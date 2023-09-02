During the last two decades, an impressive synergy has blossomed between China and the vibrant continent of Africa, particularly within the realm of infrastructure development, agriculture, trade, health and technology. This flourishing partnership has yielded remarkable milestones, heralding a new chapter of prosperity for both sides. The just-concluded BRICS summit presented a momentous juncture for African nations to articulate their perspectives and propose innovative avenues for further enriching the tapestry of China-Africa cooperation.

China's steadfast aspiration to cultivate strong ties with African nations is not a mere fleeting trend but rather an enduring commitment witnessed in the last two decades. The theme of the Johannesburg summit was “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism,” which very aptly describes the spirit of existing synergy between the BRICS countries, particularly China, and the African continent.

Furthermore, President Xi Jinping, along with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, also co-chaired the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue on Aug. 24. This special gathering extended its embrace to include leaders from the African regional economic ecosystems. Within this forum, the contours of a visionary panorama were sketched, delineating pivotal realms for future China-Africa cooperation. Particularly compelling was the focus on nurturing the vitality of lives and employability across the African continent, thereby amplifying the symphony of shared progress. Aligned with the imperatives of Africa's economic recalibration and upward curve, the initiatives discussed at the dialogue session hold strategic resonance.

Pragmatic collaboration

In charting the trajectory for Sino-African pragmatic collaboration in the upcoming phase, President Xi Jinping presented three proposals at the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue. First, under the banner of the Initiative on Promoting Africa's Industrialization, China will optimize its resource allocation to synergize with African endeavors. The bedrock of this effort is to buttress Africa's manufacturing domain and propel industrialization alongside economic diversification. Notably, by amplifying its commitment to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), China aims to channel augmented assistance, investment, and financial backing into industrialization initiatives. Secondly, China will launch a plan for elevating Africa's agricultural modernization. A cornerstone of this blueprint is augmenting grain cultivation and fomenting augmented agricultural investments by Chinese enterprises across the African landscape, including collaboration with Africa in seeds and agro-technology figures prominently to facilitate the transformation and enhancement of Africa's agricultural sector. And thirdly, China will inaugurate the Framework for China-Africa Collaboration in Human Capital Development. This entails a yearly training quota of 500 vocational college principals and elite educators, coupled with the training of 10,000 adept technicians proficient in both Chinese language and vocational aptitude. Concurrently, China extends an invitation to 20,000 African government officials and technicians for immersive workshops and seminars. To fortify Africa's educational and innovative sinews, China launched the China-Africa Universities Top 100 Plan, accompanied by 10 experimental exchange programs facilitated by Sino-African partner institutes.

The imprint of China's involvement is vividly evident in the intricate web of infrastructure that spans the continent – from thoroughfares to terminals, soaring edifices to arenas. The data, a testament to China's dedication, speaks volumes: spanning the years between 2000 and 2023, China's contributions encompass an impressive 13,000 kilometers (8,080 miles) of railways, a staggering 100,000 kilometers of highways, in addition to almost a thousand bridges, nearly a hundred ports, and over 80 sizeable power installations. This commitment extends to foundational sectors, encompassing more than 130 medical establishments, 45 sports arenas and over 170 educational institutions.

In recent years, the China-originated Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has yielded transformative results, fortifying infrastructure links across the continent and cultivating a fertile ground for intra-African commerce. This allure has been further heightened by China's synchronization of the initiative with the African Union's (AU) visionary Agenda 2063, an overarching economic road map. The confluence of these strategic trajectories not only augments intercontinental connectivity but also underscores China's commitment to harmoniously steering Africa's journey toward shared prosperity. Building upon a formidable legacy of past accomplishments, China remains a linchpin in propelling Africa's developmental momentum, steadfastly nurturing the contours of sustainable progress across the continent.

Synergy between developmental blueprints

Central to China-Africa collaboration is the bedrock of mutual advantage and shared advancement. The synergy between their developmental blueprints remains poised to cultivate long-term mutual gains, standing as a corroboration of the enduring promise of China-Africa cooperation. China's financial infusion into Africa crossed an impressive $47 billion, with a substantial 70% channeled into critical domains like construction, mining and manufacturing. A growing testament to this symbiosis is Africa's ascendancy as the second-largest theater for Chinese contractors, ushering forth a dynamic surge of fresh contracts exceeding a staggering $73.2 billion in 2022. This resounding engagement is particularly resonant within the domains of transportation, general construction and electricity, mirroring the strategic pulse of their collaborative efforts. Beyond the physical infrastructure, China's generous hand has extended to the fabric of society.

These endeavors will harmonize with the exigencies of Africa's economic metamorphosis. China's imminent proclamation of tangible measures resonates with its commitment to promote Africa's industrial evolution, the modernization of its agriculture sector and the nurturing of synergistic human capital between the Chinese and African realms. With a commitment to shared progress, China has unveiled a transformative road map encompassing nine pioneering initiatives. These encompass a spectrum of domains ranging from health care augmentation and livelihood enhancement to ecological advancement, digital innovation and skill empowerment.

Enthusiastically extending an invitation, China beckons African brethren to partake in the boundless opportunities offered by the Belt and Road Initiative. China's enduring aspiration to foster profound ties with the nations of Africa is not a mere contemporary phenomenon but rather a continuation of its longstanding commitment to international engagement. Rooted in shared values and fortified by a bedrock of political trust, this partnership has evolved into a multifaceted engagement marked by pragmatic cooperation.