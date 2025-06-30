Are we on the brink of a wider regional conflict following the fresh round of Israel-Iran confrontation? It is possible that this conflict will restart later because global powers have high stakes in the region. Momentarily, Israel and the U.S. have lost the “war of narratives,” as professor Jeffrey Sachs calls it.

Recent confrontations between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Iran, disclose a new pattern in modern wars: tech-war strategies coupled with covert operations using secret agents inside the enemy’s territory.

First, Ukraine’s “Operation Spiderweb” successfully damaged over 40 top-secret strategic bombers, demonstrating a remarkable strike deep within Russia that redefines modern warfare.

Next, Israel exhibited an example of modern covert operations inside Iran, assassinating its top military elite alongside prominent scientists. According to The Times of Israel report, “Mossad set up a drone base inside Iran” and “smuggled precision weapons systems and commandos into the country” to attack Iran’s nuclear sites.

Notably, both Israel’s "Operation Rising Lion” and Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb share a common strategy of employing undercover agents that redefine asymmetric warfare and set an example of smart operation inside the enemy’s territory.

Now, Western media reporting on the Israel-Iran war has added a new frame: Pakistan as a threat to Israel’s existence. Leading Western newspapers and broadcasters, like talk show host Piers Morgan, are putting forward reasons for Israel to prepare an attack on Pakistan.

As the U.S. and Israel have paused their attacks on Iran, Julian Spencer-Churchill warns, “Once Israel defeats Iran, Pakistan is next.” Many experts have warned that India may launch a similar operation inside Pakistan. Madness has no limits. Anything is possible under expansionists and warmongers.

Why Pakistan?

For a long time, Israeli clergy, leading politicians, top military commanders, even ordinary Israeli settlers and their allies in the U.S. and the West have been openly repeating the greater Israel rhetoric. Recently, Indians started talking about Pakistan’s nuclear assets.

In a viral video, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked: What is the biggest problem facing the next generation, and what should we do to solve it today?

Netanyahu replied, “So the greatest mission that we have is to prevent a militant Islamic regime from meeting up with nuclear weapons or from nuclear weapons meeting up with the militant Islamic regime, the first is called Iran, the second is called Pakistan, because if these radical regimes have nuclear weapons, they will not obey the rules.”

Notably, the destruction of Pakistan’s nuclear assets has been on Israel’s to-do list. Several leading Israeli politicians, and their lobbying groups, top ranking military officials and politicians, scholars and journalists in America and the Western capitals alongside the sections of the Western media outlets have constantly mentioned Pakistan as a threat to Israel’s existence long before they coined the “weapons of mass destruction” counterfeit theory to destroy Iraq. The Western media successfully played the same manufactured frames, “threat to West and Israel” and “brutal regimes” to destroy sovereign Muslim countries, including Syria, Libya, Yemen, Lebanon, Sudan and now Iran.

During the Aspen Ideas Festival, the Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg asked retired U.S. Adm. Mike Mullen: Which country is more dangerous to the United States, Pakistan or Iran? In the presence of a tittering audience, Mullen smiled and said, “Probably Pakistan.”

Remember, Mullen had previously presented Pakistan as a hub of Islamic extremism. Of course, Mullen is not alone; many top American think tanks, academics, journalists, politicians and activists all have labeled Pakistan a “terror sponsor” and a “failing state,” and that its nuclear weapons could slip into the hands of terrorist groups.

Brookings Institution's report, “The agonizing problem of Pakistan’s nukes," signals what is coming next. After destroying Iraq’s nuclear research reactor based in Osirak (1981), Israel continued to campaign against Pakistan’s nuclear program.

The phrase “Islamic bomb” was coined to terrify the world, while no one has ever said “Jewish bomb,” “Hindu bomb” or “Christian bomb,” while many world powers such as Israel, India and the West, including China and Russia, do have atomic weapons.

A long list of scholarly manuscripts is testament to how the U.S. has invaded and destroyed "dysfunctional countries" that pose a manufactured threat to Israel, including Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan and Sudan.

American political scientists John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt's book titled “The Israel Lobby and US foreign policy” (2008), American journalist Peter Beinart book titled “Being Jewish after the destruction of Gaza” (2025) and Pankaj Misra book titled “The World after Gaza” (2025) are relevant, thought-provoking and timely reminders of what to come next after Iran and Gaza.

Evidently speaking, for the last four decades, almost all American presidents have talked about intervention in Pakistan and presented the country as an existential threat to Israel’s survival. During the 2008 election campaign, former U.S. President Joe Biden was asked the same question regarding which is a greater threat, nuclear Iran or unstable Pakistan? Here is what Biden said, “Well, they’re both extremely, extremely dangerous ... Pakistan’s weapons can already hit Israel and the Mediterranean.”

Israel’s well-planned destruction of one Muslim country after another in the Middle East and beyond is underway. The West continues its unconditional military and economic support to Israel and keeps endorsing its military campaigns of invading and taking over lands from Lebanon, Syria, Jordon, Egypt and possibly moving further in the Middle East under the pretext of “existential threat” to the Jewish state and the project of “making the world a safer place.” Where does Israel’s deadly campaign end? Which country is next? Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt or Saudi Arabia?

The next target

Now the dust is settling. Israel and the U.S. need another war to convince their public that the "Islamic threat" is still there, and it is Pakistan. The Israel-Iran confrontation was finalized with a limited destruction for now, and the Western-Israeli alliance may move on to another project. War is a profitable business, and it will continue.

During the recent skirmishes between India and Pakistan, Israel aided India in technology and smart weapons, including drones, to harm Pakistan.

Netanyahu has an ideological partner in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an expansionist dreamer, who believes in the Mahabharata (Greater India) project, which is analogous to Netanyahu's Greater Israel fantasy.

Some experts predict that India may use terrorist groups inside Pakistan to launch drone attacks on the military positions, like the Israeli-style attacks in Iran or a Ukraine-style attack inside Russia. Moreover, the Western media has started to frame Pakistan's nuclear arsenal as a threat to the West and Israel.

Sushant Singh has rightly put it, “Hindu nationalist ideologies in New Delhi are flirting with a dangerous revisionist history of South Asia,” and if they wish to continue stirring hatred of Muslims, threatening to attack Pakistan and keep supporting terrorist groups inside Pakistan’s territory including the Baloch Liberation Army, they are walking into a bobby trap that leads to deadly destruction in the South Asia.

It’s time to halt Netanyahu and Modi's aggressive plans. The youths in Israel and India are showing their appetite for a change. The Atlantic reported “Why 70 percent of Israelis want Netanyahu to resign,” while Asia Times found, “No voter love for Modi’s politics of hate.” The message is simple: People want peace, not war.