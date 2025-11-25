Last week, I had the honor of serving as a guest lecturer in the Introduction to Contemporary Geopolitics master’s course taught by my dear friend Vuk Jeremic – former Serbian minister of foreign affairs and former president of the United Nations General Assembly – at Sciences Po, one of Paris’s most prestigious universities. We discussed the Middle East with the leaders of tomorrow.

My beloved Türkiye is not only a European country; it is equally a Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Balkan, Caspian and Eurasian one. I have always argued that we are simultaneously the most eastern part of the West and the most western part of the East. Our country’s unique location gives us a special mission, and under the capable leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we are doing our utmost to spread peace not only in our volatile region but throughout the world. This is the continuation of the legacy of one of the greatest leaders in our nation’s proud history, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who urged us to seek “peace at home, peace abroad.”

A sovereign Palestinian state

The inhumane aggression of the Israeli Netanyahu government against Palestinian civilians is perhaps the most sensitive issue in the Middle East today.

The good news is that despite its fragility, the cease-fire in Gaza is largely holding on the ground. However, Israel’s continued violations threaten to derail the process. It is essential to apply pressure on Israel to respect the cease-fire and implement all provisions of the agreement.

Ensuring unhindered humanitarian access remains a top priority. In this regard, the United Nations and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) play indispensable roles. Türkiye continues to provide significant humanitarian assistance and maintains close coordination with regional and international partners. Reconstruction efforts must begin without delay to help Gazans rebuild their lives and restore critical infrastructure.

Türkiye is ready to consider contributing troops to the International Stabilization Force (ISF). However, the ISF’s mandate and operational modalities must first be clearly defined.

Humanity, without national, religious or ethnic distinction, should unite around the goal to be achieved in Gaza. Gaza is Palestinian territory and must remain so. Palestinian self-governance should be our ultimate objective.

Rebuilding Syria together

We are pleased to observe that the new Syrian administration has made significant progress since last December, despite the magnitude of challenges it faces.

The political process is advancing with concrete steps. The elections for the People’s Assembly demonstrated the government’s commitment to fostering national consensus through an inclusive political approach. The assembly will convene after the president allocates the remaining 70 seats. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has already stated that the appointments will reflect the country’s social, ethnic and religious diversity.

Thankfully, the dark days of the Assad regime are behind us. The new Syrian government’s efforts to unite all components of Syrian society based on equal citizenship enjoy broad international support.

A Syria that has restored its sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability is essential to preventing security and migration-related challenges. The international community must support the Syrian people in their capacity-building efforts. Ensuring that the Syrian government assumes control over the entire country is vital. Preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and unity and improving security conditions are prerequisites for sustainable economic development. In this context, all remaining sanctions should be lifted without preconditions.

We have recently observed an increase in the number of voluntary returns of Syrians. Türkiye’s policy of encouraging such returns is beneficial for Europe as well.

Positive developments in Syria, including progress in education, health care and administrative stability, will accelerate the return of Syrians from Türkiye and from other Middle Eastern and European countries.

To help establish the necessary stability in Syria, constructive steps involving the European Union would be highly beneficial.

Diplomacy is key for Iran and U.S.

Developments in Iran are a concern for us all.

The nations of the region oppose nuclear proliferation and equally oppose Iran’s acquisition of nuclear weapons. However, this goal can only be achieved through constructive diplomacy.

We have seen an increase in international pressure on Iran, especially since Oct. 7, 2023. Excessive pressure, however, risks empowering isolationist forces in the country’s domestic politics, thereby weakening the prospects for a diplomatic resolution of issues related to Iran’s nuclear program.

We are concerned that the deadlock surrounding the nuclear issue could trigger a new conflict between Iran and the United States or Israel. Political instability in Iran could negatively affect the vital interests of the entire region, Europe and the world. Irregular migration is one of the potential risks. Therefore, even with the return of U.N. sanctions, keeping channels of dialogue open may benefit all parties.

As we have observed many times, military action against Iran brings only incremental change at enormous strategic cost. We encourage both Iran and the United States to resume negotiations, as diplomacy is the only viable path to resolving the nuclear issue. The parties may have differing views, particularly regarding enrichment. In this context, we urge both sides to remain flexible and open to creative solutions.

Preserving Iraq's stability

Preserving the hard-won stability in Iraq is crucial for Türkiye and the broader region. We have always supported, and will continue to support, Iraq’s efforts to shield the country from destabilizing expansionism.

Meanwhile, militias with foreign backing in Iraq remain a cause for concern. Iraq should remain focused on its positive agenda and continue its reintegration with the region, including with Syria. To this end, we encourage both Baghdad and Damascus to build a constructive relationship based on mutual trust.

Our support for Iraq’s Development Road Project remains steadfast. This ambitious initiative includes a comprehensive network of transportation infrastructure –⁠ highways, railways, telecommunications, oil and gas pipelines, residential areas, and integrated industrial zones. Once completed, this strategic project will help Iraq diversify its oil-dependent economy and reinforce the country’s security and stability.

Türkiye has developed a strong mutual understanding with Iraq in the field of security and counterterrorism as well. Eliminating terrorism from our region will pave the way for Iraq’s development and reconstruction. In this vein, the “Terrorism-Free Türkiye” initiative will also contribute to Iraq’s stability and prosperity.

Single Libya must be achieved

Türkiye will continue its active and vigilant efforts to maintain stability and security in Libya, which affects peace across the Mediterranean basin, the Sahel, and even East Africa. In this regard, Turkish authorities welcomed the positive remarks by the U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Representative, Ms. Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, during her briefing to the U.N. Security Council on Oct. 14.

We wholeheartedly support the U.N.’s efforts to hold credible, fair and transparent elections in Libya. Consistent with our “Single Libya” principle, we have continued to engage with Libyans from both the East and the West. Türkiye believes that lasting peace and stability can be achieved only through a Libyan-led, Libyan-owned dialogue process.

Türkiye offers EU partnership

As I told the graduate students of Sciences Po in Paris, by aligning around cooperation, strategic foresight and mutual respect, Türkiye and the European Union can create a partnership that is not only resilient but transformative for the wider region. Together, we can shape a Europe that is not merely a geographical entity or a market bloc, but a true geopolitical force, principled, pluralistic and prepared for the challenges of the century ahead.

Türkiye offers Europe and its allies a model of unity without uniformity. In a world of rising walls, that may be the most powerful proposition of all. Considering Türkiye’s current regional and international role, the time has come to support its efforts to advance peace.