Türkiye, as an inspiring mediator and reliable partner for Africa, has been enhancing and deepening its relations with the continent. Just recently, during the opening speech of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, “Türkiye is a country situated at the epicenter of three continents. Türkiye is an Asian and African country as well as a European country." His definition of Türkiye as an African country is remarkable and signifies that the country moves beyond the traditional relationship with the continent based on partnership or collaboration. Türkiye perceives itself as part of the continent, not a foreign actor and shares its values, vulnerabilities, common interests, challenges and security threats. This indicates that Türkiye is strengthening its Africa policy based on a win-win approach.

In this regard, Türkiye-Somalia relations are a prime example of Türkiye’s approach. Türkiye, which facilitated a diplomatic solution to the dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia through a successful mediation process, outlined the road map with the Ankara Declaration signed at the end of 2024. The Ankara Declaration encourages the parties to initiate technical negotiations and finalize them by mid-2025 with Türkiye’s facilitation. Türkiye also played a critical role in the talks between Somaliland, which unilaterally declared independence from Somalia and the Somali Federal Government, assuming a facilitating role in the peaceful resolution of the issue.

With the Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement signed between Somalia and Türkiye at the beginning of 2024, Türkiye has established a strategic framework in its relations with Somalia, contributing to the development of Somalia’s infrastructure across various sectors, from defense to the economy. A joint naval force will be established between the two countries, protecting Somalia’s territorial waters for 10 years and contributing to the development of marine resources under this agreement. Following the security cooperation agreement signed in February 2024, an additional agreement was signed in March 2024 between the Turkish and Somali energy ministers on gas and oil exploration and drilling on land and at sea. In December 2024, Türkiye announced it would establish a space base in Somalia. The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) decided to build a spaceport in Somalia – one of the closest countries to the Equator – with the aim of advancing Türkiye’s space studies. This step marked the evolution of security and energy cooperation into the field of technology.

Following the two strategic agreements and crucial developments in 2024, and thanks to Türkiye’s successful mediation between Ethiopia and Somalia, which helped reduce regional tensions, Türkiye-Somalia relations have made remarkable progress since the beginning of 2025. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, who visited Türkiye during the Ankara Declaration process in December 2024, made two more visits within the first four months of 2025. The first was an official visit to Ankara at the end of March. During his meeting with Erdoğan, bilateral and regional developments were discussed, and Türkiye’s strong support for Somalia’s territorial integrity and its fight against terrorism was reiterated.

Mohamud’s second visit occurred in April during his participation in ADF2025. Ports and Marine Transport Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ali Mohamed Omar also attended ADF2025 alongside the president. During the forum, Mohamud held talks with Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. He also participated as a speaker at the ADF2025 TALKS, stating: “Türkiye and Somalia are genuine partners based on mutual benefit,” and “Türkiye’s ongoing support for our modernization has enabled us to reimagine what is possible for our economy, regional role, and our people.”

With these high-level visits, the intensified interaction between Türkiye and Somalia in 2025 has accelerated the emergence of new areas of cooperation. A new agreement signed in April 2025 further deepened energy cooperation, following the energy cooperation agreement of March 2024. While the Oruç Reis Seismic Research Vessel, deployed to Somalia in October 2024, continued oil and natural gas exploration in Somali maritime zones, Turkish and Somali energy companies agreed to conduct joint exploration activities on land as well.

Türkiye’s long-term, respected and strategic cooperation with Somalia – based on mutual understanding and benefit – serves as a regional model. Key regional challenges include political instability, terrorism, border disputes with neighboring countries and poor economic and developmental conditions. As seen in the case of Somalia, Türkiye not only contributes to the peaceful resolution of these problems but also offers new partnerships rooted in mutual benefit. This deepened type of cooperation ensures long-term sustainability, and Türkiye’s involvement contrasts with the lack of such relationships between regional countries and developed (mostly Western) nations. Türkiye-Somalia cooperation, which has been solidly established, should be seen as an example rather than an alternative for the region.

Türkiye aims to resolve security and political issues peacefully and establish a constructive agenda with a more inclusive and comprehensive approach, maximizing mutual benefit from current cooperation opportunities. In this new period of Türkiye-Somalia relations, the strengthening of foundations through security cooperation, energy projects, space initiatives, and infrastructure investments indicates that ties between the two countries have become more structural and that the nature of their cooperation has significantly evolved.