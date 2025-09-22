Growing concerns about global warming and climate change have steadily increased the role of renewable energy sources in national energy formulas over the past two decades. Among these, offshore wind stands out as one of the fastest-growing and most attractive fields for global investment. With its high technical potential and steady output, it offers opportunities that go beyond climate policy, shaping energy security, industry and employment.

The world’s first offshore wind farm was built in 1991 off the coast of Vindeby, Denmark. With 11 turbines and a capacity of just 5 megawatts (MW), it could power around 2,000 households. By 2000, offshore wind was present in only three European countries with a total of 67 MW installed capacity.

Since then, the technology has advanced at a remarkable speed. Larger turbines now sweep wider areas at greater heights, capturing stronger winds and producing far more electricity. By 2010, a single 3 MW turbine could already outproduce the entire Vindeby plant. Today, offshore turbines can reach up to 25 MW capacity, symbolizing how rapidly the sector has matured.

Opportunities, challenges

Offshore wind offers multiple advantages: It diversifies energy supply, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, delivers more consistent electricity than onshore wind, and creates new industries and jobs. At the same time, challenges remain. Projects require high upfront financing, must navigate environmental and seasonal constraints, and sometimes clash with coastal uses like fishing and tourism. Like other renewables, offshore wind also carries ecological costs in the production and recycling of equipment.

Perhaps the most decisive factor is not technology but regulation. Studies show that 80% of projects worldwide are shaped directly by government policies. The number of institutions involved, the length and transparency of permitting processes and the availability of incentives all influence investor confidence. European countries, having pioneered the sector, now benefit from mature frameworks: one-stop permitting systems, clear purchase guarantees, and publicly funded technical studies that lower barriers for investors.

Türkiye in the global race

China today leads in both installed capacity and industrial production, producing the world’s largest turbines and accounting for more than half of global investment. However, its exports remain limited as it focuses mainly on meeting domestic demand.

Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany, meanwhile, continue to invest heavily both at home and abroad, capitalizing on decades of experience. The United States entered the game later, expanding capacity more cautiously and still struggling with political headwinds that sometimes undermine investor certainty.

These dynamics underline a key point: offshore wind flourishes where governments provide long-term stability and falters where policies shift unpredictably.

Türkiye has been an active player in onshore wind for over two decades, successfully expanding capacity while fostering domestic industry. Regulations such as the Renewable Energy Support Mechanism (YEKDEM) and Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) have provided purchase guarantees, encouraged investors and helped to build a supply chain that creates both jobs and technology. Today, more than 61% of Türkiye’s installed capacity comes from renewables, an achievement that places the country ahead of many peers.

Yet offshore wind remains an untapped frontier. The first YEKA tender in 2018 ended without bids, largely due to insufficient data on the designated sites. Since then, Türkiye has sought to close this gap. With technical support from the World Bank and financial backing through cooperation with the EU, studies have mapped the country’s offshore wind potential. The results are striking. Türkiye’s seas offer an estimated 12 GW potential in shallow waters up to 50 meters and 57 GW in deeper waters up to 1,000 meters.

While the Aegean Sea shows promise, constraints such as narrow inland waters, dense tourism activity, fishing grounds and military zones make development difficult. The Marmara Sea, in contrast, appears the most suitable for offshore projects.

Why Türkiye should act

Türkiye’s National Energy Plan sets the goal of 5 GW installed offshore capacity by 2035, aligned with its 2053 Net Zero Emissions target. Reaching this objective would not only support climate policy but also reduce import dependence, enhance energy security, and strengthen Türkiye’s hand in regional energy competition.

Three factors make offshore wind especially strategic for Türkiye. First, by harnessing its own wind resources, Türkiye can cut reliance on imported oil and gas, improve resilience to global market volatility and increase its energy security. Second, offshore wind would provide economic opportunity by driving investment in ports, shipyards and turbine manufacturing, creating skilled jobs and industrial upgrading. Third, early movers in offshore wind will shape regional supply chains. Türkiye, as a proven actor in onshore wind with its already developed industry and electricity capacity, has the chance to become not just a user but a supplier of clean energy technology.

For Türkiye, the main challenge is not the potential but the policy design. A more transparent permitting process, mature legal procedure, and simplified tendering process will be essential to attract investors. Public institutions can play a key role by conducting geotechnical surveys and environmental assessments, reducing risks for private developers.

The global energy transition is already underway, and offshore wind plays a key role. Türkiye has proven its ability to deliver ambitious energy projects and has already built a strong capacity for renewables. Now, it is time for Ankara to seize the opportunity and turn the power of the seas into sustainable development. With political will and decisive action, the country can capture it.