The direct targeting of energy facilities in the Gulf has once again demonstrated that regional conflict is no longer merely a military or diplomatic crisis. We have reached a point where the conversation transcends which facility was hit or the specific losses incurred by a producer nation. The core issue has evolved into a fundamental question: Under what conditions, through which infrastructure, and to what degree of security can global energy supplies be sustained?

Energy security derives its meaning not just from the volume of oil or gas extracted from the ground, but from the processing, port delivery, tanker transit, insurance, and ultimately, the timely arrival of that volume to the buyer. What we are witnessing in the Gulf today indicates that this entire chain is now under duress.

Target: Energy infrastructure

For decades, energy facilities in the Gulf were defined as critical infrastructure for the global economy. However, recent strikes have revealed that these assets are no longer just strategic economic values; they are direct targets in the theater of war. The current landscape of destruction makes this painfully clear. Since the onset of hostilities, refineries, oil fields, gas processing plants, export terminals and ports across a vast geography have felt the impact.

For energy markets, this represents a critical threshold. The system is no longer pricing in the loss of a single field; it is pricing in the fragility of an interconnected infrastructural web. Damage to a single facility does more than just halt production; it directly undermines contractual reliability, freight flows, insurance premiums and the capacity of alternative routes.

To read the current situation on the ground as merely a "series of attacks" would be a profound oversight. Research indicates that as a result of the strikes on Ras Laffan, approximately 20% of Qatar’s LNG export capacity could remain offline for nearly five years. While loading operations at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates have been disrupted, activities at the Shah gas field have ground to a halt. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has been forced to scale up exports from Yanbu to offset the risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz. Recent data shows that shipments from Yanbu surged to approximately 4 million barrels by mid-March.

In other words, the attacks are no longer targeting isolated facilities; they are striking the neuralgic nodes of the Gulf’s energy architecture. This transforms the crisis from a local infrastructure issue into a global crisis of "flow security."

The case of Qatar is perhaps one of the most instructive chapters of this crisis, as the damage to Ras Laffan has exposed the agonizingly limited flexibility of the liquified natural gas (LNG) market. It is estimated that war-related infrastructure damage has knocked out 12.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of Qatari LNG capacity. This has triggered downward revisions in global LNG supply forecasts across the board.

Furthermore, Asian LNG prices have skyrocketed by 143% since late February, leading to significant demand destruction, particularly in price-sensitive economies.

This is a critical distinction: while the oil market allows for a degree of substitution and rerouting, the LNG system is far more rigid due to liquefaction constraints, vessel availability, terminal slots, and rigid contractual frameworks.

Consequently, the damage at Ras Laffan has laid bare the "Achilles' heel" of not just Qatar, but the entire global gas balance.

Alternative routes not safe

Another emerging reality in the Gulf is that alternative pipelines and terminals offer no absolute guarantee of security. The disruption of operations at Fujairah in the UAE serves as one of the most concrete examples.

Fujairah was long viewed as a primary gateway to bypass dependency on the Strait of Hormuz. However, the impact on its operations following the attacks has demonstrated just how fragile this alternative remains under conflict conditions.

The same holds true for Saudi Arabia. While Yanbu and the East-West Pipeline provide a significant hedge against the risks in Hormuz, it is becoming clear that as the war expands, these bypass mechanisms themselves become targets.

Consequently, the question today is no longer "Which route takes over if Hormuz closes?" The real question is: How long can any given route remain secure?

Systemic risk knot at Hormuz

The primary element transforming the damage in the Gulf into a global shock is, undoubtedly, the Strait of Hormuz. As is well known, Hormuz is one of the most critical transit points for global oil flow and LNG trade. With the war bringing transit through the strait to a near standstill in recent days, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has defined this as "one of the greatest oil supply disruptions in history." Therefore, when attacks on energy facilities in the Gulf converge with the de facto constriction at Hormuz, the issue is no longer just the export losses of regional producers. It evolves into a chain-reaction pressure spilling over into the global economy through the costs of oil, LNG, petrochemical feedstocks and their dependent industries.

Indeed, Brent crude, which stood at $70 on Feb. 26, is trading above $100 today. Yet, what truly matters is that this price hike is not driven solely by physical supply loss. The market is simultaneously pricing in insurance costs, tanker security, port access, force majeure risks and delivery delays. Moving forward, the geographical safety of production capacity and the security of its transit routes will be as decisive as the capacity itself.

In conclusion, the energy facilities targeted in the Gulf are exporting the costs of a regional conflict to global markets. Recent events have once again illustrated how heavily the energy system relies on specific geographic nodes and how rapidly these points can become vulnerable under military pressure. Therefore, the fundamental issue to be discussed from now on is not which facility is safe, but how global supply can be ensured in a secure, continuous and predictable manner.