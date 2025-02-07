In an era where globalization defines economic and political landscapes, airline companies have emerged as critical soft power instruments for countries. Beyond their financial contributions, airlines play a strategic role in foreign policy and diplomacy, influencing international relations through connectivity, cultural exchange, trade facilitation and crisis response. Governments worldwide recognize the power of their national carriers, using them as tools to strengthen diplomatic ties, project influence and enhance global standing.

Instrument of soft power

Türkiye’s strategic location, historical ties and growing economic influence have positioned it as an emerging diplomatic power. While traditional diplomacy remains essential, Türkiye has increasingly adopted alternative diplomatic tools, with Turkish Airlines serving as a key enabler of this strategy. One of these tools is the fact that the company is an important actor in the world as a soft power. The term “soft power” refers to a country’s ability to influence others through attraction rather than coercion. Airlines contribute significantly to this by shaping perceptions of their home countries. When travelers experience exceptional service, cultural hospitality and world-class aviation hubs, they develop positive associations with that nation. National airlines facilitate direct engagement between countries by improving connectivity, which can strengthen diplomatic and trade relations. In multilateral diplomacy, aviation hubs serve as global meeting points for international summits, fostering diplomatic engagement. These airlines also serve as diplomatic lifelines during crises like evacuating citizens from conflict zones, delivering humanitarian aid or transporting medical supplies to contribute to a country’s goodwill.

Actually, airline companies are far more than commercial enterprises; they are extensions of national influence, shaping foreign policy, diplomacy and global perceptions. Whether through economic diplomacy, humanitarian missions or soft power projection, airlines remain vital assets for governments seeking to expand their global reach. In an increasingly interconnected world, the strategic importance of aviation in international relations will only continue to grow. Although the main goal of airlines is profitability, flag carrier airlines like Turkish Airlines have a specific role in facilitating diplomatic efforts and becoming symbols of their respective countries. The company is a significant instrument of soft power for Türkiye, playing a crucial role in shaping the country’s global influence through connectivity, branding, cultural diplomacy and economic engagement.

With 131 countries and 352 destinations, Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any airline company in the world. This extensive network not only boosts Türkiye’s economic and trade ties but also strengthens its diplomatic presence in regions where it seeks to influence, particularly in Africa, the Balkans and Central Asia. Operating flights to more than 60 African cities, the airline has reinforced economic ties and development cooperation in recent decades. As part of Türkiye’s historical and cultural ties with the Balkans and Central Asia, the strong presence of the company strengthens diplomatic efforts and economic partnerships. By facilitating direct flights to emerging markets, Turkish Airlines enhances Türkiye’s role as a global connector, supporting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s vision of expanding Türkiye’s geopolitical influence. The airline’s hub at Istanbul Airport serves as a major international transit point, linking Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. This positioning boosts Türkiye’s geopolitical relevance by making it a key aviation hub that competes with global players like Dubai, Doha and Frankfurt. Hosting international transit passengers also promotes Türkiye’s tourism industry, indirectly strengthening its cultural diplomacy.

A diplomatic asset

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines has grown into one of the world’s largest and most influential carriers. Its extensive network does more than facilitate travel; it plays a strategic role in Türkiye’s foreign policy by connecting regions, fostering trade relations and enhancing Türkiye’s diplomatic reach. In fact, one of the most significant contributions of Turkish Airlines to diplomacy is its ability to strengthen direct flights to underdeveloped or politically sensitive regions, helping Türkiye facilitate bilateral engagement and foster closer relationships with key partners. One of these regions is Africa, where Turkish Airlines has played a crucial role in expanding Türkiye’s diplomatic footprint. By increasing flight routes across the continent, Türkiye has reinforced its economic and humanitarian presence, supporting initiatives such as aid programs, business investments and educational exchanges. In conflict zones or crisis areas, such as Afghanistan and Somalia, Turkish Airlines has provided essential humanitarian services, evacuations and supply routes, showcasing Türkiye’s commitment to humanitarian diplomacy.

Turkish Airlines has transcended its role as a commercial airline to become a strategic asset in Türkiye’s diplomatic and soft power initiatives. Through its extensive global reach, the airline facilitates diplomatic engagement, enhances economic partnerships and contributes to humanitarian efforts, positioning Türkiye as a dynamic player in international affairs. As Türkiye continues to assert itself as a regional and global power, Turkish Airlines will remain a critical instrument of soft power diplomacy, shaping perceptions, fostering relationships and reinforcing Türkiye’s influence on the world stage. Whether in times of peace, crisis or global transition, Turkish Airlines is a symbol and a mechanism of Türkiye’s evolving diplomatic strategy. This strategy has its roots in Türkiye’s steps in a multi-vector diplomacy in which Türkiye aims to be an independent, influential global actor while balancing relations with competing powers. The airline plays a crucial role in executing this strategy, enhancing connectivity, facilitating trade, supporting diplomatic engagement and reinforcing Türkiye’s soft power projection.

Turkish Airlines has evolved beyond its commercial role to become a strategic diplomatic asset, reinforcing Türkiye’s influence on the global stage. With its extensive flight network covering over 350 destinations, the airline facilitates economic diplomacy, enhancing trade and investment opportunities between Türkiye and diverse regions. By expanding air routes to underdeveloped and politically sensitive areas, Turkish Airlines strengthens bilateral relations and opens pathways for diplomatic engagement. Its role in humanitarian diplomacy is equally significant, as seen in crises where the airline has assisted in evacuations, disaster relief and medical aid transport, showcasing Türkiye as a reliable global partner. Additionally, the airline supports soft power initiatives by promoting Turkish culture, tourism and business exchanges, reinforcing Türkiye’s identity as a dynamic and influential international player. In an era where global diplomacy increasingly relies on non-traditional instruments, Turkish Airlines serves as a bridge for dialogue, cooperation and strategic influence, making it an indispensable tool in Turkiye’s foreign policy framework.

In the coming years, Turkish Airlines will remain a pivotal diplomatic instrument for Türkiye, balancing its role as a commercial entity with strategic geopolitical functions. Its continued expansion into emerging markets, humanitarian operations and cultural diplomacy will enhance Türkiye’s global standing, while geopolitical risks and economic challenges will require adaptive and flexible strategies. As Türkiye seeks to position itself as a regional and international power, Turkish Airlines will be a crucial enabler of its foreign policy ambitions, ensuring that diplomatic, economic and humanitarian engagements are seamlessly integrated into the country’s global outreach efforts.

This article is dedicated to our lovely friend, colleague and THY coworker Z. Sena Gültekin, whom we lost in the tragic hotel fire in Bolu.