I am not an expert on the U.S. political system, but I know that, unlike in Europe, lobbying is an ordinary part of American political life. Legal entities of all kinds are entitled to hire lobbyists under U.S. legislation. Political consultants sell access and expertise. All of that is perfectly legal, and some might argue even desirable to the democratic process.

But there is a difference between lobbying for a political objective within the broad contours of legitimate democratic discourse and agitation and taking money to help start war. And that is what the retinue of U.S.-based lobbyists hired by the secessionist regime in Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska (RS) entity and its de facto leader Milorad Dodik has been doing for the past two years. Let me be precise: taking money to advance a political project whose foreseeable consequences include mass violence, war crimes and the wrecking of the lives of millions of people. That is not a legitimate democratic aim; it is, in fact, a categorical violation of the same.

The people involved in this business are not foolish. They knew what their client wanted. They knew what the project entailed. They knew what was at stake.

Consider the paperwork.

In September 2025, the RS entity, long governed by the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) regime, a close ally of both Moscow and Beijing, signed a $4 million agreement with Montreal-based Dickens & Madson. The contract was eminently clear about the client’s chief objective: “The independence of the Republic of Srpska from Bosnia-Herzegovina is our ultimate goal.”

Bosnia-Herzegovina is not a country whose borders were drawn in the 20th century by diplomats unfamiliar with its history. The country fought a war over territorial integrity and constitutional order involving both Serbia and, less significantly, Croatia. By the time the Dayton Peace Agreement was signed, more than 100,000 people were killed, most of them Bosniak civilians. That was the price the Bosniaks paid to repel precisely the territorial and political objectives that Dodik’s government is now trying to revise by paying American lobbyists.

Unilateral secession is not an abstract constitutional exercise in Bosnia-Herzegovina. I know this. I survived the genocide in Srebrenica. I was in Potocari in July 1995, inside the United Nations compound, while Bosnian Serb forces were separating men and boys from their families. I witnessed the machinery of extermination at work.

Today, I am the director of the Srebrenica Memorial Center. My life’s work is to ensure Srebrenica is understood and inscribed in the consciousness of humanity. I do so because I know that history is not something safely confined to the past. I do so because I know how quickly political projects that are presented as matters of territory, sovereignty and constitutional arrangements become matters of life and death. On a massive scale.

And this is where the Washington connection becomes particularly troubling.

In February 2026, the RS entity engaged Continental Strategy, a Washington lobbying firm led by former Trump adviser Carlos Trujillo. The agreement provided for payments of $35,000 a month. The firm’s assignment was to establish relationships and facilitate meetings with influential people in the executive and legislative branches of the American government.

Katie Wiles, daughter of then-White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, was a partner at Continental Strategy. Her firm had a paid lobbying contract with Dodik’s government. In September 2026, Susie Wiles met Zeljka Cvijanovic, one of Dodik's closest political allies and a member of Bosnia-Herzegovina's Presidency. The meeting was arranged by Alex Garcia, another Continental partner, who was also the firm’s registered lobbyist for the RS entity.

Continental has said that Garcia was the only person in the firm who dealt with American government officials on behalf of the RS. It has also said that Katie Wiles’s August visit to Republika Srpska was undertaken on behalf of a separate American corporate client, for a feasibility study, and that she did not lobby American officials about the RS entity.

There were other names, too. Former Trump political advisers Chris LaCivita and James Blair also became involved in the political orbit of the RS entity regime, although their separate engagements and the precise financial arrangements deserve to be examined on their own terms.

This is not simply a story about lobbying. It is a story about the commercialization of political risk, regional instability and ultimately mass violence.

Dodik’s project has never been particularly difficult to understand. He has spent years challenging the authority of state institutions, threatening secession and presenting the existence of Bosnia-Herzegovina as an obstacle to be removed.

For the people who signed these contracts, Bosnia-Herzegovina was a business opportunity. For those of us who live here, it is our country, our homes and our lives.

I survived Srebrenica. Today, I have the responsibility of directing the institution that preserves its memory. I have no intention of watching the lessons of that experience turn into another lucrative business opportunity for people who will never have to live with the consequences of their decisions. It is as simple as that: Individuals and firms taking money from the Bosnian Serb pro-Russian institutions are taking money to foment violence.

Worst of all, it is based on a lie, a myth, that somehow Bosniaks will voluntarily give up the sovereignty of Bosnia-Herzegovina at the altar of someone’s, anyone’s, career. Even worse than that, it assumes that a nation that survived some of the most enduring and most brutal imperial projects in history will be awed by Susie Wiles’s daughter or someone equally obscure. It is an idea as racist and dehumanizing as it is potentially disastrous. And cemeteries are full of people who thought Bosnia was easy prey.