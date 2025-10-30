Relations between Türkiye and Qatar are characterized by several advantages, the most important of which is the clear harmony in dealing with various foreign issues, whether in the Middle East or beyond. Since 2009, the possibility of the two countries working together to achieve success on specific issues has become clear. Relations developed in 2014 to reach the level of a strategic partnership, with the two countries signing a strategic partnership agreement and establishing a higher-level strategic committee. The two sides have signed more than 100 agreements across various fields, from defense to the economy and energy to art, sports, and culture.

Standing together for Palestine

Let's look at the most vital issue in the region, namely the Palestinian issue. We find that Türkiye and Qatar's positions are similar, almost identical, in their support for the Palestinian people and their rights, the establishment of their state and in maintaining an equal distance from all Palestinian parties and factions.

Neither Türkiye nor Qatar has played any negative role in interfering in Palestinian internal politics, but rather has worked to support Palestinian national reconciliation. Both countries are also strongly critical of the policies of the Israeli occupation.

In the war of genocide waged by the Israeli occupation state on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, both Qatar and Türkiye have played a mediating role to reach a cease-fire agreement. Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, Hamas has called for Türkiye to act as a mediator and guarantor, but the Israeli occupation and the U.S. Biden administration have refused to allow Türkiye to enter the mediation process officially.

Türkiye has worked to coordinate and hold direct meetings with Qatari officials and the Hamas leadership to support efforts to reach a cease-fire. It was clear that intelligence and diplomatic channels between Türkiye and Qatar were involved in the cooperation and coordination process regarding this issue. While Qatar managed direct lines of communication with Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Doha, Türkiye provided a diplomatic pressure network in more than one area of work.

There was certainly Turkish-Qatari cooperation, particularly in the final stages of reaching the cease-fire agreement, especially since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has excellent relations with U.S. President Donald Trump and is arguably the world leader most capable of persuading the U.S. president, as Trump has mentioned on more than one occasion.

On Sept. 9, when Israeli aircraft bombed the Hamas negotiating delegation in Doha, which was meeting to discuss President Donald Trump's proposal for a cease-fire, Türkiye reacted to the event, with Erdoğan strongly condemning the Israeli attack and considering it a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty. Erdoğan affirmed that Türkiye stands with all its might alongside Doha as a strategic partner and close ally. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called for Israel to be held accountable for its crimes against a country that plays a key role in mediating a cease-fire.

Given its good relations with the U.S., Ankara intensified its diplomatic efforts with the White House. It coordinated to ensure that the sovereignty of Qatar or any Gulf state would not be targeted and that the Israeli occupation would be bound by international law. Türkiye has therefore taken a position in support of Qatar, considering that the Israeli attack on Doha threatens regional security. This decisive stance, along with the positions of other countries, has led to a change in the U.S. position, which felt embarrassed by Israel's actions and tried to distance itself from the event.

Although Türkiye officially entered the mediation process late, Turkish diplomacy was not absent but was present and involved in all efforts to stop the war of genocide and bring humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. However, as we see and follow, despite the cease-fire agreement signed in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt, the head of the Israeli occupation government, Benjamin Netanyahu, continues to obstruct all efforts to stabilize the cease-fire agreement and recently prevented the entry of the Turkish technical delegation that was heading to Gaza to help remove the bodies under the rubble and the enormous amount of destruction caused by the Israeli occupation.

Supporting Syria against the odds

On the other hand, and in another important issue, the positions of the two countries on developments in Syria since 2010 have been almost identical. Even since the fall of the Assad regime at the end of 2024, there has been significant coordination between Türkiye and Qatar in supporting the building of the Syrian state and achieving stability and territorial unity in Syria.

Türkiye and Qatar are key players in the new Syria through significant political, economic and security cooperation. Both Türkiye and Qatar support the ongoing political process in Syria, especially the integration of various civil forces and reject foreign intervention.

While Türkiye plays a more active role in the security dimension due to its geographical proximity and its involvement in stabilizing security and controlling borders, Qatar plays a supportive diplomatic role in rehabilitating the state and its position in the international environment. It also plays a vital role in financing infrastructure projects and has provided more than $3 billion in support for projects in water, energy, housing, roads, media and other fields.

Erdoğan's visit to Doha

As part of a Gulf tour that included Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Doha on Oct. 22, 2026. In addition to traditional bilateral cooperation in all areas of relations between the two countries, the visit took place in the context of a new regional situation following the cease-fire in Gaza, especially given concerns that the Israeli occupation government would seek to undermine this agreement. Certainly, coordination of efforts between the two sides was evident regarding the future of Gaza, including reconstruction, the form of the new administration of the Gaza Strip, and the presence of international forces, which are central issues that will be high on the agenda in the coming weeks.

As I mentioned in my previous article in Daily Sabah, the Israeli occupation's bombing of Doha was a turning point not only in terms of developments in Gaza, but also in terms of security and defense perceptions in the Gulf states. Greater cooperation with parties other than the U.S. was expected, and Türkiye is one of the strongest candidates for defense and security cooperation with most Gulf states, especially Qatar. It was therefore not surprising that Erdoğan's recent visit to Doha included the signing of two memoranda of understanding in defense cooperation and military industries within the framework of the 11th session of the Turkish-Qatari Supreme Strategic Committee, which also included several agreements.

It can be said that Erdoğan's recent visit to Doha comes at an important juncture in the region and confirms the continuation of partnership and coordination between the two countries, especially regarding the Palestinian issue and Syria. It also indicates Türkiye's continued efforts to play an active role in building new balances in the region.