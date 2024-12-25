A few days ago, the anniversary of the "Bloody Christmas" massacre was commemorated in honor and memory of those who were martyred 61 years ago during the brutal attacks launched by Greek Cypriots against Turkish Cypriots in Cyprus on Dec. 20-21, 1963. This tragic event, carried out by militants of the terrorist organization EOKA, claimed the lives of 364 Turkish Cypriots and led to the evacuation of 103 Turkish villages. Known in history as "Bloody Christmas," it stands as a somber reminder of the atrocities committed during this dark chapter in Cyprus' history.

Founded in 1955, the EOKA sought to achieve "Enosis," the unification of Cyprus with Greece and transform the island into an exclusively Hellenic territory. This objective set the stage for heightened tensions and conflict between the island's Greek and Turkish communities. The violence in Cyprus saw a significant escalation starting in 1958, with attacks on Turkish Cypriots orchestrated by the EOKA.

In 1963, tensions reached a new peak with the introduction of the Akritas Plan, devised by then-President and Archbishop Makarios III, with support from the Greek military. This controversial strategy aimed to expel Turkish Cypriots and dismantle the bicommunal governance structure established to ensure cooperation between the two communities.

History of planned violence

Violence against Turkish Cypriots by Greek Cypriot nationalists began as early as 1955, escalating in 1958 and peaking in 1963. This period saw the implementation of the Akritas Plan, which aimed to eliminate the Turkish presence on the island. Professor Ata Atun of Rauf Denktaş University in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) emphasized the systematic nature of the violence, which persisted until 1974. "The mass killings caused a trauma to the Turkish Cypriots that would last for years," he noted. “The arrival of Turkish troops in Cyprus on July 20, 1974, marked a turning point for the Turkish Cypriots, providing them with hope for survival and a secure future,” he said.

The intervention by Turkish forces in 1974 was seen as a necessity to protect the Turkish community. “With the arrival of the Turkish soldiers in Cyprus, we held on to life and were able to see our future,” Atun said. The Turkish Cypriots lived under constant threat before Türkiye's 1974 Peace Operation, which was launched to protect and safeguard their community.

Atun asserted that without this intervention, the Turkish population on the island would have faced total annihilation.

Atun also criticized the inaction of United Nations peacekeeping forces, particularly Swedish soldiers stationed in Cyprus during the period of violence. “The U.N. soldiers did nothing. The Swedish soldiers who were serving here at that time did not respond to the requests for help. As a result, Greek Cypriots massacred our people who remained vulnerable in villages,” he stated.

Collective memory

For many, the memories of those days remain deeply personal and painful. Among them is Turkish Cypriot Müride Borat, whose vivid recollections bring the horrors of that time into sharp focus. Ms. Bolat remembers the terror that gripped her family and community as violence erupted, forcing many to flee their homes in search of safety.

In one particularly poignant memory, a red blanket symbolizes survival. “My cousin was a 3-year-old child,” she remembered and said that she had “clung to this blanket as our family escaped the chaos. It became her shield in a world turned upside down. For Emine, another cousin who was a child in the second grade, the memories are equally harrowing.” She recalls the crowded refuge in the home of her late uncle, Cahit Örek, where 50 family members had gathered and sought shelter for four or five days. "The trauma inflicted by the Greek attacks in 1963 has lingered in our memories for years," she concluded.

These personal stories intertwine with the broader historical narrative, painting a vivid picture of the anguish experienced by Turkish Cypriots during those fateful days. The events of 1963 were not isolated; they were part of a series of aggressions aimed at erasing Turkish Cypriots from the island, driving them into enclaves and denying them their fundamental rights.

Commemoration

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also commemorated the dark anniversary, sharing a visual statement that highlighted the "unforgettable, barbaric and brutal massacre" committed against Turkish Cypriots on Dec. 21, 1963. "The Greek terrorist organization EOKA, which proposed the 'Akritas Plan' to eliminate the Turkish presence on the island, attacked Turkish neighborhoods and villages," the statement read. "On that dark day, known as 'Bloody Christmas,' 364 of our brothers, including children, the elderly and women, were martyred. Amid these crimes against humanity, 103 Turkish villages were evacuated."

One of the most harrowing tragedies involved the wife of Medical Maj. Nihat İlhan and their three children, who were brutally murdered in their bathtub by EOKA militants. This massacre marked the beginning of the broader conflicts in Cyprus, leaving a deep scar in the collective memory of Turkish Cypriots.

However, the resilience of the Turkish community eventually led to the Cyprus Peace Operation of 1974, which put an end to the massacres on the island and restored hope for the survival of Turkish Cypriots. "Through unwavering determination, Türkiye brought an end to the massacres on the island," Güler concluded. "We curse those who barbarously murdered hundreds of our brothers, children, elderly and women and we commemorate our martyrs with mercy."

As we reflect on the 61 years since the "Bloody Christmas," we must not forget the resilience and determination of those who endured unimaginable hardships. Their memories and sacrifices are solemn reminders of the importance of peace and justice. Let this anniversary inspire renewed efforts to honor the past, heal wounds and ensure that such atrocities are never repeated.

The island of Cyprus has remained entangled in a decades-long conflict between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite numerous U.N.-led diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive resolution. The roots of the division trace back to ethnic violence beginning in the 1950s, which forced Turkish Cypriots into enclaves for safety. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup seeking ethnic cleansing and to unite the island with Greece prompted Türkiye, acting as a guarantor power, to intervene militarily to protect the lives of the Turkish Cypriot community. This intervention ultimately led to the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in 1983.