoming, and brotherly nation to Turks. Hence, it might be useful to invite Indonesians to Türkiye and Turks to Indonesia as Turkish entrepreneurs in a Turkish-Indonesian company.

Hence, I would like to mention in this write-up that two remarkable similarities are shining out of many, which can contribute to both nations. Firstly, there are lovely natural landscapes in Indonesia that Turkish tourists should pay attention to visit once in a lifetime. Secondly, many various progressive business sectors can be beneficial to both sides. Frankly, from my point of view, I consider this invitation more than just a money-oriented approach but rather as a way of discovering the potential for Turkish and Indonesians in business and tourism.

Economic cooperation

It is the right time to collaborate and play critical roles in the thriving Turkish, Indonesian economies as contributors since each side needs fast economic recovery due to the destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesia is the largest economy in ASEAN and the most populous nation in the bloc. These two features create huge potential for international business circles, particularly Turkish ones. The growing consumer market in Indonesia, natural resources, intact environment, awareness and familiarity of/with technology, usage of technology, and so on are a few favorable combinations here that always whet the appetite of all types of investors. In this regard, cities such as Jakarta, Surabaya, and Semarang await new investors who prefer cities closer to the ports. Construction companies may participate in the new Indonesian capital projects in Kalimantan or other local mega projects that can create billions of opportunities.

Indonesia attracts millions of tourists annually, with Bali being one of the top destinations for foreigners. The numbers of international arrivals in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022 were 16 million, 4 million, 16 million, and 5 million, respectively. On the one hand, the number of Indonesian outbound tourists was nearly 2 million in 2021, while this number almost hit 10 million in 2016 and 2017.

Nonetheless, the number of Turkish tourists visiting Indonesia has exceeded 20,000 or 30,000 per year. Indonesians can host and attract millions of tourists as Jakarta targets to lure 8 million international tourists in 2023. I hope that more Turks will explore Indonesia's great riches.

Jakarta, Yogjakarta, Denpasar in Bali, and Batam are popular cities that local and foreign tourists prefer to visit. Some specific locations are Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Borobudur in Central Java, Mandalika in Lombok, Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara, and Likupang in North Sulawesi.

Türkiye has also set a bunch of ambitious goals for 2023. It is an excellent country for new set-ups, entrepreneurs, and those who wish to expand their businesses inside and outside Türkiye.

The country is home to some of the world's most attractive cities, including Istanbul, Izmir, Nevşehir, Manisa, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Trabzon. However, Istanbul is the crown jewel of Turkish tourism, attracting nearly 10 million visitors annually. This city is steeped in history, culture, and delicious cuisine, making it a popular destination for locals and foreigners. Many consider Istanbul as the best city in Europe and the world, and it's easy to see why.

If you're considering setting up a business in Türkiye, cities like Istanbul, Izmir, Manisa and Ankara are great places to start. However, the type of business you plan to open will determine the best location and market for you.

Like Indonesians, Turks also love to travel, and their numbers grow yearly. Turkish tourists worldwide were 8 million in 2014, 9.5 million in 2015, almost 10 million in 2017, and 8 million in 2019. As a result, Turkish tourists contributed $5 billion (TL 95.20 billion) to the global tourism industry. At the same time, Türkiye attracts around 40 or 50 million foreign tourists annually and aims to host over 60 million guests in the coming years.

Türkiye and Indonesia have a long history of friendship and have been strategic partners since 2012. Both countries are willing to diversify and improve their relations, focusing on several key sectors, including defense, environment, technology, and free trade agreements. A strengthened partnership between Ankara and Jakarta will undoubtedly be a win-win prospect.