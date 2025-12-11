Türkiye and Hungary have complex and multilayered historical relations dating back to the 15th century. These relations have been redefined over the years through various lenses, including imperial competition, cultural interchange and political cooperation. Much of Hungary was under Ottoman authority during the 16th to 17th centuries, resulting in long-lasting cultural influences. Following the Habsburg reconquest, relations transitioned from hostility to limited diplomatic contact in the 19th century. During the 20th century, both countries underwent significant political transformations while maintaining a sense of shared heritage, particularly their Asian roots, highlighted by the establishment of the world’s first Turcology department. More recently, the two countries have been developing their relations based on mutual understanding and shared interests, both bilaterally and multilaterally. In this context, this article considers what Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s recent visit to Türkiye reveals about the current trajectory of Turkish-Hungarian relations.

War, glory and intellectuals

From the 15th to the 17th centuries, Turkish-Hungarian relations were largely determined by the Ottoman Empire's expansion into Central Europe and the political, military and cultural contacts that followed. Ottomans advancement toward to the Kingdom of Hungary, culminating in major confrontations such as the Battle of Mohacs (1526), resulted in the division of Hungary into three parts: Ottoman-controlled central territories, Habsburg-ruled Royal Hungary, and the semi-autonomous Principality of Transylvania under Ottoman suzerainty. Throughout the 16th and 17th centuries, Hungary served as a frontier zone between the Ottoman and Habsburg empires, defined by prolonged warfare.

In the 18th and early 19th centuries, relations transformed from confrontation to limited diplomacy, while Hungarian intellectuals, especially during the Reform Era, developed scholarly interest in Turkic history and language as part of broader debates on Hungarian national origins. Through these centuries, Turkish-Hungarian relations evolved from rivalry to a more sophisticated cultural and political engagement.

In the 20th century, Hungary was one of the first European powers to recognize the Republic of Türkiye in 1923, allowing for steady diplomatic relations during the interwar period. Although World War II and the Cold War placed the two countries in opposing blocs, they maintained diplomatic contact, and ties improved dramatically following Hungary's democratic change in 1989-1990. Hungary's NATO admission in 1999 increased its strategic and security alignment with Türkiye. Bilateral trade increased gradually, cultural contacts expanded, and both countries emphasized their historical ties as the foundation for modern collaboration at the end of the century.

Parallel advancement

Since the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) came to power in 2002, the understanding of foreign policy in Türkiye has shifted toward a 360-degree approach, leading to an expanded agenda. Similarly, Orban introduced the "Opening to the East" initiative in 2010, building on the idea of global opening proposed by Gyurcsany.

The Eastern opening primarily aims to reduce Hungary's economic dependence on Western economies, particularly the EU, while attracting foreign investors from regions ranging from Central Asia to the Far East, and from the Middle East to the Caucasus. It also seeks new markets for Hungary's export-driven economy. Moreover, the policy leverages the country’s strategic geographic location, which provides easy access to Asian and former Soviet markets, aiming to transform Hungary into a logistics and transportation hub between Europe and Asia.

A milestone in this process was the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in 2013, which fostered multidimensional growth in bilateral relations. HLSCC meetings, the first of which was held in December 2013, are held every two years, with the seventh and most recent meeting taking place in Ankara in December 2025.

Türkiye-Hungary bilateral relations

Ten years after the establishment of the HLSCC, bilateral relations were elevated to the level of an enhanced strategic partnership, with a particular focus on the defense sector, energy and multilateral cooperation.

One of the most notable recent developments has been the strengthening of defense and technology cooperation. In early 2025, the two countries established the Türkiye-Hungary Defense Innovation Working Group, a mechanism designed to coordinate joint projects in unmanned systems, simulation technologies, testing platforms and advanced military research. This initiative followed Hungary’s decision to procure various Turkish-made defense products, including modern armored vehicles and tactical systems, which demonstrated Budapest’s growing confidence in Türkiye’s rapidly advancing defense industry. Beyond procurement, both governments have expressed interest in joint production and technology transfer, positioning defense collaboration as a strategic pillar of the bilateral agenda.

Secondly, energy remains another critical domain of cooperation. Hungary, which is heavily dependent on external energy sources, views Türkiye as a strategic transit hub in its effort to diversify supply routes. Discussions on natural gas and LNG infrastructure, as well as potential collaboration within the framework of Türkiye’s regional energy initiatives, underline the mutual benefits of a deeper energy partnership.

Lastly, the success of Türkiye-Hungary relations is directly reflected in multilateral platforms, most notably the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Hungary’s observer membership in the OTS creates a bridge between East and West, particularly following the opening of the Turkic States Representation Office in Budapest in 2018. Hungary’s growing and stronger role has facilitated new avenues for dialogue among regional actors, especially after the Russian-Ukrainian war. The 2025 informal summit in Budapest marked a significant success for both Hungary and the Turkic world. As Viktor Orbán stated, reflecting Hungary’s foreign policy approach toward the OTS, “We are the westernmost people of the East ... the relationship with the Turkic world must be a living one,” highlighting the long-standing historical connection between Hungary and Turkic peoples.

Overall, Türkiye-Hungary relations with deep historical ties in 2024-2025 demonstrate a clear trajectory: a transition from cordial political ties to a multilayered strategic partnership supported by concrete actions, mutual interests and institutional mechanisms. As regional dynamics grow more complex, the relationship stands out as a model of cooperation built on strategic complementarity.