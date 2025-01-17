Sudan, one of the critical countries in Africa, has faced numerous security challenges since the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year rule in 2019. Following widespread anti-regime protests, supported by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), al-Bashir was removed from office in April 2019. Leaders of both forces, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (also known as Hemedti) of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to establish a transitional government, the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), under the leadership of al-Burhan and his deputy Hemedti. The council appointed Abdalla Hamdok, an economist and former senior official in the Sudanese Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning as Prime Minister in August 2019.

The country was governed by this transitional government, led by Gen. Burhan and Prime Minister Hamdok, until the general elections scheduled for 2022. However, the interim government, which balanced civilian and military authority, lasted only two years. In October 2021, a coup d'etat led by the military resulted in the arrest of the prime minister and other Cabinet members. Burhan dissolved the TSC and the Cabinet, declared a state of emergency and postponed the elections to July 2023. These events marked the beginning of a new period of chaos in the country.

A major point of contention after the 2021 coup was the integration of armed groups into the regular Sudanese army, particularly the dissolution of the RSF, an armed group with approximately 100,000 fighters. The RSF was formed in 2013 and is rooted in the Janjaweed militia involved in the Darfur conflict. Over time, the RSF took on roles in border security and operations outside Sudan, including in Yemen and Libya, and developed strong ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Despite acting together during the coups in 2019 and 2021, the SAF and RSF have been embroiled in a power struggle over the integration of armed groups into the regular army. This rivalry escalated into an armed conflict on April 15, 2023, with clashes erupting between the SAF and RSF. Cease-fire efforts, led by countries such as the U.S., failed amid the escalating conflict. During the fighting, the RSF captured southern and eastern regions of Sudan, including the capital Khartoum and Darfur, while the SAF maintained control over the northern and eastern parts, including Port Sudan.

The civil war has displaced tens of thousands of civilians, with many forced to flee their homes. The United Nations has warned of one of the world's largest hunger crises unfolding in Sudan, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict and security threats, which have hindered the delivery of humanitarian aid and basic food supplies. Efforts to mediate the conflict and end the civil war have so far been unsuccessful, leaving Sudan as a high-risk area in the Horn of Africa. The exact number of civilian casualties remains unknown, though estimates suggest tens of thousands have died.

Türkiye steps in

Türkiye, with its deep-rooted historical ties and strong relations with Sudan, has been closely monitoring the situation from the outset. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has engaged both sides in dialogue, promoting a constructive approach. While other international mediation efforts have failed, Türkiye’s approach, based on the principle of equal sovereignty, offers a unique opportunity to end the conflict and stabilize the country. Türkiye’s diplomatic achievement in mediating the Ethiopia and Somalia dispute, with the strong leadership of Erdoğan and the effective diplomacy of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his team, has generated a fresh hope to end the civil war that has persisted in Sudan since April 2023 and to ensure consistent stability in the country.

As in many conflict and dispute regions, Türkiye is one of the leading countries capable of engaging with both sides and establishing reliable contacts. The meetings and talks held by Erdoğan, Fidan and other high-level figures with their Sudanese counterparts clearly illustrate this. In a phone call with al-Burhan, the chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, in December 2024, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye could step in to resolve the disputes in the country. He emphasized that ensuring peace and stability, as well as preserving Sudan's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity are fundamental priorities for Türkiye.

Following the Third Ministerial Review Conference of the Türkiye-Africa Partnership, Fidan announced that Türkiye is ready to engage in a new dialogue format in Sudan. On Jan. 4, 2025, Burhanettin Duran, deputy foreign minister of Türkiye, met with al-Burhan in Port Sudan. The main theme of this meeting was Türkiye’s mediation offer. Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Yusuf, commenting on the meeting and Türkiye’s mediation initiative, stated: “Sudan needs friends and brothers like Türkiye. This initiative could lead to peace in Sudan.” Both Sudan and the UAE welcomed Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute.

Recent developments

In the ongoing conflict between the SAF and RSF, the SAF made significant advances in Omdurman, the country’s second-largest city, capturing important territories at the beginning of January 2025. The SAF seized control of the Mansoura, Murabaat and Elfitihab areas, which were previously held by the RSF. Additionally, the SAF confiscated RSF weapons, ammunition depots and supplies. The army's advances continued into the second week of January, culminating in the capture of Wad Madani, the capital of Gezira state, located 200 kilometers (124 miles) southeast of the capital, Khartoum. The RSF had controlled Wad Madani since the end of 2023. The city holds strategic importance due to its role in agricultural activities and trade routes. At a time when efforts to end the conflict are ongoing, the SAF’s capture of these strategic cities marks a significant development. While confirming the army’s seizure of these cities, RSF leader Hemedti stated that they would continue fighting against the SAF.

Hence, Türkiye’s involvement in the Sudan crisis and its active role in mediation represents a historic opportunity for resolving the dispute and bringing stability to Sudan. Türkiye has demonstrated strong support and functional diplomatic capacity to bridge divisions in the country, encourage the formation of a united army structure and ensure stability. Having strengthened relations with the UAE, Türkiye’s reliable and dynamic role once again positions Ankara as a key mediator in the Sudanese crisis. If this initiative successfully ends the humanitarian crisis in the country and addresses urgent issues such as displacement and hunger, Türkiye’s peace diplomacy will once again serve as an example to the international community.