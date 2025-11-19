In the next 50 years, space exploration will reshape international politics. It is a reality that many experts already emphasize, as outer space has already influenced our daily lives.

When NATO officially recognized space as the fifth domain of operations alongside land, sea, air and cyberspace in 2019, it had already become an essential component of communication, the global economy and military strategy. Consequently, it is now easy to predict that new spheres of influence and territorial claims will emerge, reflecting the rivalries, alliances and conflicts that shape current politics on Earth and in outer space.

As NATO’s second-strongest military power, Türkiye is charting its own strategic route toward becoming an independent space actor. From the recent launch of its largest and second fully national indigenous satellite, FGN-100-D2, by the Turkish private company Fergani Space on Nov. 3, 2025, to the unveiling of its National Space Program, the nation has set its sights on ambitious projects, signaling its intent to join the ranks of leading spacefaring nations.

Amid the recent developments, the most prominent came in October 2025 when the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced the operations of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) Space Command. For security, intelligence and military purposes, the importance of outer space has significantly increased, and many countries have already begun making major advancements in this field.

In this security environment, Türkiye’s concrete steps through the Space Command show its increasing focus on space-based defense capabilities. The Space Command now coordinates military space operations and training to address emerging threats and potential conflicts in outer space.

Turkish Space Command

Since the end of the Cold War, peaceful cooperation in space has often been emphasized, yet the militarization of outer space continues to expand globally.

As a first step, in 2013, Türkiye established the Space Group Command within the framework of its space road map. Since then, the country has taken visionary steps to build a defense and intelligence infrastructure in outer space, providing the groundwork for the establishment of the Turkish Space Command in 2024.

Since the launch of its first high-resolution observation satellite, Göktürk-2, in 2012, Türkiye has consistently expanded its satellite inventory, enabling the TSK to meet its imaging and surveillance needs with domestic capabilities. Undeniably, it is also a key indicator of growing technological autonomy in Turkish defense.

The Space Command reflects the increasing view that space capabilities can deliver major advantages across many areas, including the military. As a key player of national security, the command was established to strengthen Türkiye’s active, deterrent and independent presence in space. Its establishment was an inevitable step, since outer space has become an integral part of defense strategy for many nations.

Today, while national security, defense and intelligence stand at the center of Türkiye's space agenda, the Command’s efforts span a wide range, from space situational awareness, satellite communications, and navigation systems to early warning, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance. Through these initiatives, Türkiye is positioning itself as an active and capable actor in the international strategic competition.

Many nations’ space commands reflect such a strategic shift in perceiving outer space as a part of hard-power competition. The United States, for instance, revived its Space Command to defend its deterrence, surveillance and command systems, which are central to its global military stance. Russia and China, in turn, institutionalized similar structures to secure their own strategic autonomy and to counterbalance U.S. dominance in orbit. France’s creation of a Space Command in 2019, followed by the United Kingdom, Japan and India, on the other hand, demonstrates how this competition has expanded beyond the traditional great-power rivalry.

In this framework, space is increasingly regarded as a wing of terrestrial defense strategy, where control over orbital assets has become integral to national security and international leverage.

Hence, Türkiye’s move displays the broader pattern of strategic competition. Establishing the Space Command was not just about keeping pace with others, but about building strategic autonomy. By investing in its own launch, communication and surveillance systems, Türkiye aims to reduce its dependence on external actors and secure a credible presence in space that reflects both its national security and space-related technological necessity.

New era of defense

By establishing the Space Command, Türkiye is expanding its military capabilities beyond Earth. This new structure allows the TSK to participate in future national and international space programs, turning what was once a technological goal into a strategic reality.

At the same time, aligning with NATO’s view of space as a new operational domain makes coordination between Türkiye’s civilian and military space institutions increasingly crucial, shaping not only efficiency but also Türkiye's role within the alliance and the wider security order.

These include cooperation with allies on satellite-based data-gathering and participation in NATO’s space situational awareness framework.

Looking ahead, the Space Command could pave the way for a range of new capabilities. Developing an independent launch capacity, for instance, would reduce dependence on foreign sites and expand Türkiye’s operational reach. A regional navigation and timing system designed for military use could strengthen autonomy in modern warfare. The planned Regional Positioning and Timing System (BKZS) by the Turkish Armed Forces is expected to serve this purpose, providing secure and independent satellite navigation for military and civilian use.

In the long term, a sustained presence in lunar orbit or deeper space would mark Türkiye’s transition from a regional actor to a strategic space power. In fact, within the framework of the National Space Program, Türkiye also plans a lunar mission, which would expand its technological capacity and experience for future defense-related operations in space.

In time, Türkiye may take part in activities such as establishing military space bases or maintaining a military presence in orbit, as these capabilities gradually become part of modern defense planning.

Ultimately, each of these endeavors highlights Türkiye’s broader goal of becoming a competent and self-reliant actor in the expanding frontier of space power. And this trajectory shows that Türkiye will no longer be merely an observer in outer space, but an emerging stakeholder shaping its security beyond Earth.