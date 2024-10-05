As a country that receives immigrants from all over the world, Türkiye continues to be an important attraction center due to its geostrategic location, economic potential, multicultural social structure and the soft power created by the outward-looking policies implemented in the two decades by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) governments. In fact, this is not a situation specific to today; we see that Anatolia has been one of the main migration routes of humanity throughout history. However, it is noteworthy that this interest has increased exponentially in the last decade.

Looking at work permits, residence permits, tourism and real estate purchase statistics, we can immediately identify this striking interest in Türkiye in the last decade. While the number of people receiving work permits in Türkiye was only 32,000 in 2012, this increased to 123,000 in 2020, 168,000 in 2021, 212,000 in 2022 and 329,000 in 2023, according to the latest data. People from all over the world, including many developed countries, are showing a great desire to come and work in Türkiye. It is estimated that more than a million people residing in Türkiye currently have work permits, including family members.

The situation is the same on the residence permit side. Residence permits are granted for those who come to Türkiye for residing and living purposes. According to the Presidency of Migration Administration statistics, while 179,000 received residence permits in Türkiye in 2005, this figure reached 1,354 million in 2022. As a continuation of foreign interest, the number has exceeded 1,150 million even in the first half of 2024.

The decision to settle down

Moreover, 57 million tourists visit Türkiye each year. These people come for tourist purposes, but after visiting, they also decide to invest in Türkiye. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), more than 300,000 foreigners have bought houses in Türkiye in the last decade. Just in 2022, 67,000 homes were sold to internationals. Despite a significant decline since 2023, the interest to buy realty in Türkiye continues. The interest continues as in the first eight months of 2024, foreigners have purchased almost 15,000 homes in Türkiye.

Many foreigners are also investing for business purposes as well. According to the official statistics of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), 12,241 foreign-capital companies were established in the country in 2023, and TL 26.2 billion (approximately $1 billion at the exchange rate of the period) of direct capital investment was made to Türkiye. Till July 2024, more than 4,500 companies with foreign capital are being established nationwide.

At a time when Europe is taking the genie out of the bottle by shifting to the extreme right over excuses about immigration and refugees, Türkiye's expansionary policies towards foreigners is a significant phenomenon to be applauded. Considering that the world's current superpower, the U.S., is a country that has developed through immigration, it seems that it is important for Türkiye's economic interests to benefit from this foreign interest. Although the country is still a novice in managing migration and needs to implement comprehensive migration and integration policies, as I have expressed in my previous opinions, Türkiye welcomes people from all around the world to travel, live, study and work and to bring their resources with them.

Expanding work permits

Among this interest to Türkiye is the increase in the number of work permits, which deserves particular attention. A work permit is an official document that gives the foreigner the right to work and reside in Türkiye within the validity period, usually for one-year validity in the first application. Türkiye's work permit legislation is quite complex, and the procedures and bureaucracy required to obtain a work permit are high. More than 75,000 people were denied work permits in 2023 due to the complexity of the legislation and foreigners not knowing how to apply. For this reason, knowing the application procedures is of particular importance.

Foreign nationals who want to work in Türkiye must obtain either a work permit or a work permit exemption certificate within the framework of the International Labor Law No. 6735. Foreign work permits are issued according to two separate application procedures: "domestic application" and "abroad application." Suppose the foreigner applies legally while residing in Türkiye. In that case, the “domestic application” method must be used, and if the foreigner is outside of Türkiye, the "overseas application" method must be used.

The procedures for the two applications are different, and the overseas application procedure is more complex. In practice, it is seen that both employers and foreigners make mistakes in the overseas application procedure, and these mistakes frequently cause the work permit to be rejected. For this reason, in this article, I have explained step by step how to apply for a work permit for foreigners who will work under an employer if they have not yet arrived in Türkiye.

Why is the interest rising?

The growing attraction of work permits among foreigners to work in Türkiye directly results from the country’s dynamic economy and strategic location. Over the past decade, Türkiye has emerged as a hub for various industries, such as technology, construction and tourism, offering diverse job opportunities. As the nation modernizes and integrates with global markets, more multinational companies are establishing operations in Türkiye. This economic expansion, coupled with, despite the effects of the current power of purchase crisis due to high inflation, still a relatively low cost of living compared to other European countries, makes Türkiye an attractive destination for expatriates seeking career growth. Moreover, the government has introduced reforms aimed at facilitating foreign investments and easing the process of obtaining work permits, further fuelling the demand.

Another key factor is Türkiye’s cultural and geographical position, bridging Europe and Asia. For many foreigners, the country presents an opportunity to experience a unique international lifestyle while benefiting from proximity to both regions. Türkiye’s hospitality, rich history and growing expat communities in major cities like Istanbul and Antalya make the transition for foreign workers easier.

Additionally, Türkiye’s increasing focus on regional collaboration and foreign policy initiatives has opened up new markets and job prospects for international professionals, making it an appealing place to live and work. With its geostrategic location, almost 100 countries are being governed as Türkiye-centered, and the regional, European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) offices are in Istanbul. This combination of professional opportunities and cultural appeal drives the heightened interest in work permits.

Required new mechanisms

Despite this high interest in Türkiye, the country’s administrative capacity to absorb and utilize this interest is still low. Despite the recent easing of conditions, work permit applications must meet the still strict criteria determined by the legislation. If these criteria are not met, the work permit application is rejected. All work and transactions regarding the receipt, evaluation and finalization of foreigners' work permits are carried out electronically through the e-Government systems. In this regard, Turkish work permits are regulated in four different ways: "definite term work permit," "indefinite term work permit," "independent work permit," and "Turquoise Card."

New mechanisms, such as the Turquoise Card application, are required to attract a more qualified labor force and investment toward Türkiye. While the Turquoise Card, which is quite similar to the Green Card of the U.S., is an application that has not yet found widespread use due to bureaucratic implementation capacity, the independent work permit refers to the work permit that foreigners who establish a company or business in Türkiye must apply for, which is given to very few. Most of the work permit applications are being made from abroad within the employment status of a Turkish employer. To apply for this, one must find an employer in Türkiye and sign a written employment contract, which is quite hard. After finding the employer, the application shall be sent to the Turkish consulates. The foreigner must come to Türkiye within six months from the date of validity of the work permit, otherwise, the work permit will be canceled.

In sum, despite fluctuations in recent years, foreigners' interest in Türkiye is still making it one of the main migration routes of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Work permits are used to obtain a special position in this field. The process for applying for an overseas work permit is complex in Türkiye. In practice, it is seen that both employers and foreigners make mistakes in the overseas application procedure, and these mistakes frequently cause the work permit to be rejected. While easing the conditions, the country also requires extending the practice of the Turquoise Card to be a regional alternative to the Green Card of the U.S. migration system. The emerging Turkish economy must attract direct foreign investment and qualified migration from the Ottoman hinterland and beyond, which is also critical for the forthcoming aging crisis of the country.