The construction of a national aircraft carrier, a critical milestone for the Turkish Naval Forces Command, has recently commenced. The project, which includes leading Turkish defense industry firms such as Aselsan, Roketsan, Havelsan and TAI, aims to globalize the capabilities of the Turkish navy. The process, which started with the launch of the TCG Anadolu Ship, has become more visible with the addition of new warships to the fleet. Projects involving destroyers, frigates, and corvettes are rapidly advancing to protect the Anatolian peninsula’s coasts with a global naval force.

Turkish warships, built using domestic resources, also aim to enhance the striking power of the Turkish Air Forces Command. The use of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles on the TCG Anadolu marks a groundbreaking achievement in world history and underscores its importance. The steps taken to transform the Turkish navy into a global actor encompass half a century of preparation. Notably, the launch of the TCG Anadolu can be considered a historical milestone. With the addition of the TCG Anadolu warship, the Turkish navy has become one of the top five global powers possessing large helicopter carriers, according to international rankings.

As per the latest information, 31 warships are currently being constructed or planned for construction by the Turkish navy. According to 2025 data from The World Directory of Modern Military Warships, the Turkish navy ranks as the 10th most powerful naval force globally, with 90 warships. With the addition of the new ships, the Turkish Naval Forces Command may surpass the navies of France and the United Kingdom. This progression indicates that the Turks, who had one of the world’s largest naval forces until the late 19th century, are returning to the global naval power competition. The Ottoman Empire lost its global naval ranking following the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-1878 and subsequently focused on its land forces. In the 21st century, the trend seems to have reversed, with the Turkish navy striving to become a global power. This transformation is closely linked to the advancements of the Turkish defense industry and highlights how Türkiye is advancing in maritime activities.

Turkish defense industry products, which began gaining momentum in the early 2000s and have become more prominent today, achieved $7.15 billion in exports in 2024. The exports mainly consisted of air and land vehicles; however, there has been an increase in products related to maritime activities in recent years. Warships produced by the Turkish defense industry are present in the naval forces of Pakistan, Georgia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in various categories. Defense industry products involving coastal defense and advanced technologies include joint production and sharing of cutting-edge technology. The MILGEM warships delivered or planned for delivery to the navies of Pakistan, Ukraine and Malaysia can be seen as significant examples of this. A total of nine warships are planned to be delivered to these three countries, serving as global representatives of Turkish defense industry products.

Turkish contracting firms are also constructing naval bases and ports for navies in different countries. Among the most notable examples are the military naval bases in Pakistan. Warships built for the Turkish Naval Forces Command hold critical importance in showcasing the progress of the Turkish shipbuilding industry. Türkiye ranked as having the 14th largest shipbuilding industry globally, produces for global trade and achieved $1.92 billion in exports in 2024. Shipbuilding industry exports, outside of the defense industry, may reach higher figures in the future with the construction of additional ports.

When the Turkish defense and shipbuilding industry are considered together, it is expected that the striking power of the Turkish Naval Forces Command among global actors will increase. While undertaking missions in different parts of the world, the Turkish navy strives to enhance its capacity and deterrence power. For this reason, it is financed by the Turkish government to modernize its maritime presence as part of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Türkiye’s defense budget is projected to reach $46 billion in 2025, aligned with this vision. Aircraft carriers, submarines, mine warfare vessels, landing ships, fast attack crafts, patrol boats, and air support elements are being built to meet modern requirements and are delivered to the command structure of the Turkish Armed Forces. Considering that the Turkish Armed Forces is ranked as the world’s ninth most powerful military in international rankings, the significance of the Turkish defense industry becomes even more apparent.

Unmanned and domestically produced combat aircraft such as KAAN, Bayraktar, Kızılelma, TB3 and Aksungur play a significant role in the future of the Turkish Naval Forces Command. The existing uncrewed aerial vehicles capable of operating on aircraft carriers point to technological and technical superiority that many advanced countries do not possess. National Aircraft Carriers, supported by frigates, corvettes and national submarines, could position the Turkish Navy to conduct operations in oceans. Defense industry products based on national resources form the most critical component of autonomous operational capabilities.

The Turkish navy is being built as a global player to protect the natural resources discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean and to strengthen Türkiye’s energy independence. The recently launched TCG Izmit Frigate can be considered the latest example of this construction activity.

It is understood from the latest figures that the number of projects carried out in the Turkish defense industry exceeded 1,000 and will reach $100 billion by 2025. With an increase in export capacity, the Turkish defense industry is expected to become self-sufficient, independent of public funds and has already become one of the world's largest defense industries. This success is largely due to investments spanning over 50 years.

The ongoing increase in warships added to the Turkish navy, alongside developments in air power, should not be interpreted independently of global developments. Events in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean have heightened interest in the Turkish navy. Consequently, the Turkish naval defense industry is advancing toward becoming a global actor at a time when the Royal Navy of the U.K. is undergoing reductions. As evidence of this, the inclusion of the T.C. Anadolu Warship into the Turkish navy and the commencement of construction on Türkiye’s largest aircraft carrier contrast sharply with discussions surrounding the deactivation of the only operational aircraft carrier in the British Navy.