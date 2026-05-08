The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) decision to withdraw from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) did not create as immediate or visible an impact on short-term market reactions as developments in the Strait of Hormuz. However, in terms of long-term structural consequences, it signals a geopolitical rupture of comparable significance. The withdrawal of a state from an international organization reflects a kind of voluntary exit resembling a resignation ahead of liquidation.

In this context, the UAE’s deepening geopolitical and economic alignment, particularly with the U.S. and Israel, has increasingly diverged from OPEC’s collective production quota system and energy policy framework. It should be recalled that the UAE officially announced its withdrawal from OPEC on April 30, 2026. In the following days, renewed Iran-linked tensions in the Gulf and emerging security risks targeting Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) infrastructure created a striking temporal overlap with the decision.

The timing of the exit appears to have been carefully calibrated. Announcing the withdrawal during a period of significant supply disruptions helped limit its immediate market impact. At that time, markets were already being shaped by the Hormuz crisis. Had the announcement been made under different conditions, it would likely have exerted stronger downward pressure on oil prices. OPEC’s main policy instrument is production quotas.

In recent years, the UAE has expanded its production capacity to approximately 4.85 million barrels per day, with total capacity estimated between 4.8 and 5 million barrels per day. However, OPEC quotas have often kept actual production below these levels. This gap reflects the opportunity cost of remaining within the quota system, both in terms of lost output and revenue. In practice, quota allocation has periodically created tensions, particularly for countries expanding their production capacity. The UAE’s withdrawal, therefore, represents the loss for OPEC of a producer with significant spare capacity and ambitious investment plans. A more constrained OPEC is expected to face greater difficulty in balancing supply and stabilizing prices.

Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia continues to play a central role within the group. Iraq, Kuwait, Iran and other producers also remain important. If Saudi Arabia chooses to reduce supply, OPEC may still retain influence over prices. These developments signal a shift in global energy governance from a cartel-based coordination model toward a more flexible structure with greater state and company-driven strategic autonomy. From this perspective, the UAE’s exit is not merely an institutional change in membership, but an early indicator of the gradual dissolution of an OPEC-centered energy order and the emergence of a more fragmented, competitive and state-based energy architecture.

Some analysts argue that leaving the organization may allow the UAE to adopt a more neutral and pragmatic position and align production decisions more closely with national priorities rather than bloc dynamics. However, this transition is not without risks. From the UAE’s perspective, increased autonomy may provide short-term flexibility in production policy, but it also brings coordination costs that are often underestimated. Moving outside production quotas may affect market balance, increase price volatility and require a redefinition of relations with other producers. These factors constitute the main components of such costs.

This transformation must be understood within a broader structural context. Established in 1960, OPEC has historically been a key actor in global oil supply and, for many years, controlled more than half of global production. Over time, however, the rise of non-OPEC producers, particularly the U.S., along with the shale oil revolution and the emergence of new supply sources, has reduced the organization’s share in global markets. Today, OPEC’s share of total global oil supply has declined to roughly one-third, indicating a more dispersed distribution of market power and a more multipolar production structure.

At the same time, the U.S., once heavily dependent on OPEC member countries, has emerged over the past 15 years as a major competitor in global energy markets. Through the shale revolution, it has significantly increased production and become one of the key actors reshaping global supply dynamics. These developments have also been highlighted by Richard Goldberg, senior advisor and head of the Energy and National Security Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD). Goldberg noted that U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and oil exports have reached record levels, and according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), oil exports rose to 6.43 million barrels per day, reflecting a historic period of energy abundance in the U.S.

The production surge in the U.S. prompted OPEC in 2016 to coordinate with several non-OPEC producers, most notably Russia, leading to the formation of OPEC+. Russia, previously a major competitor of Saudi Arabia in oil markets, joining this framework marked a new search for balance in global supply management. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), this alliance controlled approximately 50% of global oil production in 2025. However, with the UAE’s departure, this share is expected to decline to around 45%.

Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The U.S.-Israel-Iran war has further sharpened these calculations. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has demonstrated that the UAE’s revenue model could be disrupted by a geographical chokepoint beyond its control. This vulnerability has transformed production restraint from a matter of policy dissatisfaction into an existential risk. Every barrel left underground under quota discipline becomes a potentially lost export opportunity if the strait is closed again. The urgency of monetizing reserves is therefore driven not only by the energy transition but also by rising geopolitical fragility.

With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, Gulf producers are collectively constrained to approximately 9.1 million barrels per day. The UAE, limited to 3.6 million barrels per day under OPEC production caps, theoretically has an additional capacity of around 1.2 million barrels. However, despite the Habshan Fujairah pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz with a capacity of about 1.7 million barrels per day, this capacity cannot be fully monetized. The pipeline is operating near its limits and remains below the level required for unconstrained production.

A key market question is what balance will emerge once shipments return to normal. Outside OPEC quotas, the UAE may have greater flexibility to increase production toward the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s target of 5 million barrels per day by 2027. However, export disruptions in the Gulf, tanker risks, declining inventories and uncertainties linked to Iran may keep oil prices elevated. In the medium term, a larger UAE supply outside OPEC could weaken the cartel’s ability to defend price floors.

The long-term question is whether the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) capacity expansion will translate into actual production volumes outside OPEC control. OPEC quotas previously limited the use of this capacity. Although this constraint was removed as of May 1, capacity does not automatically translate into production. The UAE’s production capacity has reached approximately 4.8 to 5 million barrels per day, while actual output had long remained around 3.4 million barrels per day due to OPEC constraints. Real production continues to depend on export infrastructure, demand conditions, field management and pricing strategy. In this context, any increase in production from current levels toward full capacity could have a significant impact on global markets.