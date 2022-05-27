We live in times when sustainability has emerged as a vital concept to focus on and invest in. In order to build healthy societies, all countries must contribute to creating a livable environment and clean air for a shared sustainable future.

In the first instance, people's lifestyles must transform into behavior that benefits the planet. Currently, Earth faces great danger due to severe environmental changes affecting the climate. International organizations, think tanks and research centers have been ringing the alarm bells for years, providing data and evidence proving that unless a comprehensive eco-friendly agenda is put at the forefront of the global community's to-do-list, the future is grim, from the medium-term onward.The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) created by the United Nations, for example, promise better-developed societies around the world.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines "sustainability" as "the quality of being able to continue over a period of time" or, in terms of environmental aspect, as "the quality of causing little or no damage to the environment and therefore able to continue for a long time." By definition, what is sustainable is that which does not damage the environment. From transportation to the supply chain, in almost all spheres of life, mass mobilization needs to work to halt or at least minimize the negative impacts of any actions that directly or indirectly target the environment.

Against this backdrop, tourism has a significant part to play in global industries linked to sustainability, impacting world economies and the social and financial prosperity of individual countries. In terms of sustainability, the coming post-COVID-19 time will be of great importance for developing environmentally responsible tourism: the more countries prioritize sustainable tourism, the more they are part of the campaign for the planet's good. That matters.

Aspect in Kosovo

For its part, Kosovo is making significant progress in sustainable tourism and has managed to boost its annual general tourism numbers. Having focused for several years on strategies to enhance the global transformation toward sustainability, Kosovo pays great attention to responsible tourism.

For sustainable tourism, look no further than the many national parks, including the Alps, the Kosovan National Park and Sharr National Park. Tourists from all around the world have enjoyed not only the natural beauty but also the local values of cultural and environmental heritage. There are several opportunities in all seasons across the country with socio-cultural authenticity.

However, in addition to domestic interests and national benefits, the country also feels excited to be a part of the international community and catch the green zeitgeist. By planning new green strategies and implementing them in subsequent sectors and industries, Kosovo is seeking to protect its environment and according to the environment of the world. The government's tourism policies encourage local and global nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to work for the world; it supports any initiative or campaign to sustain the world and tourism is at the top of the list. The Kosovan government calls on its regional neighbors, partners and other world states to join hands for the sustainability of the future.