Before I moved to Germany, my social media was full of "one-way ticket" photos. The story was always the same: another bright mind leaving Türkiye, chasing what we might call a “German Dream,” driven by hopes for stability and a more secure life. However, once I arrived, I realized there was another side to the story. A quieter yet significant phenomenon emerges, one that doesn't always make it to the "for you" page: a reverse brain drain.

In my own circle, I have met many qualified professionals who arrived with high hopes but eventually chose to return. While the public focus remains on those leaving Türkiye, this “reverse” reality is a side of the story that remains largely overlooked. While the personal reasons for returning vary from one individual to another, several common themes emerge among those who decide to leave Germany behind.

Battling foreigner stigma

Despite high qualifications, many skilled migrants continue to encounter subtle but persistent barriers in the German labour market. In fact, the barrier starts before the interview even begins. Research has shown that applicants with foreign-sounding names receive fewer callbacks compared to those with German names, even when qualifications are identical.

At the same time, Germany’s labour market has become increasingly competitive in recent years. Unemployment rose by 161,000 in 2025 to around 2.95 million, pushing the unemployment rate to 6.3%. In such an environment, hiring processes naturally become more selective. This makes structural barriers and the “foreigner stigma” even more apparent. When the market tightens, companies often lean toward more conservative choices, making it harder for even the most qualified international professionals to break through the glass ceiling.

Beyond formal qualifications, cultural and linguistic markers also play a role. Studies suggest that accents or non-native speech patterns can influence early-stage recruitment decisions, where subjective impressions often carry significant weight. For many professionals, this creates an ongoing pressure to constantly validate competence that would otherwise be assumed.

While being a respected professional in Türkiye, many Turkish migrants in Germany find it mentally exhausting to prove themselves anew every day. As the political climate grows harsher with the rise of far-right politics, many professionals begin to question their long-term future. No matter how well you integrate or how perfectly you speak the language, the shifting political agenda can create a sense of being a “permanent guest,” with uncertainty about long-term belonging.

Success becomes mere statistic

For many Turkish professionals living in Germany, the greatest disappointment is seeing the so-called "social status" they spent years building in Türkiye disappear at the border. In Türkiye, a career as a surgeon or a senior engineer carries a “social signature,” a hard-won prestige that reflects decades of academic and personal sacrifice. However, in Germany, these established identities are frequently reframed through institutional and social categories that prioritize newcomer status over expertise.

One of the key reasons behind this loss is the recognition process of foreign qualifications. Many Turkish professionals receive only partial recognition. They are often required to submit extensive documentation, pass equivalency exams or complete additional training that can take months or even years. During this time, they are often unable to practice their professions and are pushed into lower-skilled or temporary jobs. These requirements are typically stricter for applicants from non-EU countries such as Türkiye. While they are officially justified on the basis of regulatory standards, they can create a strong perception of unequal treatment.

Beyond these structural barriers, there is also a broader systemic factor at play. Germany’s social model, while strongly egalitarian, prioritizes stability and broad access over visible status differences. For those who have invested deeply in their own specialization, this can feel like a social equilibrium that, while stable, leaves limited room for individual recognition.

The reverse brain drain is not only driven by professional and but also emotional factors. In many cases, research suggests that cultural, familial and emotional factors can be more influential in the decision to return than purely economic or professional ones. The longing for meaningful recognition and the desire to be in an environment where professional excellence is more visibly valued become a powerful motivator. For some, returning to Türkiye represents a reintegration into a system where their work feels more respected.

German bureaucracy challenge

While it may seem secondary to social issues, the contrast in administrative efficiency is also the daily breaking point for high-skilled professionals. Complaining about bureaucracy is something almost every Turkish professional in Germany shares. Despite being a developed country, Germany’s public administration remains largely dependent on outdated systems. It has even become a joke that the German administration’s favorite technology is still the fax machine. Waiting six to eight weeks just to update your home address or receiving official documents by physical mail can feel exhausting for those used to faster systems.

In contrast, Türkiye's digital infrastructure, such as its e-government services and advanced mobile banking, can feel far more practical for these professionals. For many, managing everyday matters with a single click makes daily life noticeably more efficient.

Rethinking narrative

Germany remains a popular destination for Turkish talent, particularly for higher education and career opportunities, especially in certain sectors where it offers clear advantages. Yet for some, the priority eventually shifts beyond just a stable lifestyle. In these cases, professional recognition, personal ties and everyday life considerations often come together. Returning to Türkiye becomes one possible path and a sense of belonging is found back home.

Seeing brain drain as a one-way flow makes the reality too simple. What we often see on social media is only a fragment of the story. The images of departure, success and opportunity tend to dominate the narrative, but they leave out a quieter reality. Behind these visible stories, there are highly skilled individuals negotiating questions of belonging and identity in ways that rarely appear online.