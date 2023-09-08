Elon Musk's "The New Woke Times" post was funny and creative enough to go viral. In a few seconds, thousands of people who were already annoyed by the "woke media" advocate rushed to reply. Memes flooded in. One came with an alternative, "... Joke Times." Musk went further and posted again, saying, it is “hard to tell the difference between real press and parody these days."

The tech wizard's target of The New York Times (NYT) was not new, as he had previously delayed access to links on certain websites, including that of the NYT, which sparked a tug-of-war between him, some media personalities and the newspaper's readers. Later, Musk took to X, this time calling on journalists "who want more freedom to write and a higher income" to "publish directly" on the platform – a move made against his adversaries hindering freedom of speech, apparently.

In this battle, Musk is not alone; he has an expected alliance with former U.S. President Donald Trump and others alike. But controversial figures are not the only ones – plenty of individuals with solid credibility are also frustrated with outlets like the NYT and their woke counterparts.

People walk in front of The New York Times building, New York City, U.S., Aug. 7, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Noam Chomsky has argued that the woke media is engaging in a new form of McCarthyism, in which people are being accused of being racist, sexist or transphobic without evidence. He has said that this is creating a climate of fear and intimidation that is stifling dissent and discouraging critical thinking.

Chomsky has pointed to the case of Bari Weiss, a former NYT editor who was forced to resign after she was accused of being racist and transphobic. Weiss has denied these accusations, and she said that she was forced out because she did not conform to the woke ideology of the Times. In her resignation letter, she cited "bullying by colleagues" and an "illiberal environment." Weiss said that she had been subjected to "constant harassment" from her colleagues, who had called her a "liar" and a "bigot" on then-Twitter and in the interoffice communications app Slack. She also said that the Times had not defended her against this harassment.

Weiss's experiences are not unique; similar situations have arisen at both local and global scales worldwide, and Chomsky's critiques find resonance among other left-wing intellectuals, including figures like Slavoj Zizek.

Zizek has argued that the woke media is engaged in a "moral panic" that is preventing us from addressing real problems. He defines a moral panic as "a sudden outburst of moral indignation, a feeling that something terrible is happening and that we must act immediately to stop it." He argues that the woke media is creating a moral panic about issues such as racism, sexism and transphobia. This moral panic, Zizek argues, is preventing us from addressing real problems, such as poverty, inequality and climate change.

The Slovenian critic has also criticized the woke media for being "obsessed with identity politics" and for ignoring the concerns of working-class people. He argues that the woke media is more interested in dividing people along identity lines than in uniting them to fight for common goals.

A term, in theory

"Woke media" is a popular term that refers to media outlets, content or practices that are characterized by a strong emphasis on social justice issues, diversity, inclusivity and political correctness. It often involves the promotion of progressive values and the amplification of marginalized voices. It aims to raise awareness of systemic inequalities and injustices and seeks to bring about social change through its reporting, commentary and editorial decisions.

The previous paragraph was clearly meant as irony. No need to worry; the piece will remain faithful to both itself and, most importantly, to our dear readers.

Let’s give the devil his due. In the beginning and in theory, the woke media emerged as "the digital Camelot," where knights were journalists and swords were pens that would fight for a more equitable world. Everything would just be a dreamlike, valiant cause. But what's the point of noble intentions if you can't parade them around for all to see? Woke media outlets have quickly mastered the art of virtue signaling, turning it into a competitive sport. If there were medals awarded, they'd be gold, silver and bronze hashtags for every trending cause. Don't forget the honorable mention for the most retweeted moral stance.

For sure, the “brave” woke media opened a new brave world, where a tower of virtue was constructed from which some can cast judgment down upon all who dare to disagree. They have become the self-appointed guardians of morality, determining what is right and wrong, what is acceptable and offensive. And woe unto those who do not conform to their ever-shifting standards, for they shall face the wrath of cancellation. Simply visit the websites of the NYT, The Washington Post or Vox, and you'll witness how they boldly propagate their dogmas between the lines.

Power and responsibility

In the digital age, the emergence of woke media was undoubtedly intertwined with the rise of social media platforms. These platforms, with their vast reach and instantaneous communication, provided the perfect stage for the woke media movement to gain traction. However, as Spider-Man's Uncle Ben said, with great power comes great responsibility; and, as we all know, the power of social media in shaping the narrative of woke media has both its merits and pitfalls.

On one hand, social media has democratized information dissemination like never before. It has given a voice to the marginalized, allowing stories and perspectives that were once overlooked by traditional media to find their way into the public discourse. Hashtags like #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo have mobilized millions, sparking global conversations about racial justice and gender equality. For example, a study by the Pew Research Center found that 36% of social media users said they had been involved in political or civic activities in the past year, compared to 26% of non-users. It can be said social media has been a relative catalyst for the woke media's expected-but-failed uppermost mission to address systemic injustices and amplify underrepresented voices.

Police officers face off with protesters during the protests against the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott by a police officer at an apartment complex, Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., Sept. 21, 2016. (Getty Images Photo)

On the other hand, the rapid-fire nature of social media has also fueled the cancel culture phenomenon. In the quest to uphold woke ideals, social media users can sometimes be quick to pass judgment and issue punitive measures against individuals who make mistakes or express unpopular opinions. This cancel culture not only stifles nuanced conversations but also fosters an atmosphere of fear and self-censorship, where people are reluctant to speak out for fear of backlash. A study by the University of Chicago backs this argument by claiming that social media makes it easier for people to be canceled because it allows for the rapid spread of information and the formation of large online mobs.

Moreover, the algorithms that drive social media platforms tend to create echo chambers, reinforcing existing beliefs and limiting exposure to diverse perspectives. This can inadvertently contribute to the polarization of society, where individuals retreat into their ideological bubbles, making it challenging to find common ground and work toward constructive solutions.

In the woke media landscape, social media can be a double-edged sword. It offers the potential for unparalleled influence and positive change, yet it also harbors the risk of fostering a culture of intolerance and divisiveness. Striking a balance between harnessing the power of social media for advocacy and avoiding its pitfalls remains a formidable challenge for woke media outlets and activists alike.

Speaking of activism, in 2019, former U.S. President Barack Obama criticized cancel culture and woke politics, characterizing the trend as a tendency for individuals to become excessively “judgmental” of others. “That’s not activism,” he said, and he was right. The subject of activism is inherently subjective and multifaceted. With that in mind, let’s stop here.

As the “digital Camelot” of woke media continues to evolve, it is imperative to critically examine the role of social media in shaping the movement's trajectory. The power to inform, inspire and mobilize is undeniable, but it must be wielded responsibly, with a commitment to fostering open dialogue, empathy and a willingness to learn from one another. Only then can the ideals of equity and justice truly thrive in the realm of woke media. Please pardon me for concluding the article on a John Lennon-esque note, but I remain steadfast in my belief in human ideals.