What kind of person celebrates his birthday with a cake decorated with a hanging noose? What kind of human being proudly displays the symbol of execution as a festive decoration? The answer is Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister, who marked his 50th birthday on May 3, 2026, with a disgusting and grotesque spectacle.

Ben-Gvir’s wife, Ayala, presented him with a large three-tier cake topped with a golden noose, with a Hebrew text: “Sometimes dreams come true.” Another cake featured two guns pointing at a map of the occupied Palestinian territories. These were not innocent decorations; they were celebrations of death and dehumanization.

For those who don’t know, the noose represented the recently passed Israeli racist law mandating the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, while the guns represented his criminal policies that have flooded illegal settlers with weapons to freely kill Palestinians and vandalize their properties.

A screengrab from a video circulating on the internet shows Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s wife, Ayala, presenting him with a cake topped with a golden noose, along with Hebrew text reading: “Sometimes dreams come true.” The image is said to be from Emunim, Israel, on May 2, 2026.

This man's "dream," openly displayed on his birthday cake, is to execute Palestinians, based solely on their identity and nothing more than their existence as a people resisting an illegal occupation. Ben-Gvir’s brazen acts, as well as those of many other Israeli officials, have exceeded all limits that sane people associate with the monstrous fascist leaders of the past century and beyond, amid a deafening silence from the world community, including the very institutions that hold the mandate of protecting humanity from ill-minded people, like Ben-Gvir.

Black record of bloodlust

To understand the full horror of this moment, one must understand who Itamar Ben-Gvir truly is, as this is not an isolated incident. It is the latest chapter in a career defined by racism, incitement, hate and an unquenchable thirst for Palestinian blood, as he is a lawyer who gained his notorious reputation from defending Jewish terrorists accused of crimes against Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir is so extreme that he was exempted from the mandatory military service due to his extremist and racist political background. Imagine this paradox: the Israeli military that has always been aggressive against Palestinians and most recently has committed a full-fledged genocide in Gaza, denied him conscription.

Throughout his life, 53 criminal charges have been filed against him for “hatred, inciting discourse, and racism.” He was convicted in 2007 for “racism and supporting a terrorist organization.” He was once a member of the Kahanist movement, a racist organization banned by Israel itself and designated as a terrorist group by the United States.

However, Ben-Gvir, along with fellow Kahanist figures such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who compete with him over who can introduce the worst policies and acts against Palestinians, has found his way through the Israeli genocidal system to direct it towards more violence and fascism.

His behavior as a government official has matched his extremist credentials. In February 2026, just days before the month of Ramadan – the Muslims’ holy month of fasting – Ben-Gvir raided the Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank. Video footage showed him overseeing his prison repression forces assaulting and humiliating defenseless detainees and brutally dragging them from their cells with their hands tied behind their backs. As he was watching, he declared, “I want one more thing: to execute them, the death penalty for terrorists.”

A government ensuring impunity

Ben-Gvir’s birthday party was not a private family affair as he openly intended to showcase his hate-cake. The guest list speaks for itself; it included many top and senior officials within the Israeli government: Defense Minister Israel Katz, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Energy Minister Eli Cohen, along with senior police commanders, prison service officials and far-right figures who all share Ben-Gvir’s views and extremism.

The decorations of his birthday cakes are greenlighted by the government; they are symbols of a broader reality applied over the past years. Under Ben-Gvir’s tenure, which began when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought him into government in December 2022, settler violence in the West Bank has expanded and entered a dangerous level that genuinely threatens the existence of the Palestinians on their land. His policies have flooded illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank with weapons. His rhetoric has encouraged extremist groups to act with impunity. And his death penalty law, which passed in March 2026, institutionalizes the very racism that his birthday cake celebrated.

That law, as a United Nations watchdog noted, is unprecedented in its design: a system of capital punishment that applies exclusively to one population under occupation. It does not apply to Israelis who kill Palestinians. It applies only to Palestinians deemed guilty of “terrorism” in military courts that lack basic fair trial standards.

His birthday party was, in fact, a government manifesto that sends an unmistakable message to the world community: the globally agreed-upon red lines of humanity do not apply to Israel. It is a direct defiance of the world, openly saying: We are above the law and beyond accountability.

Disgrace to humanity

What kind of political leader celebrates the death of people he is responsible for? What kind of human being looks at a noose, the instrument of execution, and smiles? What kind of society tolerates a government official who turns state-sponsored killing into a birthday theme?

The answer is a regime that has lost its moral compass and abandoned the basic parameters of the globally agreed human values. While the Israeli regime bears direct responsibility for bringing such ill-minded and fascist figures to power, the international community shares a significant level of the blame, as it has looked away for too long at Israel’s racist practices against the Palestinian people, emboldening the regime to commit further ruthless acts and insults to humanity.

Until June 2025, a handful of countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, the Netherlands and Spain, imposed sanctions and a travel ban on Ben-Gvir. But this is still far from being effective in changing the course of the racist policies adopted by the Israeli regime. This is not about Ben-Gvir or Smotrich; it is about an entire system that insults humanity and mocks international law under the watch of the world.

Before we see the international courts reacting and fulfilling their duties, how many more nooses must be displayed? How many more cakes must be decorated with symbols of death? How many more Palestinians must be executed before the world stops treating this man as a legitimate political figure and starts treating him as what he is: a racist, a bloodlust, and a disgrace to the human race?

Ben-Gvir’s birthday cake was not meant for eating or celebrating. It was brazenly meant to be a coronation of his moral decadence and an embodiment of how humanity is plagued by such sick mentalities. The worst of all is that he wanted the world to witness his birthday with all its messages, loud and clear.