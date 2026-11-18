By placing the “35 by 35” target at the center of its action agenda, the COP31 presidency has moved the climate debate to ground where energy security and emissions reduction share a single yardstick. Raising electricity’s share of global final energy consumption from around 23% to 35% by 2035 is the demand-side counterpart of the COP28 commitment to transition away from fossil fuels, and the Hormuz crisis has added a second logic, since oil displaced by an electric motor can no longer be held hostage to a chokepoint. Whether 35 by 35 delivers on its promise, however, will depend as much on transmission corridors and substations as on Antalya’s plenary halls.

The special report that the International Energy Agency (IEA) prepared at the request of Türkiye and Australia shows why the target is within reach and why it is demanding. Existing technologies could cost-effectively take electricity to 33% of final consumption by 2035, while current policies would stop at around 30%. Closing that gap requires electricity demand to grow by some 1,400 TWh a year, almost twice the average of the past decade, and grids to expand about 40% faster than before. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates that annual global grid investment must rise from about $0.5 trillion in 2025 to roughly $1 trillion through 2035.

This is where the bottleneck lies for every fast-growing power system, and Türkiye has responded with a model of its own. Since November 2022, investors who commit to building storage have been able to apply for an equivalent amount of wind and solar capacity without a grid-capacity tender, an approach that drew applications for more than 220 GW and has so far produced prelicenses for some 33 GW. Power plants can be tendered and built within a few years, while lines and substations take longer to plan, permit and construct; tying new generation to storage eases this mismatch of tempos while the network catches up.

Ankara approaches the grid as a matter of strategy. Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has put transmission investment at about $28 billion through 2035. The National Energy 2040, unveiled on Nov. 5, goes further, foreseeing around $116 billion for electricity networks, including high-voltage direct current lines and smart meters, a need for 140 GWh of storage and electricity demand rising from 365 to 680 TWh between 2025 and 2040. By making electrification the organizing principle of its own plan, the host country has aligned its domestic strategy with the message it carries to Antalya.

The question that will follow the pledge through Antalya is whether the additional electricity will be clean, and the global target deliberately leaves room for national circumstances: “nationally grounded transition” is one of the five focus areas of the presidency’s clean energy agenda. Türkiye’s own pathway shows what that means in practice. Coal supplies around a third of generation and domestic coal plants benefit from a purchase guarantee through 2029, a choice grounded in security of supply and in the livelihoods of mining regions. The 2022 National Energy Plan projected an electrification rate of 24.9% for 2035; the new plan raises the ambition to 36% by 2040 and pairs it with a more than fourfold expansion of wind and solar. What links these choices is the grid. Variable renewables can take on a larger share of generation only as far as networks, storage and interconnections can absorb their output, which makes grid investment the practical route through which electrification becomes progressively cleaner.

What Antalya can deliver, then, is an architecture that ties the pledge to the infrastructure it presupposes. The components exist: IRENA’s D-GRIDS program for distribution networks, the Electrify Now Finance Coalition for emerging and developing economies and an IEA-led mechanism to track progress. If that mechanism reports connection queues, kilometers of new transmission and interconnection capacity alongside the headline share, 35 by 35 will acquire a yardstick that governments and investors can hold one another to, and Türkiye’s presidency will be remembered for asking how the world’s energy is to be carried as well as produced.