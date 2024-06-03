The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the postal industry is undeniable, leaving a lasting impression on all fronts. Throughout the pandemic, there was a remarkable surge in parcel deliveries, while traditional postal services experienced an unprecedented decline in volume. This fluctuating pattern cannot be solely attributed to the pandemic's impact.

While the pandemic catalyzed significant shifts, it accelerated the trajectory already set by the gradual decline of traditional postal services since the early 2000s. Notably, in 2008, letter mail constituted 45% of postal operators' total revenues, a figure that diminished to 39% by 2018. Meanwhile, parcel and logistics services saw a concurrent rise from 16.3% to 27.2% during the same period. According to Universal Postal Union (UPU) postal development reports, global domestic parcel volumes surged by 33.6% between 2019 and 2021, fuelled by the sustained growth of e-commerce. Notably, 2020 witnessed the highest annual growth rate on record, with a global increase of 17.6%. This momentum persisted into 2021, with a further annual rise of 13.6%, significantly outpacing the pre-pandemic growth trend of 7.5%. The pandemic served as a catalyst, expediting these transformations.

Digitalization is another pivotal triggering factor that demands attention. Its transformative power has presented postal operators with a unique opportunity to fully embrace e-commerce.

The synergy between digitalization and the pandemic-induced shifts has propelled the rapid adoption of novel working methodologies and operational processes. Looking ahead, these intertwined forces will continue to announce significant changes, profoundly impacting businesses, particularly postal operators.

The experiences and insights gained by postal operators amid the pandemic should be heralded as a pivotal juncture, as momentous as the crisis itself. It is presumed that they have meticulously crafted roadmaps delineating actions to undertake less, more, or differently in the future.

Moreover, the coronavirus crisis has underscored the imperative of transitioning toward digital processes with utmost urgency. Once regarded as a distant luxury, digitalization has become indispensable. The pandemic's impact is undeniable. Whereas digitalization was previously discretionary for some postal operators, it has now become an imperative for all, without exception.

Postal operators should judiciously allocate resources toward the comprehensive implementation of a diverse range of e-services and cultivating a digital culture. With the UPU embracing external stakeholders, postal operators have a ripe opportunity to forge advantageous IT technology partnerships with proficient actors in the private sector. Nevertheless, the variance in competencies among postal operators may engender limitations and difficulties, particularly pertaining to IT infrastructure.

UPU: Guardian of unified postal sphere

Amid the tumult of the pandemic, the UPU has emerged as a stalwart force, facilitating essential postal operations, transportation, and delivery on a global scale. Collaborating closely with UNI Global, it championed the protection of postal workers worldwide while providing invaluable support to postal operators. Moreover, strategic alliances with U.N. organizations such as IATA, ICAO and the WCO ensured the seamless continuity of mail services.

In navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic, the UPU played a pivotal role in rerouting mail, orchestrating endeavors such as mail train assistance from China to Europe, pioneering new lorry routes, harnessing cargo planes for mail transport, and establishing novel sea routes across the globe. Throughout this transformative period, UPU's EmIS system has served as a beacon of insight, empowering postal operators with real-time information on evolving circumstances and obstacles. Furthermore, the UPU remains steadfast in its commitment to bolstering digital connectivity among nations. Through initiatives like the Customs Declaration System, the International Postal System, and other cutting-edge IT tools, it is accelerating projects that fortify countries' access to its digital networks, fostering greater efficiency and cohesion within the global postal community.

The pandemic wreaked havoc on the postal industry's customary calendar of conferences, exhibitions and other pivotal events. Notably, the UPU was compelled to defer the Abidjan Congress slated for August 2020. This seminal gathering was poised to hold elections for the UPU executive, chart the course for the new World Postal Strategy subsequent to the Istanbul Congress, and forge consensus on key postal matters.

Acknowledging the magnitude of these disruptions, virtually all UPU member states rallied together under the guidance of the organization's leadership. This concerted effort ensured that the electoral process and strategic deliberations remained in lockstep with the pandemic-specific frameworks and action plans delineated by fellow U.N. entities. Moreover, amid the upheaval wrought by the pandemic, the UPU confronted the formidable challenge of preserving a unified global postal system. The exigencies spotlighted during this period, alongside the adept management of deferred postal affairs, served as a litmus test – a trial that the UPU navigated with resounding success.

The imperatives of the UPU, underscored by the challenges posed by the pandemic, demand a heightened level of sensitivity, responsiveness, and inclusivity. Central to these obligations is the steadfast commitment to ensuring the continuity of the universal service obligation – an aspect that drew considerable debate during this period. Equally crucial is the imperative to bolster the infrastructure of postal operators, particularly those grappling with outdated systems that exacerbated challenges amid the pandemic. Additionally, the UPU should play a pivotal role in stabilizing the international postal system, offering technical expertise to less developed operators teetering on the brink of collapse.

As the UPU accelerates its engagement with external stakeholders, all member states and global citizens will benefit from witnessing a management and team capable of upholding these vital obligations. A UPU that fulfills its designated role with proficiency ensuring inclusivity and leaving no entity behind is paramount.

The postal service stands as an institution intricately interwoven with the fabric of society, catering to the diverse needs of individuals from all walks of life without discrimination. Today, the paramount imperative lies in collectively embracing this ethos. Currently commemorating its 150th anniversary, the UPU is a steadfast ally in this pursuit, guiding the industry toward a future where this cherished value is upheld and celebrated.

Future of postal services in Türkiye

The postal service is an institution entirely dedicated to serving people. It exists for the public and is deeply intertwined with their lives. It touches every aspect of life and provides uninterrupted service to people. Thus, integrating local and national projects in Türkiye with postal services, thereby creating a dynamic structure, is crucial for Türkiye's development goals.

The postal service, often referred to as "the sycamore," "the great sycamore," "the institution that guided the war of independence," and "the organization involved in the country's independence and future," must transition to proficient periods where contemporary mottos like "Türkiye's dynamic institution" naturally come to the forefront.

In the context of the UPU, considering the development level and direction of postal services worldwide, it is possible to significantly elevate the material and moral standing of the postal services in Türkiye with minor adjustments.