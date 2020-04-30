The entire world is talking about the proposal that U.S. President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force put forward during a daily news conference at the White House.

At the agenda meeting, Trump said research revealed that COVID-19 “does less well in warmer and more humid environments” and “the virus dies the quickest in the presence of direct sunlight,” suggesting that the body should be hit “with a tremendous – whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light” or be injected with disinfectants.

Trump’s proposal has not gone unscuffed. The matter has soon overstepped the bounds of humor and grown into a label that would stick with Trump during the election process. A perception that coronavirus rages in the country due to Trump’s “stupidity” or his failure to take the problem seriously has spread like wildfire.

So much so that Kremlin-backed Sputnik has associated allegations that the rate of poisoning from cleaning products in the U.S. has increased in recent days with Trump's disinfectant proposal.

We do not know if the president's question of whether injecting disinfectants into the human body would work is an effort to change the agenda. That is likely given the Pentagon's recent release of “UFO footage” recorded between 2004 and 2015. Clearly, on the eve of the election, the U.S. administration, which has already shouldered the burden of 26 million unemployed due to pandemic measures, has been backed tightly into a corner.

Whatever the reason, I think the president is being treated too unfairly. First of all, he is not a doctor but a politician, as he himself has underlined. He shoulders responsibilities that medical authorities, who are at the top of the social hierarchy in the pandemic, do not have to observe while pontificating.

After all, scientific authorities will not be asked to account for the quarantine measures, which the United Nations representative warned “could result in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of children.”

So, it is not too dramatic for the president to pull a few political tricks to alleviate the environment of uncertainty that science could not just eliminate.

I think what is really dramatic is that even the coronavirus agenda has failed to discourage the circles who have not had enough to caricature Trump for four years.

It is also a freak that the hatred for Trump they have exported to the world through the global mainstream media is finding buyers in every country. From Europe to the Middle East, disdaining Trump has become an “intellectual ritual” for both leftists and rightists.

But I am sure this picture we have depicted does not bother the president, as he knows that he will win the next elections only by not losing this intense interest of his opponents.