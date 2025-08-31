As my tenure in this remarkable country ends, the memory of my first meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the presentation of my letters of credence on Sept. 14, 2022, quickly comes to mind. His deep knowledge and admiration of Kenya’s world-renowned athletes underscored the mutual respect and recognition that underpin Türkiye-Kenya relations.

Throughout my tour of duty in Türkiye, my mission has been to strengthen the Türkiye-Kenya partnership. I have traveled across Türkiye – visiting Ankara, Antalya, Cappadocia, Istanbul, Erzurum, Gaziantep, Izmir, Kars, Konya, Malatya and many other cities – sharing Kenya’s story and encouraging greater engagement between the two countries, whether through trade, investment, or cultural exchange.

I have encountered many people across Türkiye who share the desire for wider and deeper engagements between our two countries. Our economic and commercial relations continue to flourish through trade, investments and partnerships as we focus on growing our trade volumes to $1 billion. Leading Turkish companies are setting up base in Kenya, Africa’s sixth-largest economy and gateway to East and Central Africa.

An increasing number of Kenyan students are seeking opportunities in Turkish universities and other institutions of higher education, and Kenyan patients are looking for specialized medical solutions from Turkish hospitals. The daily Turkish Airlines flights between Istanbul and Nairobi are always full of nationals from both countries visiting for business, tourism, meetings, and conferences.

Our defense cooperation has been phenomenal. With the signing of the Defense Industry Cooperation Agreement in 2023, there is greater partnership and exchange of knowledge in cutting-edge defense technologies in which Türkiye has made tremendous advancements. Kenya and Türkiye share the common goal for peace, stability, and sustainable development in a terror-free Horn of Africa region.

I have relished every moment of my stay in Türkiye. I have visited incredible natural, religious and cultural sites, sampled the variety of cuisines, and made numerous friends across the country. I have enjoyed the vibrant and enriching diplomatic engagements in Ankara, the rigorous business forums in Istanbul, the relaxing tours in Antalya and Izmir, and will forever cherish these memories.

But I have also witnessed the strength, determination and resilience of the people of Türkiye, rising from the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquake of the century, and building back bigger, better and stronger. I have observed the resoluteness of Türkiye in overcoming economic challenges, its sincerity in promoting peace diplomacy, its commitment to genuine partnership and cooperation with Africa, and its relentless quest for meaningful reforms in the global governance architecture. Türkiye’s bold step toward a terror-free country provides significant lessons in recalibrating counterterrorism approaches.

As I depart, I am confident that Türkiye-Kenya relations will continue to deepen, driven by mutual respect and shared aspirations. The enduring Kazan-Kazan spirit will guide our partnership toward a future marked by deeper cooperation, peace and prosperity for both nations.