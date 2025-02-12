Over the past few decades, Türkiye has increased its engagement in Western Balkan countries, sparking numerous controversies and questioning the new dimensions of its foreign policy. Some analysts debate whether Turkish foreign policy is grounded only in rhetoric. While some commentators focus on Türkiye’s strategic posture and diplomatic approaches toward the Balkans, others emphasize Ankara’s desire to counterbalance the European Union and the United States' diminished presence in the region. Unlike Russia and China, Türkiye’s policies in the Balkans are more neutral and from global rivalry.

Amid competing geopolitical influences in the region, Türkiye does not shy away from emphasizing its historical and religious ties, particularly in countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations, such as Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo and Albania. Ankara is firmly determined to protect Bosnia’s and Kosovo’s sovereign and territorial integrity. In fact, it was one of the first countries to recognize Kosovo’s independence in 2008, prompting a strong backlash. Over the last few years, Ankara has also accelerated its investments and economic cooperation, seeking to progress the region economically.

To strengthen its ties, Türkiye, like any other country, is boosting its trade relations, facilitating economic development and enhancing its military partnership with the Western Balkan countries. The Turkish government is a huge investor in Albania's trade and infrastructure projects. It is also a top investor in Kosovo. Above all, Türkiye is important in providing humanitarian assistance to these countries. For instance, after a flood disaster in 2024, Türkiye assisted Bosnia by sending relief packages, including blankets, food parcels, water drainage pumps, generators, beds, air conditioners, refrigerators and drinking water to its flood-ravaged regions.

Investment, bilateral ties

Within the domains of transportation and energy, Ankara has made considerable investments by developing major roads, airports and railway networks. The construction of major highways between the Western Balkans and other parts of Europe is considered a vital role in economic prosperity. The famous Sarajevo-Belgrade highway, also called the "peace highway," connecting Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, funded by Türkiye, is a key route that enhances trade and mobility. To further integrate Western Balkans with Central Europe, Turkish-based companies are renovating the railway system. In addition to this, the construction and modernization of airports in Bosnia and Kosovo are dynamic components of Türkiye’s transportation strategy.

Despite Ankara’s domestic political and economic challenges, it continues its investment in the Balkans. Its economic relations and bilateral trade with Western Balkan countries have also sharply increased. For instance, in the last year, Turkish exports to Albania stood at $919.5 million, Kosovo at $791.5 million and Bosnia-Herzegovina at $712.4 million. In the energy sector, Ankara continues cultivating robust energy relationships with the Balkans, contributing to developing energy infrastructure and pushing to establish a more cohesive energy market. Moreover, Turkish companies have emerged as significant stakeholders in various sectors across the region. Ankara exports goods such as textiles, machinery and electronics to Balkan countries and imports raw materials from the region.

The bilateral relations between Türkiye and Western Balkan countries are multifaceted and have evolved over time. For instance, in 2021, Ankara and Tirana signed an agreement to upgrade their bilateral ties to the strategic partnership level, and both enjoyed a century of diplomatic ties. With Kosovo, Türkiye has maintained its close bilateral ties, offering both political and economic assistance to the country. The bilateral relations between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Türkiye are also very friendly and have strong economic ties, contributing to the former’s political stability.

Military engagement

Regarding military and security, Türkiye is a firm supporter of regional security of Western Balkan nations. To improve its military capabilities and modernize its armed forces, Ankara is giving logistical support and military training and has signed various military corporation agreements with the Balkan countries. For instance, last year, the Turkish state-owned defense industry producer Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation signed an agreement with Kosovo to functionalize an ammunition factory in the country. The partnership is considered a "pivot" for the country’s defense mechanism. In addition, Kosovo’s security personnel also receive sniper shooting training from Turkish soldiers serving in NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) for operational capabilities such as readiness for crisis management operations, civil defense and emergency response. It continues to contribute to the international peacekeeping force stationed in Kosovo, Bosnia and elsewhere in the Balkans. In 1996, Türkiye signed two bilateral agreements with Bosnia for military training and defense industry infrastructure. Türkiye and Albania have engaged in joint military exercises and the two countries signed a defense cooperation pact in 1992.

Regardless of its extensive economic and military contribution, Türkiye positions itself as a neutral mediator in regional disputes, particularly in the context of ethnic complexities persisting in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo – and North Macedonia. In spite of that, Türkiye has been actively involved in efforts to resolve tensions in Bosnia, often supporting the Bosniak population and advocating for a U.S.-sponsored power-sharing arrangement among the country’s ethnic groups.

Unconditional support

Despite the region’s ethnic and religious complexities, Türkiye is considered an ardent supporter of Muslim communities in the Balkan, particularly in Bosnia, Albania and Kosovo. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, focusing on development cooperation, provides financial support for the restoration of mosques and religious sites in the Balkans, especially those with historical significance from the Ottoman times. In recent times, dozens of mosques that were damaged or destroyed during the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina are being restored by Türkiye. For instance, in Banja Luka, a total of 15 mosques destroyed were repaired.

The Balkans hold paramount importance for Ankara, prompting numerous observers to assert that the underlying objective of Ankara’s strategic efforts in the Western Balkans is to reassert its historical dominance over the region. Nevertheless, Türkiye maintains that its fundamental aim is to promote stability and development by enhancing its economic and cultural engagement in the region, which is ravaged by conflict. Concurrently, the escalating tide of Islamophobia and the rise of far-right populism within the political establishments of European nations such as Germany, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland and the U.K. has provoked a certain discomfort regarding Türkiye’s appearance in the Western Balkans. The latest European Islamophobic Report reveals that, although unacknowledged, Islamophobia is proliferating at an alarming rate across Europe and the Western Balkans.