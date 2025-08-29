Teknofest 2025 has kicked off under the powerful theme of "Blue Homeland," a vision that is not just central to the festival but also deeply tied to Türkiye's maritime sovereignty rights. Hosting the event at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard Command has turned it into a living laboratory from Aug. 30 to 31. Visitors can explore prominent Turkish naval ships, such as TCG Anadolu and TCG Piri Reis and observe fierce competitions in unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets and uncrewed surface vehicles. They can also dive into interactive virtual reality zones or watch live demonstrations by SAT and SAS commandos.

Year after year, the event draws in millions, transforming from national competitions into a global venue where youth, inventors and tech enthusiasts gather for seminars, air shows, exhibitions and contests across fields ranging from robotics and space technologies to aviation, maritime innovations and biotechnology.

This year, with its focus on the Blue Homeland, the event redirects that energy toward the seas, underscoring Türkiye's determination to integrate technological progress with its strategic vision at sea.

Undoubtedly, this year's theme was not chosen by chance. It highlights the concrete fact that Türkiye has become one of the most assertive naval powers, strengthening its sovereignty in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond while positioning itself as a key actor in international maritime dynamics.

What is Blue Homeland doctrine?

For Türkiye, the seas have never been a simple geographical issue. They are the backbone of trade, commerce, security and energy. Yet, most importantly, they represent Türkiye's critical notions of sovereignty and national identity.

The "Blue Homeland" concept, in this regard, emerged from this understanding, emphasizing that Türkiye must protect its maritime rights in the Black Sea, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In recent decades, maritime disputes have become sharper, particularly in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. Especially with Greece's expansionist claims, tension has escalated, particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Athens argues that its islands generate a full continental shelf and exclusive economic zones (EEZ), which, if accepted, would confine Türkiye to a narrow strip of coast and severely limit its maritime rights. This maximalist approach disregards geography, equity and the principle of fairness, effectively denying Türkiye access to vast parts of the sea.

Ankara, on the other hand, has consistently argued that the delimitation of continental shelves and EEZs must reflect fairness and proportionality and that no country can dominate an entire region simply by virtue of owning small islands close to another nation’s mainland.

The Blue Homeland doctrine reflects Türkiye’s insistence on fairness and sovereignty. It underlines that Türkiye’s security on land is inseparable from its ability to defend its rights at sea. Furthermore, this is not merely about maps and borders; it is about securing energy routes, maintaining trade, protecting fisheries, and preserving the broader regional balance. The discovery of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean has made this debate even more pressing, since energy access is now seen as a direct matter of national independence.

In this context, this year's Teknofest theme is a solid statement of Türkiye's maritime vision and policies. It is simply not just a technology fair; it is an indication of how Türkiye’s youth, engineers and developers are stepping forward to defend their nation’s rights at sea.

Hence, competitions in unmanned surface and underwater systems, naval technologies and defense engineering, for instance, reflect more than scientific ambition. They symbolize a determination to prepare the next generation to defend the homeland in its full dimension, encompassing both land and sea.

Teknofest 2025: Blue Homeland is a declaration that Türkiye’s maritime rights will be protected not only through diplomacy and law but also through national technological force. The celebration of the Blue Homeland via this event represents Türkiye’s rightful stance against unfair claims and its determination to remain a decisive actor in the disputed waters.

What stands out at Teknofest?

During the event, one of the nation’s prominent ships, TCG Anadolu, hosts young participants and children of martyrs as guests during a special Bosporus parade, offering them a meaningful connection to naval power and heritage.

Moreover, on Aug. 30, selected naval units, including TCG Savarona, TCG Hızırreis submarine, TCG Oruçreis and other key vessels, sailed past iconic Istanbul landmarks from the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge to Dolmabahçe and along the shores to Maltepe, greeted by red-and-white flags and public cheers.

Evidently, the event is not just about walking and exploring ordinary ships since each vessel carries its own significance. TCG Savarona, once Atatürk’s yacht, stands as a symbol of Türkiye’s maritime heritage, TCG Hızırreis demonstrates the Navy’s undersea strength and deterrence capacity and TCG Oruçreis, a Barbaros-class frigate, reflects the multi-role combat capabilities that bolster Türkiye’s naval presence in contested waters.

Standing at the vanguard is TCG Anadolu, the nation’s largest warship and the flagship of the Turkish Navy, exemplifying the technological leap that allows Türkiye to swell in power from its surrounding seas.

Together, these ships appear as the guardians of the Blue Homeland.

The contents, including unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets and uncrewed marine vehicles, challenge students and inventors to build and demonstrate their own innovations, offering young people the opportunity to contribute to Türkiye’s future naval capabilities.

The interactive Virtual Reality zones, SAT and SAS commando demonstrations and a Turkish Maritime History Time Tunnel narrate the origins and evolution of Türkiye’s naval tradition.

Consequently, Teknofest 2025 brings historical awareness and technological challenges to the forefront. The event not only showcases naval assets but also invites the next generation to engage, reflect, and develop, while bearing Türkiye’s maritime sovereignty and national security in mind.

Key players showcase portfolios

One of the defining features of Teknofest has always been the active involvement of Türkiye’s leading defense and technology organizations. Since 2018, companies such as Baykar, Aselsan, Roketsan, TAI (Turkish Aerospace Industries), TUBITAK and Türksat have consistently played a central role, either by organising competitions or showcasing their most advanced projects.

Considering the Blue Homeland doctrine, their participation holds even greater significance, as naval technologies and maritime defence systems take centre stage.

Roketsan, for instance, with its extensive portfolio of indigenous missile and rocket systems, directly supports naval operations. Its anti-ship missile Atmaca, heavyweight torpedo Akya and a range of guided rockets reflect Türkiye’s growing capacity to launch dominion at sea. These systems, already integrated into platforms such as TCG Anadolu and MILGEM-class frigates, are concrete examples of how industry and navy cooperate under the Blue Homeland vision.

At Teknofest 2025, Roketsan organizes the Underwater Rocket Competition, encouraging young innovators to explore the new frontiers of naval technology in line with this strategic vision.

Aselsan also organizes the Unmanned Underwater Systems Competition at the event, highlighting the vital role of undersea technologies in protecting Türkiye’s maritime sovereignty. Beyond the contest, Aselsan contributes to the nation's naval inventory, from advanced sonar and radar systems to secure communications and electronic warfare, providing the Navy with the tools needed to maintain dominance in the Aegean, the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.

TAI also plays a vital role by introducing aviation platforms and UAV systems that extend naval reach and provide reconnaissance capabilities over the seas. Its Şimşek High-Speed Target Drone demonstrated its strategic value during the Blue Homeland naval exercises. With its rapid launch-to-flight capability and lifelike threat profile, Şimşek proved instrumental in preparing naval personnel for real-world scenarios.

Ultimately, these companies and their projects go beyond technological achievement. They stand as the concrete proof of the country’s determination to protect its maritime rights and inspire the next generation.

Today, underwater technologies carry strategic importance in both civilian and military fields. From scientific research in the depths of the oceans to the exploration of natural resources and critical security operations, these systems shape the future of maritime activity. The growing number of global underwater missions underscores the need for systems to become more advanced and resilient. In this sense, developing such technologies and training capable engineers will be decisive for the next steps in the sector.

In this sense, Teknofest 2025, under the theme of Blue Homeland, is more than just a celebration of technology or a simple fair. It is a statement of national will. By uniting maritime power with youth, the festival demonstrates Türkiye’s will to be a power shaped not only by strategy and strength, but also by the creativity, sustainability and determination of its people. It is a symbol of the importance of defending the Blue Homeland as a duty passed down from one generation to the next.