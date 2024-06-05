Since the dawn of humanity, people have interacted with animals. These creatures, which play an effective role in maintaining natural balance, undeniably provide numerous benefits to us as well. Just as in the present day, we continue to benefit from the strength and nourishment animals offer. Throughout history, the use of animal figures as symbols on the flags of many Turkic states underscores their significance from this perspective.

Our ancestors, who were guided by this mindset and shaped history, always respected culture, the environment and nature in the regions where we live. As Turks, we recognize that nature is not only a shared living space for humans but also for all living beings. Even during dark periods in various geographies, we issued decrees to protect the environment and plants and animals, the silent servants of God, ensuring their measured and balanced utilization.

Actually, animals prefer to live freely in their natural habitats. However, animals like small livestock, large livestock and poultry do not mind being around humans. As long as no harm is done, many inhabitants of the wild can coexist comfortably with humans. For instance, in Osaka, Japan, deer roam freely, and in Thailand, monkeys play in the streets.

Additionally, throughout history, there have been animals that lived closely with humans and are now referred to as stray animals, such as cats and dogs. These animals, which live a relatively comfortable life in rural areas, where they find large living spaces, may face challenges in city life due to excessive construction and traffic density.

Dogs, by their nature, exhibit protective behavior. Although they are often labeled as strays, we frequently witness them guarding the buildings they inhabit. In rural areas, they adeptly fulfill this role, supporting shepherds in tasks like herding and protecting against external dangers. Known for their loyalty, dogs remain steadfast when they feel a sense of belonging or have been adopted. The story of Qitmir (Kıtmir), the dog of monks known as the "Seven Sleepers" (Ashab-ı Kehf), serves as a clear example of this loyalty.

Animals through lenses of our ancestors

In old times, while animals were being mass slaughtered for pleasure in Europe, our illustrious forebears were showing respect for animal rights. They even established hospitals and care facilities for them during the same period.

Our ancestors acted with this mindset, demonstrating sensitivity toward animal protection. As I have mentioned above, many Turkic states used animal figures on their flags. In the Ottoman Empire, we find beautiful examples related to animal rights. Mehmed II's (Fatih Sultan Mehmet) decree to build bird pavilions (aşiyan) in mosques and other public buildings, as well as the construction of clean water troughs for wild or stray animals, serves as practical examples.

Similarly, regulations were introduced for animals used in transportation. Excessive burdening of animals was prohibited, and they were allowed to rest one day a week. Additionally, a farm was established to care for retired animals due to age or other reasons. All these practices occurred 500 years ago during the 15th and 16th centuries.

During the same era, while Europe was in its dark ages, countries like France and Belgium organized so-called entertainment events where animals were mass slaughtered or burned alive. Unfortunately, in modern Europe, the annual suffering of bulls and the massacre of whales and dolphins continue, driven by pleasure-seeking motives.

In the Ottoman Empire, another indicator of the respect shown to animals was the nearly forgotten practice of “mancacılık.” Manca sellers provided food to street animals like cats and dogs. It can be noted that "mancacılık" was some kind of profession. Some animal lovers offered financial support, while others personally purchased and fed these animals.

Another exemplary practice worldwide was the establishment of a hospital for storks that could not return during seasonal transitions and needed assistance. Known as the world's first hospital for storks, Gurabahane-i Laklakan, which means "House of Fallen Storks," was built in Bursa and is recognized as the world’s first animal hospital. Its restoration in 2010 and return to service were heartening.

The ‘Hayırsızada’ incident

During the Westernization process in the Ottoman Empire, practices observed in Europe at the time were also implemented. In the period known as "Westernization," stray dogs in Istanbul were rounded up and removed. Although this practice continued for a while, it was eventually canceled. Sultan Abdul Hamid II took a different approach during his reign. The fight against rabies, the most significant risk for street animals, was prioritized. Concurrently, research conducted by French chemist and pharmacist Louis Pasteur was closely monitored, and financial support was provided to enhance and scale up the efforts. Additionally, Istanbul saw the establishment of the third Rabies Institute (Darül-Kelb) globally, following a two-year construction period. Some of our doctors were also sent abroad for training.

Unfortunately, a great tragedy occurred in Istanbul in 1910, following the dethronement of the "Great Sultan." Tens of thousands of dogs were collected with the promise of being sold to France to be used in perfume production, and after the public's reaction and France's delay in purchasing, they were first shipped to Sivriada, which would later be renamed “Hayırsızada” (“Wicked Island” in Turkish). Unfortunately, the innocents who were left to their fate there died of hunger after France backed out of the sale.

Legal regulations worldwide

The sensitivity shown by our ancestors for centuries found a positive response in the world only a century ago, in 1925, when Oct. 7 was celebrated as World Animal Day. In the so-called developed countries, independent legal regulations could only be realized after 1975.

Animal protection, which is generally provided by nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Türkiye, was given a legal basis for the first time in 2004 with Law No. 5199. The regulation aims to ensure that animals live comfortably, are treated well and appropriately, are protected in the best possible way against pain, suffering and torment, and are prevented from suffering victimization. The law, which imposes administrative fines on those who violate prohibitions and restrictions, also provides financial support to local governments for the care of animals in need. Again, with the regulation made in 2021, a law was developed to include prison sentences for those who were deliberately mistreated.

One of the biggest support for stray animals came from first lady Emine Erdoğan, the leading figure of the zero waste movement, which started in Türkiye and became a world brand. Not only did they support the preparations for the law, but also their adoption of a disabled dog named "Leblebi" was admirable. Again, to protect wildlife, the necessity and examples of the construction of ecological bridges in the areas where highways pass have occurred recently.

Türkiye became an example to the world with the Animal Protection Law in 2004. It has crowned beautiful examples such as the cat and bird hospitals in Dolmabahçe in Üsküdar, which are the heirlooms of our glorious ancestors, the bird houses and water fountains in mosques and cemeteries, and the world's first animal hospital opened for storks in Bursa. However, in light of the events taking place today, the mass euthanizing of stray dogs that have already hard lives in the streets does not suit our culture or beliefs.

Killing is no solution

Of course, Türkiye has a stray dog issue. We cannot accept that any of us get hurt. However, the solution should not be total destruction. Other alternatives, especially adoption, should be brought to the fore with the support of our sensitive citizens. Beyond this, local authorities need to take responsibility more than ever. Methods such as adoption and controlling proliferation should be widespread, as the 2004 law, which is in its 20th year, already foresees this. Again, in terms of solving the current problem, the problem will be solved in time and social peace will be achieved by punishing the owners of animals abandoned on the streets, banning illegal animal breeding centers and heavy penal sanctions, and a campaign to adopt shelter animals.

Instead of destroying, we should focus on how we can gain, and the achievements should be further developed. Just as the inhabitants of wildlife in Osaka can live together with gazelles, and monkeys, one of the crucial figures of wildlife, can roam freely on the streets of Thailand, it should not be forgotten that dogs, which are inhabitants of our common living spaces, are also a part of society and can lead a common life.

We have learned how the current problem occurred in the last 20 years: A commercial market has emerged for families to use bred dogs as gifts for their children, leading to a large number of dogs being born through hybrid breed trials in illegal dog breeding centers. Then families abandon their dogs on the streets when they are tired of taking care of the pet. Additionally, with the emergence of thousands of such dogs in seaside resorts and the same problem becoming widespread in cities, problems have emerged such as the inadequacy of municipal shelters, the lack of veterinary and neutering activities, the grouping of animals abandoned on the streets and the risk of disease. The increase in negative incidents, such as attacks on each other, different animals, children, elderly people and neighborhood residents, has become a social problem.

The emergence of this issue is the result of people's insatiable demands, commercial activities and selfishness, and the blame is placed on animals. In addition, the growing polarization between animal lovers and people who want safe streets has become another social problem.

The current Animal Protection Law in Türkiye is one of the most comprehensive in the world. However, unfortunately, many of the local authorities given responsibility for this issue did not take it seriously. There are regulations in the law regarding the collection and euthanasia of aggressive animals, the neutering of all animals on the street, taking them to shelters when they cause problems, and the inclusion of docile animals in the living space by monitoring their health status, vaccination follow-up, and the protection of animal lovers. Again, how the animals that harm humans will be disposed of and whether these animals can be euthanized are stated in Article 13 of this law as follows: "It is forbidden to kill animals unless there are legal exceptions or in case of a medical or scientific necessity; and when it is not for consumption or a threat to humans or the environment, pregnant, nursing and birthing animals may not be killed."

In short, whether we call it "karma" or "what goes over the devil's back comes under his belly," let's not forget that the cruelty committed will not go unanswered. The belief that the caring shown to a thirsty dog ​​leads to forgiveness also reveals the importance of the issue. However, the mass destruction of innocent creatures can lead to different problems that are beyond solving. The food chain is the basis of the order that exists in the world. The pressure put on a living thing in the food chain will bring about different problems as it may lead to more abundance of other species. As a matter of fact, history has shown us that agricultural control rather than biological control, especially to increase efficiency in agricultural production, has led to stronger and new harmful species over time. It is necessary to move forward by learning from the past.

Therefore, the solution to the current problem is total rapid and systematic sterilization by the state. No problem arises in a day, nor can it be solved in a day. However, today's proposed practice of rounding up and euthanizing animals, which are a natural part of the streets, is unfortunately nothing but mass murder. It means killing nearly 4 million or 5 million stray animals! This is not a solution, it is a massacre. If there is the staff, veterinarian and budget to do this, of course, healthier solutions can be developed.

Problems can be solved not by killing, but by keeping the strays alive!