Sometimes, an aircraft on display in defense politics can mean more than a joint statement. At Madrid’s FEINDEF 2025 Defense Fair, a full-scale Hürjet trainer jet of Türkiye stood quietly under the lights, painted in “Spanish Air Force colors.” Its presence was symbolic and the prelude to a deal that now marks a milestone for both Türkiye and Spain.

Between May 12-14, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Spanish Ministry of Defense signed a formal agreement to procure Hürjet, Türkiye’s first indigenously developed jet trainer and light-attack aircraft. It is the first confirmed export of Hürjet and the first time a NATO country has selected it. The jets will replace Spain’s aging fleet of Northrop F-5s.

The deal, concluded during TAI’s first-time attendance at FEINDEF, follows a memorandum signed in late 2024. Initial orders are expected to include up to 24 aircraft. TAI CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu described the agreement as a step forward for both the project and industrial collaboration. Spanish companies, under the coordination of Airbus, are expected to participate in the aircraft’s configuration and support.

Türkiye and Spain have built a steady rhythm of defense cooperation over the years. From naval systems to radar upgrades, joint modernization efforts have fostered trust. This agreement builds on that foundation and elevates it to a more strategic level.

It did not come alone. Around the same time, Baykar, a globally known private Turkish defense company specializing in UAVs and artificial intelligence, was approved by the Italian government to acquire Piaggio Aerospace. These developments, one in Madrid and the other in Rome, suggest a shift in Europe’s strategic posture toward Türkiye. For countries that once saw Türkiye as a regional actor, it is increasingly regarded as a capable supplier. Türkiye’s aerospace industry has reached a level where both manned and unmanned systems are earning serious attention in worldwide markets, now including the Western ones.

Spain’s choice has a wider meaning. As an EU member, its selection of a Turkish jet trainer affirms the aircraft’s compliance with international standards. That signal will travel far. In Latin America, where Spain has cultural and institutional reach, it may serve as a quiet endorsement.

As emphasized by aviation experts with defense industry insight, Hürjet is not merely a trainer. It was designed as a bridge platform for pilots transitioning to fifth-generation fighters like Türkiye’s Kaan. Choosing Hürjet today places Kaan in view for tomorrow. That linkage is by design.

According to defense analysts, the aircraft’s armed variant adds value. It offers a cost-effective option for air forces with tight budgets and growing needs. Attention is growing from North Africa to Turkestan, which is widely known as Central Asia and parts of the Balkans. Spain’s adoption could influence further interest across these regions.

Sales volume also matters. Greater production lowers costs. More affordable units attract more buyers. This cycle strengthens Türkiye’s standing in the defense export market.

Such deals are not only about the aircraft. Spain now enters a long-term relationship involving maintenance, training, spares and potentially munitions. If Spain later acquires an armed configuration, a defense ecosystem will form around it.

These partnerships affect behavior. The supplier becomes invested in its partner’s performance. The buyer, dependent on ongoing support, leans toward alignment. This leads to strategic convergence, even without treaties.

There is more to the package. In line with advanced pilot development practices, Türkiye provides an integrated training setup, including flight simulators tailored to Hürjet’s systems. This is not only a hardware sale, but a pilot development solution.

Legal structures also reinforce the deal’s significance. Spain must comply with the “EU Common Position” on arms exports, including requirements on end-use, regional security and human rights. Türkiye maintains its own centralized licensing authority to screen defense exports based on diplomatic and operational criteria. Hürjet’s export terms include traceability and usage safeguards.

As noted by specialists involved in alliance interoperability, NATO standards must also be met. The aircraft must align with alliance requirements for communication, identification and logistics. Hürjet was developed with this in mind and will be certified accordingly.

Spain’s domestic procurement laws apply as well. Even in government-to-government agreements, public contracting rules require transparency and oversight. These layers of legality foster mutual confidence.

For Türkiye, this export means more than a defense sale. It is the first delivery of an indigenous, jet-powered combat aircraft to a NATO ally. It follows the legacy of TAI’s HÜRKUŞ and strengthens Türkiye’s credibility in launching TAI’s Kaan and pursuing future-generation projects. The TAI has also partnered with Spain’s Artificial, a defense technology company, on control components, while TAI and GE Aerospace will manage engine assembly and support.

Other steps followed. FNSS, a Turkish land systems producer, signed a memorandum with Spanish companies to explore the production of 6x6 tactical vehicles. The partnership may expand further and support a growing industrial alliance.

This progress comes as Türkiye’s EU candidacy remains open but stalled. Spain and Italy continue to support dialogue. In that context, agreements like this are not only functional but much more than symbolic. They show that relations can deepen, even if formal accession talks remain frozen.

The Hürjet offers a modern, efficient, NATO-compliant solution for Spain. For Türkiye, it is recognition that its defense platforms can meet high international expectations. Some may still see it as symbolic. But when paired with reliability and law, symbols become facts. Hürjet’s path from Ankara to Madrid is not just a delivery. It is an open statement.

What once stood under exhibition lights has now taken flight. Not just a deal. A turning point.